L'ASSOMPTION, QC, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian agri-businesses are leading the way in creating new solutions to reduce emissions and make agriculture more resilient. The Government of Canada is supporting this effort by working with Canadian non-for-profit agtech organizations to help science-focused small- and medium-sized businesses develop innovative technologies that grow the economy, while protecting the environment.

Today, Tatiana Auguste, Member of Parliament for Terrebonne, announced support of up to $3,250,000 in funding for Zone Agtech under the Agricultural Clean Technology Program Research and Innovation Stream – Accelerator (ACT Accelerator). Zone Agtech is one of six not-for-profit organizations that will fund projects that advance the development of clean technology for adoption in agriculture across Quebec. Danielle Martin, Member of Parliament for University–Rosedale, announced the full ACT Accelerator investment of up to $30 million, on behalf of the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on May 8.

With support from ACT Accelerator, Zone Agtech will further distribute funding to Quebec companies through its NEXTERRE program, delivered in collaboration with Cycle Momentum and Ecotech Québec. This program will help companies develop and test new farming technologies in real farm settings and will share knowledge by offering webinars and training on new agricultural technologies in Quebec. This project aims to help clean farming technologies and bioproducts grow, improve, and reach the market. It will ensure these solutions meet farmers' needs and are easier to use, while also helping reduce the environmental impact of agriculture.

This ACT Accelerator investment will help ensure that Quebec producers and agri-food businesses have access to a wider range of advanced technologies, contributing to a more competitive and climate-friendly sector.

Quotes

"By forging meaningful partnerships and investing in Zone Agtech's NEXTERRE program, we continue to empower innovators across the country to develop and scale the clean technologies that will keep our farms competitive and our environment healthy for generations to come."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"We are proud to support Zone Agtech, which helps make sustainable technological solutions available to farmers, food producers, and agtech innovators throughout Quebec and in the Lanaudière region. By fostering collaboration between technology developers and companies that use these technologies, this ACT Accelerator project aims to show how working together can lead to positive change and growth in the agtech industry."

- Tatiana Auguste, Member of Parliament for Terrebonne

"Through this initiative, Zone Agtech, in collaboration with Cycle Momentum and Écotech Québec, and with the support of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, is creating concrete conditions to accelerate the development and demonstration of clean agricultural technologies developed in Quebec in real conditions. By supporting high-potential innovations from maturation to market, this program will contribute to reducing the environmental footprint of agriculture while strengthening the long-term performance, resilience, and competitiveness of the sector."

- Marilou Cyr, Director General, Zone Agtech

Quick Facts

The Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program provides farmers and agri-businesses funding to help develop and adopt the latest clean technologies to reduce GHG emissions and boost their long-term competitiveness.

The ACT Program supports the Government of Canada's commitment to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 45–50% below 2005 levels by 2035.

The ACT Accelerator provides funding to eligible not-for-profit organizations (Initial Recipients) that will further distribute these funds to other organizations (Ultimate Recipients) in support of their research and innovation objectives.

Projects and final funding are subject to negotiation of a contribution agreement.

Based in L'Assomption, Quebec, Zone Agtech provides startups, entrepreneurs and businesses an environment to create, develop and commercialize technologies dedicated to solving agricultural and agri-food challenges.

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Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]