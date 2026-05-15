GUELPH, ON, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian agri-businesses are leading the way in creating new solutions to reduce emissions and make agriculture more resilient. The Government of Canada is supporting this effort by working with Canadian non-for-profit agtech organizations to help science-focused small- and medium-sized businesses develop innovative technologies that grow the economy, while protecting the environment.

Today, during her visit to Bioenterprise Canada Corporation, Dominique O'Rourke, Member of Parliament for Guelph, announced support of up to $7,000,000 in funding for Bioenterprise Canada Corporation under the Agricultural Clean Technology Program Research and Innovation Stream – Accelerator (ACT Accelerator). Bioenterprise Canada Corporation is one of six not-for-profit organizations that will fund projects that advance the development of clean technology for adoption in agriculture across Canada. Danielle Martin, Member of Parliament for University–Rosedale, announced the full ACT Accelerator investment of up to $30 million, on behalf of the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on May 8.

Through this ACT Accelerator project, Bioenterprise Canada Corporation will further distribute funding to innovative Canadian companies through its Clean Agri-Tech Accelerator (CATA). CATA works to create and support clean technology that helps farmers, food producers, and ag-tech companies across the country. These solutions are designed to improve the environment in clear, measurable ways. Bioenterprise will also provide mentorship to these companies as they start and grow, helping them become more sustainable while building a stronger and more competitive economy.

This ACT Accelerator investment will help ensure that Canadian producers and agri-food businesses have access to a wider range of advanced technologies, contributing to a more competitive and climate-friendly sector.

Quotes

"By forging meaningful partnerships and investing in Bioenterprise Canada Corporation's ACT Accelerator project, we continue to empower innovators across the country to develop and scale the clean technologies that will keep our farms competitive and our environment healthy for generations to come."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Bioenterprise Canada Corporation helps bring clean technology solutions to farmers, food producers and agtech innovators across Canada. This investment supports the growth of Canadian companies, creates real environmental benefits and strengthens our agri-food sector."

- Dominique O'Rourke, Member of Parliament for Guelph

"Canada has the innovation, talent, and entrepreneurial strength to lead in sustainable agri-food production. Through the Clean Agri-Tech Accelerator, we are enabling high-potential companies to advance clean technologies that can reduce emissions, improve productivity, and position Canada's agriculture sector for long-term growth."

- Dave Smardon, CEO, Bioenterprise Canada Corporation

Quick Facts

The Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program provides farmers and agri-businesses funding to help develop and adopt the latest clean technologies to reduce GHG emissions and boost their long-term competitiveness.

The ACT Program supports the Government of Canada's commitment to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 45–50% below 2005 levels by 2035.

The ACT Accelerator provides funding to eligible not-for-profit organizations (Initial Recipients) that will further distribute these funds to other organizations (Ultimate Recipients) in support of their research and innovation objectives.

Projects and final funding are subject to negotiation of a contribution agreement.

Based in Guelph, Bioenterprise Canada Corporation unites innovators, partners, and investors to drive advancement in Canada's agri-food sector by bridging the gap between research and commercialization, fostering innovation, and empowering entrepreneurs.

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Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972,[email protected]