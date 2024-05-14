MONTREAL, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Pharmascience Inc. is proud to announce that Morris Goodman, Co-Founder and President Emeritus, has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS) at its annual graduation ceremony. This highest academic honor recognizes Mr. Goodman's involvement and invaluable dedication to the healthcare sector throughout his distinguished career, as well as his generosity towards health research.

It is a great honor for Mr. Goodman to join the privileged ranks of those who have received this exceptional tribute for their contributions to science and society. Recognized as a pioneering influence in the Canadian generic pharmaceutical industry, he has played a crucial role in transforming healthcare by making medications more accessible and affordable, not only in Quebec but also internationally. His vision and philanthropic commitment have had a significant impact on all Canadians throughout his career.

The entire Pharmascience family extends its heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Goodman for his most inspiring career!

About Pharmascience Inc.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,600 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 52nd among Canada's top 100 Research and Development (R&D) investors in 2023, with $40-50 million invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company is dedicated to supporting their personal development and life. In 2024, the company was awarded Great Place to Work certification for the third consecutive year, and also made the Top 50 best places to work in Canada by Great Place to Work Canada for the category of companies with over 1,000 employees.

SOURCE Pharmascience Inc.

For further information: [email protected]