TORONTO, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian agri-businesses are leading the way in creating new solutions to reduce emissions and make agriculture more resilient. The Government of Canada is supporting this effort by working with Canadian non-for-profit agtech organizations to help science-focused small- and medium-sized businesses develop innovative technologies that grow the economy, while protecting the environment.

Today, Chi Nguyen, Member of Parliament for Spadina–Harbourfront, announced support of up to $7,000,000 in funding for Ontario Genomics under the Agricultural Clean Technology Program Research and Innovation Stream – Accelerator (ACT Accelerator). Ontario Genomics is one of six not-for-profit organizations that will fund projects that advance the development of clean technology for adoption in agriculture across Canada. Earlier today, Danielle Martin, Member of Parliament for University–Rosedale, announced the full ACT Accelerator investment of up to $30 million, on behalf of the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Through this ACT Accelerator project, Ontario Genomics will further distribute funding to Canadian companies to support the development and demonstration of clean technologies from start-up to scale-up. Ontario Genomics, in partnership with Genome Prairie and Genome Alberta, will run the HARVEST accelerator project. The goal is to support life science innovations in Canada's agri-food sector that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve environmental sustainability. Additionally, HARVEST will provide advice and support to help these companies improve and grow their technologies.

This ACT Accelerator investment will help ensure that Canadian producers and agri-food businesses have access to a wider range of advanced technologies, contributing to a more competitive and climate-friendly sector.

Quotes

"Through strong collaborations and support for Ontario Genomics' HARVEST accelerator, we are helping innovators nationwide create and scale clean technologies that will keep our farms competitive and our environment healthy for generations to come."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"We are proud to support Ontario Genomics as they help bring clean technology solutions to farmers, food producers, and agtech innovators across the country through HARVEST. By supporting companies from start-up to scale-up through the ACT Accelerator program, we are accelerating the development of clean technologies that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen sustainability across our agri-food sector."

- Chi Nguyen, Member of Parliament for Spadina–Harbourfront

"HARVEST is an amazing agri-tech accelerator that will bring farmers, start-up companies, food processors and other manufacturers together to solve industry problems. Canada is known for its abundance of natural resources and Ontario's food and agriculture sector generates $52 billion a year. In today's world, we must protect our most important industries and modernize them to maintain Canada's food security and supply chain resilience. HARVEST is a great start."

- John Rafferty, President and CEO, Ontario Genomics

Quick Facts

The Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program provides farmers and agri-businesses funding to help develop and adopt the latest clean technologies to reduce GHG emissions and boost their long-term competitiveness.

The ACT Program supports the Government of Canada's commitment to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 45–50% below 2005 levels by 2035.

The ACT Accelerator provides funding to eligible not-for-profit organizations (Initial Recipients) that will further distribute these funds to other organizations (Ultimate Recipients) in support of their research and innovation objectives.

Projects and final funding are subject to negotiation of a contribution agreement.

Established in 2000 and based in Toronto, Ontario Genomics aims to enable healthy people, a healthy economy, and a healthy planet through collaborative genomics innovations.

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Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]