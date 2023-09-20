Morguard Welcomes Ferragamo's Newest Canadian Boutique to The Colonnade in Bloor-Yorkville

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Morguard Corporation ("Morguard") (TSX: MRC) extends a warm welcome to Ferragamo, one of the most acclaimed brands in the luxury industry, to The Colonnade at 131 Bloor Street West. Ferragamo's store opening in Canada marks a significant addition to The Colonnade's distinguished portfolio, solidifying its status as a destination for global luxury brands.

"It is our great pleasure to welcome Ferragamo to The Colonnade," said David Wyatt, Senior Vice President, Retail at Morguard. "The addition of Ferragamo to 131 Bloor Street West has strengthened our position in the luxury retail leasing market while highlighting our best-in class property management."

The new Ferragamo store spans 5,305 square feet and features a transitional design that integrates special materials such as travertine and elevated bronze into its construction. These modern updates harmoniously complement Ferragamo's existing retail concepts, influenced by the aesthetic changes under the direction of Creative Director Maximilian Davis. The store officially opened its doors on August 31st, offering pieces from Davis's Autumn/Winter 2023 collection for both women and men along with a curated selection of Canadian exclusives.

Owned and managed by Morguard, The Colonnade stands as a heritage-protected property and Canada's first mixed-use building. Located in the ultra-exclusive Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood, The Colonnade has been a coveted address for an array of luxury brands such as Prada, Moncler, Cartier, William Ashley, and Dior with each establishing their physical storefronts as well as discerning residents seeking sophisticated city living. With the addition of Ferragamo to The Colonnade, Morguard continues to build robust long-term relationships with a wide range of high-profile retailers as the Bloor-Yorkville area experiences an ongoing increase in foot traffic.

