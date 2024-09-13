PrairiesCan funding enables FortWhyte Alive to provide enhanced outdoor experiences to attract tourists and support Indigenous economic reconciliation

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Winnipeg's FortWhyte Alive provides an urban green space, bringing people together to promote awareness and understanding of the natural world and sustainable living.

Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, on behalf the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment of $158,900 through PrairiesCan's Tourism Relief Fund. The funding supports enhancements to the outdoor visitor infrastructure and new Indigenous-led programming and experiences at FortWhyte.

MP Carr announces federal investment in Fort Whyte Alive (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

The funding is being used to repair the "Loly Lookout" outdoor shelter; build an outdoor shelter adjacent to the main Interpretive Centre; reconstruct a treehouse overlooking the Bison paddock; hire an Indigenous Knowledge Keeper to guide activities and programming; creating a Healing Forest; and commission an Indigenous artist to create and license a Star Blanket design for the Buffalo Crossing Visitor Centre.

Quotes

"FortWhyte Alive is a unique gem in Winnipeg. It is a living example of sustainable development and a significant tourist attraction. Our government is pleased to have made this investment to enhance programming, generate revenue, and amplify Indigenous voices."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"FortWhyte Alive is a special place just moments away from the hustle and bustle of the city. You can soak in the wonders of nature, learn about the environment, experience wildlife and be a tourist all at the same time. Our government is pleased to support their work."

–Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre

"Each year, FortWhyte Alive welcomes thousands of people here to spend time learning and connecting with the land. Here in nature, students can tie their classroom lessons to the world they live in, and visitors discover the wonder of time outdoors. Now, thanks to the generous support of PrairiesCan, we have been able to restore our much-beloved treehouse so visitors can safely view our bison herd from above, as well as repaired and expanded outdoor spaces for people to connect with family, learn together, and shelter from the elements in both our restored shelter and in our new outdoor classroom."

–Liz Wilson, President and CEO, FortWhyte Alive



Quick facts

The Tourism Relief Fund supported tourism businesses and organizations while investing in products and services to facilitate their future growth. With a budget of $500 million over 2 years (ending March 31, 2023 ), including $485 million in regional priorities funding administered by Canada's regional development agencies.

over 2 years (ending ), including in regional priorities funding administered by regional development agencies. Projects supported by the fund empowered tourism businesses to create new or enhance existing tourism experiences and products to attract more local, domestic, and international visitors.

FortWhyte Alive is dedicated to providing programming, natural settings, and facilities for environmental education, outdoor recreation, and social enterprise. In so doing, Fort Whyte promotes awareness and understanding of the natural world and actions leading to sustainable living.

