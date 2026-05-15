GUELPH, ON, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian agri-businesses are leading the way in creating new solutions to reduce emissions and make the agri-food sector more resilient. The Government of Canada is supporting this effort by working with Canadian non-for-profit agri-food organizations to help science-focused small- and medium-sized businesses develop innovative technologies that grow the economy, while protecting the environment.

Today, during her visit to Bioenterprise Canada Corporation in Guelph, Dominique O'Rourke, Member of Parliament for Guelph, announced support of up to $3,250,000 in funding for Canadian Food Innovation Network Inc. (CFIN) under the Agricultural Clean Technology Program Research and Innovation Stream – Accelerator (ACT Accelerator). Canadian Food Innovation Network Inc. is one of six not-for-profit organizations that will fund projects that advance the development of clean technology for adoption in the food and beverage sector across Canada. Danielle Martin, Member of Parliament for University–Rosedale, announced the full ACT Accelerator investment of up to $30 million, on behalf of the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on May 8.

With support from ACT Accelerator, CFIN will further distribute funding to Canadian companies that are creating new and cleaner technologies for the food industry through its True North Sustainable Food Fund. This project includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions by making food production cleaner and more efficient. It also supports ideas that reuse food waste, turning it into useful products like food ingredients or energy instead of sending it to landfills. Additionally, CFIN will provide these companies with mentoring, coaching, and support to help them grow and succeed.

This ACT Accelerator investment will help ensure that Canadian producers and agri-food businesses have access to a wider range of advanced technologies, contributing to a more competitive and climate-friendly sector.

Quotes

"By forging meaningful partnerships and investing in CFIN's True North Sustainable Food Fund project, we continue to empower innovators across the country to develop and scale the clean technologies that will keep our farms competitive and our environment healthy for generations to come."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Through projects like the True North Sustainable Food Fund, we are proud to support organizations that bring clean technology solutions to farmers, food producers, and foodtech innovators. By helping innovative Canadian companies like CFIN to start and scale their ideas, we are building a more sustainable, competitive, and resilient economy for the future."

- Dominique O'Rourke, Member of Parliament for Guelph

"To remain competitive on the global stage, Canadian agri-food businesses must lead in efficiency and innovation. By launching the True North Sustainable Food Fund, we are ensuring that small- and medium-sized enterprises have the capital and mentorship required to turn brilliant cleantech concepts into commercial reality. This isn't just an investment in the environment; it's an investment in the long-term economic resilience of Canada's food supply chain."

- Dana McCauley, CEO, Canadian Food Innovation Network Inc.

Quick Facts

The Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program provides farmers and agri-businesses funding to help develop and adopt the latest clean technologies to reduce GHG emissions and boost their long-term competitiveness.

The ACT Program supports the Government of Canada's commitment to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 45–50% below 2005 levels by 2035.

The ACT Accelerator provides funding to eligible not-for-profit organizations (Initial Recipients) that will further distribute these funds to other organizations (Ultimate Recipients) in support of their research and innovation objectives.

Projects and final funding are subject to negotiation of a contribution agreement.

Founded in 2021, and based in Guelph, Canadian Food Innovation Network Inc. aims to champion and build a collaborative, engaged food innovation culture that generates transformative opportunities in the food and beverage industry in Canada.

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Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]