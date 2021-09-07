Move for Melanoma Teams Up with Vancouver Canucks' JT Miller to Raise $75,000 to Help Canadian Skin Cancer Patients Reach Treatment

MOVE FOR MELANOMA is an annual event hosted by Save Your Skin Foundation, the only organization in Canada that supports skin cancer patients financially when they need it most. All the money raised through registrations and donations goes directly to patients in the form of treatment costs, flights, accommodation and other necessary but costly expenses incurred while receiving treatment.

"My wife lost her mother to melanoma last year. She was just 58 years old," said JT Miller. "We want to help fundraise to make sure patients can reach the treatment they need, so other families don't have to go through what we went through."

This year we've created a special MOVE FOR MELANOMA team called 'Train Like the Canucks' that can be joined by anyone. Discover what it takes to be a Canucks hockey player! JOIN THIS TEAM to receive a workout designed by JT Miller and his trainer especially for this event that emulates a typical workout performed by the Vancouver Canucks players. All members of the 'Train Like the Canucks' team will be eligible to win a signed Canucks jersey and other prizes.

"Our hope is that having people all across Canada participating and fundraising will not only raise funds for patients that need it, but will also serve as a reminder to all Canadians to be sun safe," says Kathleen Barnard, Founder of Save Your Skin Foundation and Stage IV Melanoma survivor.

This year MOVE FOR MELANOMA aims to raise $75,000. Survivors, patients, family members, friends and supporters from across Canada are helping the Foundation to reach that goal.

Save Your Skin Foundation is available to help participants register, create a personalized fundraising web page, and access a collection of participant resources to make participating and fundraising easy and fun. Anyone interested can email [email protected] for more information or assistance.

How to Participate:

Register through the Move for Melanoma Website : Select your city and choose your activity, Create a username and password, and Choose your team name and fundraising goal! That's it! Donate through the Move for Melanoma Website

Can't participate as a team member or individual participant but still want to support the event? Great! Click DONATE to search for a friend or team you wish to support.

Interview Availability:

JT Miller & his wife Natalie Miller are available for phone interviews from Sept 7 - 20 .

are available for phone interviews from . Melanoma survivors and patients, based in British Columbia , Alberta and Ontario are available for interviews.

, and are available for interviews. Kathleen Barnard , President and Founder of Save Your Skin Foundation, and Stage 4 melanoma survivor, is also available for interviews.

About Save Your Skin Foundation

Save Your Skin Foundation (SYSF) is a patient-led not-for-profit organization dedicated to the fight against non-melanoma skin cancers, melanoma, and ocular melanoma through education, advocacy, and awareness initiatives across Canada. SYSF provides a community of oncology patient and caregiver support throughout the entire continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to survivorship. Please visit saveyourskin.ca for more information.

SOURCE Save Your Skin Foundation

For further information: Amy Rosvold, Media Relations, Direct: 778-317-1485, Email: [email protected]

