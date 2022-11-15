PICKERING, ON, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Today the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) will begin mailing more than 770,000 Property Assessment Notices to property owners across Ontario. If a property owner recently moved, changed the school board that their taxes support or made changes to their property, a notice is on the way.

"As property experts responsible for delivering property values, insights and services to property owners, municipalities, and businesses, our work is ongoing to ensure we maintain our extensive property data base," said Nicole McNeill, President & Chief Administrative Officer. "The Property Assessment Notices being mailed out now reflect changes to properties and property ownership that were made in 2022. These updates ensure the assessments used to allocate property taxes are up to date and accurate."

For property owners receiving a notice, the reason for the updated assessment will be printed on the notice. Further information is available on mpac.ca/notice.

Changes can include:

a new property

an update to ownership such as a name change, citizenship updates, or school support for taxation purposes

change in assessed value, which may be the result of renovations or other improvements to a property

change to the tax classification, which may be due to the change in use of a property.

Property Assessment Notices going out this year continue to reflect the value of property as of January 1, 2016. These assessments will be used by municipalities for the 2023 tax year.

"Municipalities use MPAC's assessments to make informed decisions about their community, including the distribution of property taxes," explains Carmelo Lipsi, Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer. "It's important that we help property owners understand the relationship between their assessed values and property taxes. This is why we've enhanced the content on our website to better explain that relationship."

To better understand the relationship between property assessment and property taxes, watch our video, How Your Property Tax is Calculated.

All Ontario property owners have access to AboutMyProperty, an easy-to-use tool for comparing their property to others in their neighborhood and reviewing the information and criteria MPAC used to assess their home. If a property owner disagrees with a property's assessment, they can file a Request for Reconsideration (RfR) with MPAC online through AboutMyProperty, free of charge.

The deadline to file an RfR for the 2023 property tax year is March 31, 2023.As

More information on the 2022 Property Assessment Notices is available at mpac.ca.

Quick Facts

In 2016, every property owner in Ontario received a Property Assessment Notice as the result of a province-wide Assessment Update, reflecting a January 1, 2016 valuation date.

received a Property Assessment Notice as the result of a province-wide Assessment Update, reflecting a valuation date. The Ontario government postponed the province-wide Assessment Update due to the pandemic.

government postponed the province-wide Assessment Update due to the pandemic. Property assessments for the 2023 property tax year will continue to be based on the fully phased-in January 1, 2016 assessed values.

assessed values. 770,062 properties will receive a Property Assessment Notice

Primary reason for receiving a Property Assessment Notice

Update to ownership – 56.60%



Update to assessed value, classification and/or tax liability – 25.57%



Update to mailing address – 4.79%



New property or updated roll number (property severance/consolidation) - 9.93%



Update to legal description/property location – 1.62%

