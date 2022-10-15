MP Tim Louis Announces Federal Funding for Tree Planting in Wilmot, Ontario

WILMOT, ON, Oct. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Every year, Canadians face the challenges of climate change in our communities. The Government of Canada supports tree planting because taking care of our forests and environment is an important part of fighting climate change. With the help of local communities, groups and volunteers, tree-planting efforts are made possible; this is where Let's Tree Wilmot and their vibrant volunteers have played a huge part.

Today, Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a contribution of over $163,000 to the Wilmot Horticultural Society while joining in the group's tree-planting activity.

The Wilmot Horticultural Society, through their Let's Tree Wilmot initiative, will be planting 2,600 trees on 3.9 hectares of public land over the course of one year. To prepare for planting, they are developing training for township staff, volunteers and the general public on proper tree care techniques. Public education efforts, including workshops, public talks and locally produced videos, will encourage local property owners to grow more native trees on their property while also equipping them to care for their trees properly.

Let's Tree Wilmot is also developing a small-scale nursery, which will contribute to their plans for planting larger tracts of land in the future.

The Government of Canada contributed to this project through the 2 Billion Trees program (2BT), which supports tree-planting projects with the aim of planting two billion trees over 10 years to advance the nature-based solutions needed to get to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"Tree planting is an important climate solution. The hard work of groups across the country such as Let's Tree Wilmot and the Wilmot Horticultural Society is helping to build a better future for generations to come. Congratulations to all of those involved in this important work."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"I am proud to join the volunteers of Let's Tree Wilmot to do my part and get my hands dirty. I'm pleased to announce over $163,000 in federal support to keep this important work going. We are using the power of nature to cut pollution, clean our air, and make our communities more resilient. What we plant today is for the future of our children and grandchildren."

Tim Louis

Member of Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga

"The 2 Billion Trees funding will elevate Let's Tree Wilmot to a new level of tree-planting and educational projects in partnership with Wilmot Township, Waterloo Region and non-profit organizations. The funding is a tribute to the incredible work our volunteers have already done, and we could not have reached this point without the phenomenal support from Wilmot Township Councillors and staff."

Dean Peachey

Let's Tree Wilmot Project Committee Chair

Related Information

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-323-7892, [email protected]