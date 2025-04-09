WELCOME TO A NEW WORLD OF CRUISING - MSC WORLD AMERICA TO BE LAUNCHED TONIGHT IN GLITTERING CEREMONY IN MIAMI

Highly anticipated new ship, MSC World America, to be named tonight by Godmother Drew Barrymore, alongside Orlando Bloom - the stars of MSC Cruises' "Lets Holiday" campaign

Naming Ceremony taking place at the ship's PortMiami homeport - hot off the back of the inauguration of the line's new state-of-the-art MSC Miami Cruise Terminal

MSC World America to set sail for her inaugural season in the Caribbean , inviting guests to experience a new world of cruising with an array of exciting new venues and experiences

MIAMI, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - MSC Cruises will name its highly-anticipated new flagship, MSC World America, tonight in a dazzling ceremony at the line's new state-of-the-art MSC Miami Cruise Terminal, the most advanced cruise terminal in the world.

The event will culminate with MSC World America's Godmother, Drew Barrymore, naming the ship with the cutting of a ribbon that breaks the bottle on the ship's bow in a maritime tradition that wishes it good fortune. She will be joined by Orlando Bloom - who co-stars with Drew in MSC Cruises' "Lets Holiday" campaign that debuted during the Big Game earlier this year.

Drew Barrymore, actress and host of the Drew Barrymore Show, said: "It's such an honour to be MSC World America's Godmother, and I can't wait to cut that ribbon tonight and wish the ship smooth seas and good fortune for years to come. I've had a lifelong passion for travel, which has always fuelled my soul and left me with the most awesome memories. Millions of people will create their own memories aboard this beautiful ship as time goes by, and I know they'll have a blast experiencing everything MSC World America has to offer."

Featuring live entertainment, inspiring speeches and a range of onboard events highlighting everything the trail-blazing new ship has to offer, it will be an event to remember. Guests will also enjoy a glamorous gala dinner and unforgettable performances that will end with a spectacular drone and fireworks display against the Miami skyline.

MSC World America to set sail for her inaugural season in the Caribbean (CNW Group/MSC Cruises (Canada) Ltd.)

The ultramodern new flagship is the second of MSC Cruises' World Class prototype and ushers in a new world of cruising with reimagined venues, entertainment and dining concepts that seamlessly blend MSC Cruises' signature elegant European design with North American comfort, appealing to travellers seeking global adventures.

MSC World America will also be the first ship in MSC Cruises' fleet to feature seven onboard districts, each having its own atmosphere, facilities and experiences, designed to help guests choose their own holiday experience and maximize their time on board.

After the Naming Ceremony, guests will set sail on a two-night celebratory journey to the cruise line's stunning private island in The Bahamas - Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. While on the island, the MSC Foundation will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to inaugurate its new Marine Conservation Centre. The facility will serve as a hub for scientists and students involved in the Foundation's Super Coral Reefs Program, as well as a place where guests can learn more about the program's mission to restore coral reefs that have been impacted by climate change.

While on the island, guests will also be treated to Ocean Cay's signature evening lighthouse show and DJ beach party, before spending an afternoon at sea, where they will be invited to experience the ship's wide range of world-class amenities and experiences.

MSC World America will depart for her first cruise on April 12, 2025 and spend her inaugural season sailing from PortMiami, offering alternating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries with stops in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Isla de Roatan, Honduras; and all sailings include a visit to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. To learn more about MSC Cruises' Caribbean itineraries, click here .

About MSC World America

MSC World America offers a blend of European design and American comfort, providing guests with a truly memorable cruise experience, whether they're searching for a relaxing tropical escape or an action-packed vacation.

The new World Class ship's signature plumb bow rises vertically from the waterline and her Y-shaped aft opens onto the impressive outdoor World Promenade. Overall, MSC World America will span 22 decks, measure more than 47m wide, feature 2,614 staterooms, contain more than 40,000 square metres of public space, and offers top-of-the-line features and facilities, including:

Seven districts aimed at providing distinct spaces that will allow every type of traveller to choose their own vacation experience

19 dining venues, including the only Eataly restaurant at sea

18 bars and lounges, including all-new venues like All-Stars Sports Bar and The Loft comedy club

The Harbour, an all-new outdoor venue for families featuring the Cliffhanger over-water swing ride, a ropes course, a water park, a playground, relaxation areas, and complimentary grab-and-go dining

The outdoor World Promenade, featuring shopping, dining and one of the longest dry slides at sea along with fantastic ocean views

The three-level World Galleria, bustling with activity and lined with bars, shops and restaurants

The largest MSC Yacht Club in the Caribbean—the luxury ship-within-a-ship experience that features enhanced suites, butler service and private bar, restaurant and pool facilities

The Classification Society, Bureau Veritas, has officially presented MSC World America with its Platinum Pearl Award, in recognition of the company's 20 years of commitment to health, safety and environmental protection throughout the MSC fleet. This prestigious award is a testament to MSC Cruises' dedication to upholding the highest international standards in the cruise industry.

To learn more about MSC World America, click here . To learn more about MSC Cruises, click here .

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the privately-owned MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe with a strong and growing presence in North America.

A global cruise brand with 23 modern ships offering cruises across five continents, guests can visit more than 100 countries worldwide with more than 300 destinations, making unforgettable memories and enjoying the finest hospitality.

For more information visit www.msccruises.ca .

