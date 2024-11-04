Over $4.3 million through PrairiesCan to manufacture and commercialize new technologies, connect small- and medium-sized firms with procurement opportunities, and create new career paths for underrepresented groups

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - With more than 500 small- and medium-sized businesses that employ thousands of workers, Alberta's aerospace and aviation industry is playing a key role in diversifying local economies and creating good-paying jobs in communities across the province. The Government of Canada is collaborating with partners like post-secondary institutions, industry associations, municipalities and businesses to strengthen this important industry's competitiveness.

MP Chahal announces federal investments to grow Alberta’s aerospace and aviation industry (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, highlighted five projects receiving more than $4.3 million in PrairiesCan funding that are contributing to Alberta's leadership in aerospace and aviation innovation. The projects include:

Over $186,000 for the Alberta Aviation & Aerospace Council to develop and deliver the Alberta Aerospace and Defence Conference in 2025 in Calgary and 2026 in Edmonton . This newly established in-person event will help connect Alberta's small- and medium-sized firms with procurement and investment opportunities with global defence contractors.





for the to develop and deliver the Alberta Aerospace and Defence Conference in 2025 in and 2026 in . This newly established in-person event will help connect Alberta's small- and medium-sized firms with procurement and investment opportunities with global defence contractors. Over $100,000 for Elevate Aviation to develop and launch a mentorship initiative that provides access to personalized mentorship connections, networking opportunities and professional development courses—ultimately leading to job placement opportunities for underrepresented groups while addressing the demand for skilled workers in in the aerospace and aviation industry.





for to develop and launch a mentorship initiative that provides access to personalized mentorship connections, networking opportunities and professional development courses—ultimately leading to job placement opportunities for underrepresented groups while addressing the demand for skilled workers in in the aerospace and aviation industry. Over $1.4 million for the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) to create an aerospace composite materials laboratory. Innovations that use advanced composite materials have the potential to enhance aircraft performance while reducing the environmental impact of the aviation sector. This new lab includes leading-edge manufacturing and testing equipment, as well as a team of expert researchers and engineers to support cutting-edge research in the aerospace manufacturing sector.





for the to create an aerospace composite materials laboratory. Innovations that use advanced composite materials have the potential to enhance aircraft performance while reducing the environmental impact of the aviation sector. This new lab includes leading-edge manufacturing and testing equipment, as well as a team of expert researchers and engineers to support cutting-edge research in the aerospace manufacturing sector. Over $50,000 for Sturgeon County to develop a report and ecosystem map on the Alberta's aerospace and defence sector value chain. This project is better enabling the County and sector partners to identify and connect local small business suppliers to larger companies.





for to develop a report and ecosystem map on the Alberta's aerospace and defence sector value chain. This project is better enabling the County and sector partners to identify and connect local small business suppliers to larger companies. $2.6 million for UVAD Technologies Inc. for developing, demonstrating and commercializing an electric fixed-wing uncrewed aerial vehicle.

In total, today's investments are expected to benefit over 330 small- and medium sized businesses and support more than 360 jobs.

In line with the principles of the Government of Canada's Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, these investments are about collaborating on local priorities and building on local strengths to seize opportunities for prosperity in a sustainable net-zero Prairie economy.

Quotes

"Municipalities, the private sector and post-secondary institutions are all part of the vital ecosystem for Alberta's growing aerospace and aviation sector. Our government's investments in these projects are helping empower cutting-edge research and commercialization, connecting local businesses to new markets, and breaking down barriers for underrepresented people seeking careers in this growing sector."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Alberta has a global reputation for excellence in aerospace and aviation thanks to the ingenuity, innovation and hard work of our small- and medium-sized businesses, innovators and talented workforce. Calgary Skyview is home to some of the best aerospace and aviation companies in Canada and are benefiting greatly from our government's investments in the growing sector."

–George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"Alberta's aviation and aerospace industries have incredible potential, and the addition of defence to our conference will create critical connections and opportunities for businesses to grow within the global aerospace and defence market. Bringing industry stakeholders together under one roof will accelerate Alberta's role in these sectors, driving innovation and investment in our province."

–Kendra Kincade, Chair, Alberta Aviation & Aerospace Council

"This investment enables us to expand our mentorship initiatives, opening doors for individuals who bring diverse perspectives, drive innovation, and strengthen the industry. By connecting participants with mentorship, networking, and professional development, we are setting the stage for a stronger, more inclusive future for aviation."

–Laura Sinclair, Chief Operating Officer / Chief Financial Officer, Elevate Aviation

"This significant investment in SAIT's aerospace composite materials laboratory within our Applied Research and Innovation Services (ARIS) area positions Alberta at the forefront of sustainable aerospace innovation. Equipped with advanced technology and a skilled research team, this lab will drive new levels of performance and environmental responsibility across the aerospace sector. This project also aligns with SAIT's plans to expand CIRAMM's newly established Alberta Aerospace Research Centre (AARC), advancing Alberta's aerospace capabilities and elevating Canada's standing in this critical industry."

–Dr. Hamid Rajani, Chair of CIRAMM - Centre for Innovation and Research in Advanced Manufacturing and Materials at ARIS

"Sturgeon County is ideally situated near three army and two Royal Canadian Air Force bases, the epicenter of Alberta's aerospace and defence sectors. Defining the skills, knowledge and expertise within the aerospace and defence ecosystem will help us attract further investment into our region. We're thankful for PrairiesCan support, and are already seeing the benefits from this work as we engage in conversations with potential investors."

–Alanna Hnatiw, Mayor of Sturgeon County

"Funding received by UVAD Technologies Inc. through PrairiesCan and the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative is critically important to our efforts in developing and commercializing an industry leading Uncrewed Aircraft Vehicle (UAV) on a global scale. The Alpine Swift, UVAD's all-electric UAV, has progressed significantly through the support of this program. Government support has also enabled Southern Alberta to attract world leading experts in the UAV field, and UVAD is strategically positioned to build on this expertise. UVAD has grown exponentially since establishing our facility in Medicine Hat, Alberta."

–David Birkett, President and CEO, UVAD Technologies Inc.

Quick facts

Federal funding for these projects is being provided through PrairiesCan, the federal department that supports economic growth in Alberta , Saskatchewan and Manitoba .

, and . The total federal investment of $4,350,160 announced today is allocated through three programs administered by PrairiesCan: the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative (ARRI), the Community Economic Development and Diversification (CEDD) program, and the Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program. ARRI is a national program that is providing $250 million over three years to help the Canadian aerospace sector emerge from the pandemic and continue to compete on the global stage and the intake period is now closed. CEDD supports economic development initiatives that contribute to the economic growth and diversification of communities across the Prairie provinces. Through this program, PrairiesCan enables communities to leverage their capacity and strengths to respond to economic development opportunities and adjust to changing and challenging economic circumstances. RIE creates, grows and nurtures inclusive regional ecosystems that support what businesses need to innovate from start to finish and an environment where companies can innovate, grow and compete.

announced today is allocated through three programs administered by PrairiesCan: the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative (ARRI), the Community Economic Development and Diversification (CEDD) program, and the Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program. The Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy is a long-term commitment to work differently, through stronger coordination among federal departments on investments for the Prairies and closer collaboration with Prairie partners on their priorities for a prosperous and sustainable Prairie economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Carson Debert, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; Rohit Sandhu, Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]