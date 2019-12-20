MTLàTABLE 2019 generated more than $8 million for local restaurants

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Tourisme Montréal is reporting strong results for MTLàTABLE 2019. Nearly 130,000 people came out to enjoy a meal at the 150 participating restaurants throughout the city, generating more than $8 million for local businesses. This is a $1 million increase over 2018.

Local and visiting foodies seized the opportunity to enjoy some of Montréal's creative cuisine and find out why the city is considered the food capital of North America. The event also gave them the chance to sample high-quality Quebec products, which were specifically featured during MTLàTABLE.

Montréal's two-week restaurant event is a Tourisme Montréal initiative that aims to promote Montréal's unique and diverse food scene, while drawing patrons into restaurants during the month of November with affordable set menus.

MTLàTABLE is presented by Aeroplan, Canada's leading joint loyalty program with more than 5 million members. It is also made possible thanks to support from partners like the Québec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Aliments du Québec au menu, Cacao Barry, ESKA, National Bank, Association Restauration Québec and Air Canada.

About MTLàTABLE

A Tourisme Montréal initiative, MTLàTABLE is an invitation to celebrate Montréal cuisine. The eighth edition of this culinary event took place from November 1 to 13. During this two-week period, the 150 participating restaurants offered delicious set-menu dinners for $23, $33 or $43, and brunch for $17. For more information about MTLàTABLE, go to www.mtlatable.com.

About Tourisme Montréal

Established in 1919, Tourisme Montréal is a private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. The organization leads innovative tourist welcome strategies with a twofold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a quality experience and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism. Uniting nearly 1000 tourism professionals, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

