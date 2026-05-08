EDMONTON, AB, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian agri-businesses are leading the way in creating new solutions to reduce emissions and make agriculture more resilient. The Government of Canada is supporting this effort by working with Canadian non-for-profit agtech organizations to help science-focused small- and medium-sized businesses develop innovative technologies that grow the economy, while protecting the environment.

Today, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced support of up to $6,250,000 in funding for the Canadian Agri-Food Automation and Intelligence Network (CAAIN) under the Agricultural Clean Technology Program Research and Innovation Stream – Accelerator (ACT Accelerator). This investment is part of the full $30 million distributed through ACT Accelerator. CAAIN is one of six not-for-profit organizations that will fund projects that advance the development of clean technology for adoption in agriculture across Canada. Earlier today, Danielle Martin, Member of Parliament for University–Rosedale, announced the full ACT Accelerator investment of up to $30 million, on behalf of the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

With support from ACT Accelerator, CAAIN will further distribute funding to Canadian companies through its Clean Agtech Validation and Integration Program. This will expand CAAIN's smart farm network and focus on technologies that are already advanced, helping move them to the final stages before full use. It will also improve how these technologies are tested on farms, making it easier for farmers to trust and adopt them. Additionally, CAAIN will help these companies grow by offering support, mentorship, and access to a strong network.

This ACT Accelerator investment will help ensure that Canadian producers and agri-food businesses have access to a wider range of advanced technologies, contributing to a more competitive and climate-friendly sector.

Quotes

"By forging meaningful partnerships and investing in CAAIN's Clean Agtech Validation and Integration Program, we continue to empower innovators across the country to develop and scale the clean technologies that will keep our farms competitive and our environment healthy for generations to come."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Alberta's producers and agri-food innovators are among the best in the world, and their work helps Canada compete and win on the global stage. Our government is building on this strong foundation by investing up to $6.25 million in the Edmonton-based Canadian Agri-Food Automation and Intelligence Network to help move made-in-Canada technologies from testing into practical use on farms. These technologies will give producers across Western Canada reliable new tools to stay competitive by lowering fuel costs and improving efficiency, while also supporting their long tradition of environmental stewardship."

- The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada.

"Through the ACT Accelerator, our Government is supporting Canadian companies as they bring advanced clean agricultural technologies closer to full use on farms. By expanding CAAIN's smart farm network and investing in real-world testing through the Clean Agtech Validation and Integration Program, we are helping farmers adopt innovative long-term solutions."

- Matt Jeneroux, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Riverbend

"CAAIN supports the development of technologies that address key challenges in the agri-food sector. In our first six years, we have committed approximately $38 million of the funding awarded to CAAIN by ISED across 50 projects. These initiatives involve a diverse group of talented recipients, most of whom rely on AI to deliver results. The primary gap we identified has been a stronger emphasis on environmental sustainability. Now, thanks to the generous support of AAFC, we are well positioned to strongly support innovative technologies that deliver not only increased productivity and profitability, but also meaningful environmental benefits."

- Darrell Petras, P.Ag., CEO, Canadian Agri-Food Automation and Intelligence Network

Quick Facts

The Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program provides farmers and agri-businesses funding to help develop and adopt the latest clean technologies to reduce GHG emissions and boost their long-term competitiveness.

The ACT Program supports the Government of Canada's commitment to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 45–50% below 2005 levels by 2035.

The ACT Accelerator provides funding to eligible not-for-profit organizations (Initial Recipients) that will further distribute these funds to other organizations (Ultimate Recipients) in support of their research and innovation objectives.

Projects and final funding are subject to negotiation of a contribution agreement.

Based in Edmonton, CAAIN connects agricultural technology stakeholders through events and an online community, funds agtech development through competitions, and cultivates the development of the data-driven agtech market.

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Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]