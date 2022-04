"We believe the breakfast category is ripe for disruption and we're here to offer a fresh, high-quality breakfast that customers deserve," said Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer, International, The Wendy's Company. "We've done the work. We've immersed ourselves in what Canadian customers want from their breakfast through extensive research and have worked closely with our franchisees to ensure their teams are set up to successfully deliver a breakfast worth waking up for."

Drumroll please! Get a first look at Wendy's breakfast menu that will be sure to change morning routines. At Wendy's we don't cut corners and that includes at breakfast.

Signature menu items

Breakfast Baconator : A grilled square sausage patty paired with two slices of cheese, six strips of crispy oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon that are freshly-cooked in every restaurant every day, a fresh-cracked Canadian grade A egg, all covered in a warm Swiss cheese hollandaise style sauce on a premium toasted bun. You won't be asking, "where's the bacon?" after tasting this breakfast sandwich.

: A grilled square sausage patty paired with two slices of cheese, six strips of crispy oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon that are freshly-cooked in every restaurant every day, a fresh-cracked Canadian grade A egg, all covered in a warm Swiss cheese hollandaise style sauce on a premium toasted bun. You won't be asking, "where's the bacon?" after tasting this breakfast sandwich. Frosty-ccino: Wendy's Frosty-ccino combines cold brew coffee with your favourite legendary chocolate or vanilla Frosty ® flavour featuring Canadian dairy, served over ice. A perfect pick-me-up to start your morning.

Wendy's Frosty-ccino combines cold brew coffee with your favourite legendary chocolate or vanilla Frosty flavour featuring Canadian dairy, served over ice. A perfect pick-me-up to start your morning. Seasoned Potatoes: Every hero needs a sidekick, and so do morning breakfast sandwiches. Say goodbye to greasy hashbrowns with these half-moon seasoned potatoes featuring a blend of spices, served crispy and piping hot every morning.

Classics

Classic Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich: Freshly cracked Canadian grade A egg, with your choice of a grilled square sausage patty or oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon, and melted cheese on a freshly toasted and buttered breakfast roll. It's how mornings were meant to begin.

Biscuits

Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit: Freshly cracked Canadian grade A egg on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit baked fresh in-restaurant with your choice of a grilled square sausage patty or oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon and melted cheese. Meet your new morning go-to.

Freshly cracked Canadian grade A egg on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit baked fresh in-restaurant with your choice of a grilled square sausage patty or oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon and melted cheese. Meet your new morning go-to. Sausage Biscuit: Grilled, square sausage patty on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit baked fresh in-restaurant. Simple breakfast perfection.

Croissants

Our butter croissants feature 120 flakey layers so good that Canadians will never flake on breakfast again.

Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant: Freshly cracked Canadian grade A egg with your choice of a grilled square sausage patty or oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon covered in savoury Swiss cheese sauce on a flaky croissant. There's a lot going on in this simple sandwich and it's all delicious.

For those looking for meat-less options, any breakfast sandwich is also available with egg and cheese only.

Coffee

For the first time ever, Wendy's created a signature medium-roast coffee blend uniquely crafted for our Canadian customers. The Wendy's culinary team worked diligently with its Canadian coffee partner to develop a sustainably sourced coffee blend of 100% Arabica beans from Central and South America. All coffee comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, which meet comprehensive standards for the protection of wildlands, waterways, and wildlife habitat as well as the rights and welfare of workers, their families and communities. During the research phase, Wendy's coffee was tested by nearly 1,000 Canadian consumers to curate a blend to please their specific palates. The coffee is roasted, ground and packed in Canada, brewed continuously throughout the day to bring out the best flavours, and is served to order.

"Our culinary team spent two years conducting extensive research to deliver this breakfast menu that is bound to change morning routines," said Hayley Kianoff, Manager, International Culinary Innovation, The Wendy's Company. "We tested fifteen different menu concepts with more than 3,700 Canadian quick service consumers to make sure we got it right. The Breakfast Baconator and the Bacon, Egg and Swiss Croissant received high ratings by consumers, while our seasoned potatoes are all but guaranteed to be among fan favourites."

With this breakfast introduction, Wendy's continues to prioritize its points of difference: sourcing craveable, high-quality ingredients like fresh, never frozen Canadian beef and Canadian grade A eggs; improving packaging sustainability; and investing in its delivery and digital business to reach more customers, more often. Yes, you will be able get Wendy's breakfast delivered using providers such as SkipTheDishes and UberEats.

To help serve up the craveable breakfast menu, Wendy's Canadian franchisees are hiring more than 1,500 new crew members to join an existing team of approximately 15,000 across the country, offering opportunities for flexibility and to build a career. Morning people who are ready to dish out breakfast Wendy's style can apply today at wendys-careers.com/caen/ or visit their local Wendy's restaurant.

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, U.S.A. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. The first Wendy's restaurant in Canada opened in 1975 and the brand is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen Canadian beef*, freshly prepared salads and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Canada™ and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids™ in Canada program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.

Visit www.wendys.ca and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendyscanada, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WendysCanada .

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

SOURCE Wendy's Restaurants of Canada

For further information: Michaela DiMarcantonio, Ketchum, [email protected]