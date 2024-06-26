CanNor's investment of nearly $800,000 will support seven tourism projects in the Yukon to build new programs, expand infrastructure, improve accessibility, and invest in green energy solutions

WHITEHORSE, YT, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Tourism is a major contributor to the Yukon's economy. Businesses and organizations that provide unique experiences play a key role in getting locals involved and encouraging people from across the country and the world to visit the Territory. Increased visitation strengthens the local economy and benefits other businesses and attractions in the region.

Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced that the Government of Canada is investing nearly $800,000 in strengthening the Yukon's tourism sector. This funding will assist seven businesses and organizations to offer new programs, experiences and services; expand their ability to accommodate overnight guests; improve accessibility; and transition to clean energy.

Through investments like these, the Government of Canada is supporting the expansion and diversification of businesses and organizations that provide accommodation and experiences in the North, further strengthening the Yukon's tourism sector.

Quotes

"Unique experiences are a staple of the Yukon's tourism industry. Our government is supporting the Yukon's tourism sector to expand visitor experiences and amenities year round. These projects improve regional tourism assets, support active tourism, and give visitors and locals another reason to spend more time in the Yukon, benefitting other businesses and attractions."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon provide the opportunity to see something truly distinct. With its expansive wilderness, unique wildlife and rich cultures and traditions, Northern Canada has it all for lovers of the great outdoors from around the globe. Through the Tourism Growth Program, the Government of Canada is supporting these local businesses and organizations to expand and grow. Development of the tourism sector has enormous potential and is key to building prosperous Indigenous and northern communities."

- The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"The Yukon offers unforgettable tourism experiences. The Yukon's tourism sector drives economic growth while celebrating the territory's vibrant cultures and natural wonders. Our government supports projects that strengthen and diversify the Yukon's tourism sector, encouraging both locals and visitors to tour and experience the territory's many world-class attractions throughout the year."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"We appreciate this investment by CanNor to build new programs and experiences for our visitors. Recently, we hosted a picnic on the Woodchuck, a historic British Yukon Navigation river boat, to showcase the Yukon's river history. This type of event to share and celebrate our history in new and vibrant ways would be impossible without the support of CanNor."

- Patricia Cunning, Executive Director, MacBride Museum

"We would like to send a huge thank you to CanNor and the Yukon Government for their continued support for small businesses in the North. Here, we are reminded of the power of community and collaboration. Much gratitude for standing by our small Indigenous-owned business as we embark on new projects and keep things exciting North of 60. Keep your eyes peeled for the Cardinal Camp at the Nomad Ranch."

- Candace Dow, Owner, Northern Nomad Outdoors and Yoga

"For the past 35 years the Dalton Trail Lodge burned about 50,000 liters of diesel each year. Thanks to the generous help of CanNor we finally ordered a solar power system this spring, and it should be running by February 2025. It will save more than 40,000 liters of diesel annually and Dalton Trail Lodge will be a much quieter place with a lot smaller carbon footprint."

- Hardy Ruf, Owner, Dalton Trail Lodge

"We are incredibly grateful for the support from CanNor, which has enabled us to expand our facilities at Cabins Over Crag Lake. We can now accommodate up to 40 guests in our new bunkhouses, provide homemade wood-fired pizza and sourdough bread, and host cold plunge sauna experiences—all with stunning views. We're especially thrilled to welcome 40 breaking and hip-hop dancers to Cypher for Change this August. We are committed to working hard to continue building our business and serving Yukoners and visitors from beyond."

- Andrea Simpson-Fowler, Owner, Cabins Over Crag Lake

"We are extremely grateful for CanNor's support in funding our project to bring eco-friendly prefabricated bunkhouses to Carmacks. This initiative not only addresses the urgent need for short-term accommodations in our region but also aligns with our commitment to sustainable and environmentally conscious development. The addition of these rental structures will enhance our capacity to attract and accommodate tourists, contributing to the growth and vitality of our community. We look forward to the positive impact this project will have on Carmacks and the broader region."

- Ron Gartshore, CEO, Carmacks Development Corporation

"The fat bikes were an immediate hit with our visitors! They are a novel and distinctly northern way of getting outside to explore. And they work year around, not just when there's snow on the ground. There aren't too many places where you can rent a fat bike to see a moose, go get a coffee and then go soak in the hot springs—all in one trip."

- Jake Paleczny, Executive Director, Yukon Wildlife Preserve

The funding announced today is provided through the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency's regular suite of economic development programs, including the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) Program and the Tourism Growth Program (TGP). IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy. The TGP supports Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, small- and medium-sized businesses and not-for-profit organizations in growing and developing local tourism products and experiences. The TGP also contributes to the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which charts a course for long-term growth, investment, and stability in Canada's tourism sector, from coast-to-coast-to-coast.



CanNor's economic development programming supports projects that promote sustainable community economic development, enhance business development and growth, and facilitate innovation.

