Morguard Teams Up with Big Brothers Big Sisters to Empower Girls with Fourth Annual BeYou Campaign

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - For the fourth year in a row, Morguard Corporation ("Morguard") (TSX: MRC) is proud to join forces with Big Brothers Big Sisters ("BBBS") to celebrate the uniqueness of every girl across Canada with the national BeYou campaign.

With empowering programs designed to increase self-esteem, personal growth and self-worth in young women, BeYou features free interactive activities and events at Morguard malls across the country. The program will be rolled out from September 16 - 22, 2019, in 19 enclosed owned and managed Canadian shopping centres in the Morguard real estate portfolio. A complete schedule of activities and participating centres is available on the campaign website, beyougirl.ca.

"Morguard believes in being a positive force in the communities where we operate, and our shopping centres provide a unique opportunity to reach local young women with BeYou's empowering message," said K. Rai Sahi, Chairman and CEO of Morguard. "After the continued success and growth of the program the last three years, we're very proud to launch the 2019 BeYou campaign to reach out to even more young women across the country with this inspiring message of empowerment."

The BeYou program developed by Morguard gives girls access to personal and professional development tools, while celebrating their growth, diversity and self-worth during their formative years. Morguard's collaboration with BBBS allows the campaign to impact women directly through specialized programming and mentorship, and strengthen ties in the community for lasting long-term impact.

Free interactive workshops and events that cater specifically to young women in the community are planned at each participating Morguard owned and managed shopping centre. This year's campaign highlights include:

National ambassadors who will appear at BeYou events and promote the BeYou message on their social channels: Sarah Reynolds @thebirdspapaya, Body Positivity Blogger as seen on the cover of Chatelaine and Today's Parent; Tiera Skovbye, Actress on Riverdale , Nurses and Once Upon a Time; Kaitlyn Weaver , Canadian Ice Dancer and Battle of the Blades Star; Madison MacGregor , Disney and Family Channel Star; and Victoria Anthony , P!nk Endorsed YouTube Star and "Because I am a Girl" artist.





@thebirdspapaya, Body Positivity Blogger as seen on the cover of Chatelaine and Today's Parent; Tiera Skovbye, Actress on , Nurses and Once Upon a Time; , Canadian Ice Dancer and Battle of the Blades Star; , Disney and Family Channel Star; and , P!nk Endorsed YouTube Star and "Because I am a Girl" artist. Art on Sneakers: Building on the 2018 BeYou MARTK'D program with Dion Walcott , this year all 19 malls will be hosting an Art on Sneakers event. Ardene will be providing 600 pairs of sneakers for a design competition. The winner of the best sneaker design in each centre will be awarded a $100 gift card, featured on the BeYou website and entered in a national competition.





, this year all 19 malls will be hosting an Art on Sneakers event. Ardene will be providing 600 pairs of sneakers for a design competition. The winner of the best sneaker design in each centre will be awarded a gift card, featured on the BeYou website and entered in a national competition. Resource toolkit: The BeYou website has posted an extensive collection of resources curated to help empower and uplift young women, their families and friends.





BeYou song remix: For the third year in a row, award-winning Canadian singer and songwriter Tara Shannon has provided an inspiring BeYou anthem and video in support of the campaign.

About BeYou

BeYou is a national cause marketing campaign created to increase self-esteem and empower young women across Canada. Developed by Morguard and presented in its portfolio of 19 shopping centres, BeYou gives young women access to personal and professional development tools, while celebrating their growth, diversity and self-worth. In partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada, the program is offered in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

A complete list of activities can be found at beyougirl.ca, the digital hub for the BeYou campaign providing resources, workshop dates and inspirational messages.

CHARITY PARTNER: BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS

Big Brothers Big Sisters facilitates life-changing relationships that inspire and empower children and youth to reach their potential, both as individuals and citizens. Big Brothers Big Sisters run an ongoing group mentoring program in almost all of Morguard's markets across the country. Go Girls!, for girls aged 12-14, focuses on physical activity, balanced eating and self-esteem.

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation is a major North American real estate company. It has extensive retail, office, industrial, multi–suite residential, and hotel holdings owned directly, or through its investment in Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSX: MRG.UN), Morguard REIT (TSX: MRT.UN), and Temple Hotels Inc. (TSX:TPH). Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional and other investors. Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets is valued at $21.2 billion. Please visit www.morguard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Morguard Corporation

For further information: K. Rai Sahi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 905-281-3800; Beverley G. Flynn, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, 905-281-3800 or email corporatemarketing@morguard.com

Related Links

http://www.morguard.com

