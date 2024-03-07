OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Media Technology Monitor (MTM ) releases its Fall 2023 Sneak Peek report which offers a glimpse into the shifting dynamics of Canadian media consumption, providing valuable insights for industry stakeholders and consumers alike. This report provides highlights on TV ownership and brands, advertising on Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) services, home internet speeds, reasons for maintaining TV subscriptions, online advertisements and more.

Some top findings from the free Sneak Peek Report include the following:

MTM Sneak Peek Unveils Fall 2023 Insights on Canadian Media Habits: From Netflix Fatigue to Top TV Brands (CNW Group/The Media Technology Monitor (MTM))

TV Ownership and Brands : Over 90% of Canadians possess a TV set, though ownership is less prevalent among the 18-25 age group. Leading the pack in terms of brands are Samsung, followed closely by LG and Sony.

: Over 90% of Canadians possess a TV set, though ownership is less prevalent among the 18-25 age group. Leading the pack in terms of brands are Samsung, followed closely by LG and Sony. Reasons for Maintaining TV Subscriptions : Despite the prevalence of SVOD services, two-thirds of Canadians continue to subscribe to traditional TV services. The primary drivers are content-centric, with news and sports being the top two reasons for maintaining traditional TV subscriptions.

: Despite the prevalence of SVOD services, two-thirds of Canadians continue to subscribe to traditional TV services. The primary drivers are content-centric, with news and sports being the top two reasons for maintaining traditional TV subscriptions. Home Internet Access : While home internet connectivity is nearly ubiquitous, certain demographics, such as older Canadians and those in low-income households, face challenges in accessing it. Surprisingly, less than half of Canadians are aware of their home internet connection speeds, revealing a gap in understanding among consumers.

: While home internet connectivity is nearly ubiquitous, certain demographics, such as older Canadians and those in low-income households, face challenges in accessing it. Surprisingly, less than half of Canadians are aware of their home internet connection speeds, revealing a gap in understanding among consumers. Online Advertising Impact : A significant portion of Canadians, over 40%, have engaged with online ads, with nearly 40% proceeding to make a purchase after viewing them. Notably, racialized Canadians and immigrants exhibit even higher rates of purchase conversion after engaging with online ads.

: A significant portion of Canadians, over 40%, have engaged with online ads, with nearly 40% proceeding to make a purchase after viewing them. Notably, racialized Canadians and immigrants exhibit even higher rates of purchase conversion after engaging with online ads. Netflix Fatigue and SVOD Trends: The past year has witnessed a gradual decline in SVOD subscriptions, attributed to factors like escalating costs, crackdowns on account sharing, and content saturation leading to "Netflix Fatigue." As SVOD platforms explore ad integration to offset costs, the efficacy of these strategies remains to be seen. Crave subscribers report the highest exposure to ads, followed by Netflix and Disney+ subscribers.

MTM's Fall 2023 Sneak Peek Report as well as the Anglophone and Francophone Adoption reports and the latest Fall 2023 dataset are now available on our website.

ABOUT THE MTM

The Media Technology Monitor (MTM©) is Canada's premier research product in the area of technology ownership and use. Based on 12,000 telephone interviews annually (including a cellphone-only sample), the MTM has spoken with over 200,000 Canadians (equally split between Anglophones and Francophones) over the past decade, making it the most accurate and comprehensive media technology tracking survey of its kind.

SOURCE The Media Technology Monitor (MTM)

For further information: on the MTM please visit our Portal at www.mtm-otm.ca or call: 1-855-898-4999.