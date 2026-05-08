TORONTO, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian agri-businesses are leading the way in creating new solutions to reduce emissions and make agriculture more resilient. The Government of Canada is supporting this effort by working with Canadian non-for-profit agtech organizations to help science-focused small- and medium-sized businesses develop innovative technologies that grow the economy, while protecting the environment.

Today, Danielle Martin, Member of Parliament for University–Rosedale, announced support of up to $3,250,000 in funding for MaRS Discovery District under the Agricultural Clean Technology Program Research and Innovation Stream – Accelerator (ACT Accelerator). MaRS Discovery District is one of six not-for-profit organizations that will fund projects that advance the development of clean technology for adoption in agriculture across Canada. Earlier today, MP Martin announced the full ACT Accelerator investment of up to $30 million on behalf of the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Through this ACT Accelerator project, MaRS Discovery District will further distribute funding to Canadian companies that are creating clean technologies for farming and the food industry, helping them to test and demonstrate how their ideas work. Additionally, MaRS will provide advice and support to help these companies improve and grow their technologies. This project aims to help make farming and food production more environmentally friendly, while facilitating connections between companies and investors and customers. Farm Credit Canada and other partners are also supporting this project.

This ACT Accelerator investment will help ensure that Canadian producers and agri-food businesses have access to a wider range of advanced technologies, contributing to a more competitive and climate-friendly sector.

Quotes

"By forging meaningful partnerships and investing in MaRS Discovery District's ACT Accelerator project, we continue to empower innovators across the country to develop and scale the clean technologies that will keep our farms competitive and our environment healthy for generations to come."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"We are proud to support MaRS Discovery District as they help bring clean technology solutions to farmers, food producers, and agtech innovators across the country. By encouraging collaboration between technology creators and businesses that use these technologies, our plan through this project is to show how working together can lead to positive change and growth in the agtech industry."

- Danielle Martin, Member of Parliament for University–Rosedale

"This investment comes at a critical moment for Canada's agriculture and food sector. Through our Food and Agtech Mission powered by Farm Credit Canada, MaRS is mobilizing capital and coordinating early adopters. This investment will help more companies fast-track the commercialization and adoption of Canadian innovations tackling the sector's most urgent supply chain challenges. Together, we're advancing a more competitive and sustainable food system."

- Grace Lee Reynolds, CEO, MaRS Discovery District

Quick Facts

The Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program provides farmers and agri-businesses funding to help develop and adopt the latest clean technologies to reduce GHG emissions and boost their long-term competitiveness.

The ACT Program supports the Government of Canada's commitment to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 45–50% below 2005 levels by 2035.

The ACT Accelerator provides funding to eligible not-for-profit organizations (Initial Recipients) that will further distribute these funds to other organizations (Ultimate Recipients) in support of their research and innovation objectives.

Projects and final funding are subject to negotiation of a contribution agreement.

Founded in 2000 and based in Toronto, MaRS Discovery District develops and implements relevant and tailored programs, products and services focused on mentorship, networking, talent management, revenue growth, and access to capital.

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Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]