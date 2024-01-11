MSC Cruises adds fourth U.S. home port – Galveston in Texas , further expanding its choice of itineraries and ships from U.S. ports

Departures begin November 2025 with seven-night sailings on MSC Seascape – now available to book

Destinations highlights include Costa Maya and Cozumel ( Mexico ) and Isla de Roatan ( Honduras )

GENEVA, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - MSC Cruises, the world's third largest cruise brand, today announced another milestone in its ongoing U.S. expansion with the opening of a brand-new home port for the line. Galveston, Texas, on the south coast of the U.S. will become the home for MSC Seascape from November 2025, becoming MSC Cruises' fourth U.S. home port.

The line today opened sales for year-round sailings from the port, offering seven-night itineraries with Sunday embarkation. Guests will be treated to a unique itinerary sailing to stunning destinations in the Caribbean including Costa Maya and Cozumel (Mexico) and Isla de Roatan (Honduras) with the first departure set for November 9, 2025.

Marking a significant milestone in its ongoing U.S. expansion, MSC Cruises' CEO Gianni Onorato commented, "This announcement is the latest step in our strategy to continue to grow our U.S. footprint. Earlier this year we began operations from our third U.S. home port, New York City, where we now sail year-round, and we are proud to add Galveston to that growing line-up alongside PortMiami and Port Canaveral.

We are committed to bringing our newest, largest, most innovative ships to the U.S. and are pleased that MSC Seascape will be more easily accessible to guests in central and western parts of the U.S. through Galveston, as well as to our guests internationally via the well-connected international airport hub of Houston."

The innovative MSC Seascape elevates the family experience on board with an astonishing 7,500 square feet of dedicated kids' facilities and cutting-edge amusement options. Guests can indulge in the state-of-the-art ROBOTRON robotic arm ride, two LEGO® rooms for ages 3-6 and 7-11, three different concept spaces for teens, a VR 360° Flight Simulator, VR motorcycles and the immersive MSC Formula Racer, perfect for racing enthusiasts ready to get their adrenaline fix.

MSC Cruises offers a range of shore excursions to immerse guests in these culturally renowned, vibrant coastal destinations, from tours of the ancient Mayan Ruins and shipwreck snorkeling to glass bottom boat rides and museum tours.

To find out more about MSC Seascape and sailings out of Galveston, please click HERE.

MSC Seascape Itinerary Highlights include:

Costa Maya, Mexico – Home to the ancient Chacchoben and Kohunlich Mayan Ruins, guests can uncover Costa Maya's 4,000-year history, the story of the Mayan population, and thriving wildlife with guided tours from the ocean to the jungle. On the Jaguar Truck, guests can immerse themselves in nature as they journey through rainforests to explore an open Mexican cenote.

Off the coast of Honduras is Ilsa de Roatan, a largely untouched island known for its incredible barrier reef. Guests will find white sand beaches, shipwreck snorkeling tours and glass bottom boat excursions. For the more adventurous traveller, guides offer an extensive hiking and archaeology tour through the ancient world of Mayan culture and the capital city of Coxen Hole.

Cozumel, Mexico – Globally recognized for its incredible diving excursions, Cozumel offers snorkeling trips through an ancient Mayan cave, clear bottomed Kayaking and snorkeling and up-close-and-personal experiences with dolphins, manatees, and other wildlife. Guests interested in a robust learning experience can take part in tours of the city or nearby Mayan Ruins.

About MSC Seascape

MSC Seascape offers an immersive experience that connects guests with the sea through her beautiful design and her impressive outdoor spaces that can be enjoyed for relaxation, dining and entertainment.

Some of the key highlights include:

Technologically advanced onboard entertainment options, including ROBOTRON – a thrilling amusement ride that offers the breath-taking thrill of a rollercoaster at sea combined with a personalized DJ music experience

Awe-inspiring entertainment, with six fantastic theatre productions and 98 hours of exclusive onboard entertainment featuring interactive elements

7,567 square feet of dedicated kids' space and cutting-edge amusement options, with separate spaces for ages 0 to 17

2,270 cabins, featuring 12 different kinds of suites and staterooms with balconies (including the iconic aft suites featured on all Seaside class ships)

11 dining venues, and 19 bars and lounges, with many options for 'Al Fresco' dining and drinking

Six swimming pools, including a stunning aft infinity pool with incredible ocean views

One of the largest and most luxurious MSC Yacht Club facilities in MSC Cruises' fleet, with approximately 32,000 square feet of exclusive space featuring sweeping ocean views from the front of the ship

An expansive 1,772-foot-long waterfront promenade that puts guests closer to the ocean

A spectacular glass-floored Bridge of Sighs at deck 16 with a unique view of the sea

