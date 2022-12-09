PrairiesCan funding of over $860,000 will help deliver business training, financing, mentorship and investor education programs to further support more than 600 women entrepreneurs and women-owned small businesses

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's economy will only reach its full potential when everyone has the opportunity to contribute. An inclusive economy means ensuring women entrepreneurs have the tools and resources needed to succeed. That is why the Government of Canada is partnering with organizations that are providing leadership and training to enable the full and equal participation of women in Alberta's economy.

Today George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment of $861,980 for two Calgary-based initiatives focused on growing small businesses through targeted supports for women entrepreneurs and investors.

The Calgary Immigrant Women's Association is receiving $375,630 to launch a new business incubator program for immigrant women in Alberta to build entrepreneurial knowledge and skills, create business plans and access start-up financing. This investment is expected to help train over 60 immigrant women while assisting in the growth of more than 20 small businesses.





Movement51 is receiving $486,350 to deliver financial literacy workshops and coaching to women investors across the Prairies. The initiative aims to equip women with the capacity, confidence and networks to become active early-stage investors. More than 550 women across the Prairies are expected to benefit from this training.

These organizations provide leadership and expertise which support inclusive economic growth in communities across Alberta. With PrairiesCan investment, they will increase the rate of women-owned and women-led businesses across the Prairies.

In total, the initiatives are expected to directly assist more than 600 women entrepreneurs and investors to play a leading role in advancing economic growth and innovation in Alberta and across the Prairies.

Quotes

"Our government recognizes that in order to reach our full economic potential, we cannot afford to leave anyone behind. As more women enter the workforce, we are working to ensure they have the tools and capacity needed to fully participate in the economy, create jobs and be leaders in their community. Our government's investment in the Calgary Immigrant Women's Association and Movement51 will ensure more women entrepreneurs and investors have access to the resources, training and networks needed to advance their small businesses, create high quality jobs Canadian workers can depend on and drive economic growth across the Prairies."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Calgary and Alberta are full of talented women entrepreneurs and investors, and I'm proud to see our government providing the resources needed to two great organizations that will play a leading role in our economic growth and competitiveness. Our investment in the Calgary Immigrant Women's Association and Movement51 will help take women-owned businesses to the next level of growth while building an inclusive economy for our city and our province."

–George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"Creating an inclusive and accessible economy where everyone can succeed is the foundation of our economic strategy and vision for Calgary. The Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund is a supporter of Movement51's Financial Feminism Investing Lab and this funding, together with the Government of Canada's investment in Movement51 and the Calgary Immigrant Women's Association, will help advance the economic empowerment of women in our city as the place to scale big ideas to the size of your ambitions."

–Deana Haley, Vice President, Corporate Initiatives & Intelligence, Calgary Economic Development

"CIWA developed an innovative project – Immigrant Women's Business Circles – in response to the need to support entrepreneurship for mid-skilled immigrant women in Alberta. With PrairiesCan funding and CIWA's comprehensive curriculum, immigrant women can embark on the entrepreneurial journeys of their choice. Supporting immigrant women to become business owners enables them to be part of a vibrant ecosystem and a driving force of Alberta's economy."

–Paula Calderon, CEO, Calgary Immigrant Women's Association

"As we work to eliminate gender disparity in the realms of investing, entrepreneurship and financial knowledge, championship from national partners like PrairiesCan is significant for Movement51. This funding will enable us to continue the expansion of our educational platform that's powering the full economic participation of women and gender-diverse people in Canada."

–Danielle Gifford, Executive Director, Movement51

Quick facts

Federal funding is being provided through two programs administered by PrairiesCan: the Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program and the Community Economic Development and Diversification (CEDD) program.

Through the CEDD program, PrairiesCan makes targeted investments that aim to generate sustainable, inclusive economic growth and help communities in Alberta , Saskatchewan and Manitoba to fully participate in and benefit from economic opportunities.

, and to fully participate in and benefit from economic opportunities. The RIE program creates, grows and nurtures inclusive regional ecosystems that support what businesses need to innovate from start to finish and an environment where companies can innovate, grow and compete.

