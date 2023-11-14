PICKERING, ON, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) will begin mailing more than 713,000 Property Assessment Notices to property owners across Ontario. If you recently moved, changed the school board that your taxes support or made changes to your property, a notice is on the way.

"Ontario is constantly growing, and our property landscape changes each year. For example, on average, 10 per cent of the province's homes sell each year. At MPAC, our team of property market experts work continuously to maintain Ontario's property database through the updating of records and the timely assessment of new construction, additions, and renovations," said Nicole McNeill, President & Chief Administrative Officer. "These Property Assessment Notices reflect changes to properties and property ownership that were made in 2023."

For property owners receiving a notice, the reason for the updated assessment is printed on the notice. Further information is available on mpac.ca/notice.

"Changes to the notices are part of our ongoing efforts to improve the customer experience, enhance transparency, and provide property owners with a better understanding of the reasons for their notices," explains Carmelo Lipsi, Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer.

The types of changes that would prompt a Property Assessment Notice can include:

a new property

an update to ownership such as a name change, citizenship updates, or school support for taxation purposes

change in assessed value, which may be the result of renovations or other improvements to a property

change to the tax classification, which may be due to the change in use of a property.

change in tax liability

update to mailing address

update to lot dimensions

update to legal description

update to property location

update to school support

update to occupancy

update to taxable tenant(s)

Property Assessment Notices going out this year continue to reflect the value of property as of January 1, 2016. These assessments will be used by municipalities for the 2024 tax year.

All Ontario property owners have access to AboutMyProperty™, an easy-to-use tool for comparing their property to others in their neighborhood and reviewing the information and criteria MPAC used to assess their home. You can use the access key from your property assessment notice to register for AboutMyProperty™. If a property owner disagrees with a property's assessment, they can file a Request for Reconsideration (RfR) with MPAC online through AboutMyProperty, free of charge.

The deadline to file a RfR for the 2024 property tax year is April 2, 2024.

More information on the 2023 Property Assessment Notices is available at mpac.ca.

Quick Facts

In 2016, every property owner in Ontario received a Property Assessment Notice as the result of a province-wide Assessment Update, reflecting a January 1, 2016 valuation date.

received a Property Assessment Notice as the result of a province-wide Assessment Update, reflecting a valuation date. On August 16 , the Ontario government filed a regulation to amend the Assessment Act , extending the postponement of a province-wide reassessment through the end of the 2021-2024 assessment cycle.

, the government filed a regulation to amend the , extending the postponement of a province-wide reassessment through the end of the 2021-2024 assessment cycle. Property assessments for the 2024 property tax year will continue to be based on the January 1, 2016 assessed values.

assessed values. 713,632 properties will receive a Property Assessment Notice

Primary reasons for receiving a Property Assessment Notice

Update to ownership – 49.35%



Update to assessed value, classification and/or tax liability – 27.46%



Update to mailing address – 4.55%



New property or updated roll number (property severance/consolidation) – 11.63%



Update to legal description/property location – 1.82%

