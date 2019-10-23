Morguard Takes Home Gold Award as One of Canada's Safest Employers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Morguard is pleased to announce its recognition by Canadian Occupational Safety as one of Canada's Safest Employers for the seventh consecutive year. This recognition celebrates Morguard's commitment to improving its Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) strategy and adds a third gold award to the company's collection of seven awards, earned since 2013.

"Morguard's commitment to safety is supported by a strong corporate culture," said K. Rai Sahi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Morguard. "We are proud to receive the award once again to recognize our teams' dedication and continuous efforts to improve our occupational safety."

Morguard's unique approach to developing processes in-house is integral to the success of its OHS strategy. The system focuses on a collaborative culture where employees share the responsibility for each other's safety and welfare. This approach differentiates Morguard and consistently leads to improvements on key OHS metrics.

The goal to identify, prevent and mitigate workplace accident, injury, or illness across the organization is attained by:

Recognizing shared responsibilities

Following all safety rules and practices

Co-operating with government officials who enforce safety legislation

Taking the necessary steps to protect oneself and fellow employees

Attending required safety training

Communicating openly and in a timely manner

Immediately reporting all accidents, injuries and unsafe practices or conditions

Continuing to proactively seek out and embrace occupational health and safety opportunities is a key part of Morguard's commitment to wellness with its employees. Teams across the organization recognize Morguard as a responsible employer, devoted to providing a safe environment and improving its health and safety metrics year-over-year.

About Canada's Safest Employers Award

Launched in 2011, Canada's Safest Employers awards is presented by Canadian Occupational Safety magazine, a HAB Press publication. The awards recognize companies from across Canada with outstanding accomplishments in promoting the health and safety of their workers. The awards boasts 10 industry-specific categories, ranging from hospitality to mining and natural resources. Companies are judged on a wide range of occupational health and safety elements, including employee training, OHS management systems, incident investigation, emergency preparedness and innovative health and safety initiatives. The awards portfolio also includes a Wellness Award, Psychological Safety Award, Young Worker Safety Award and the top prize of them all, Canada's Best Health + Safety Culture Award.

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation is a major North American real estate and property management company. It has extensive retail, office, industrial, hotel and residential holdings owned directly and through its investment in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, Morguard North American Residential REIT and Temple Hotels Inc. Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional and other investors. Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets is valued at $21.2 billion. For more information, visit Morguard.com.

SOURCE Morguard Corporation

For further information: K. Rai Sahi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 905-281-3800; Beverley G. Flynn, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, 905-281-3800 or email corporatemarketing@morguard.com.

Related Links

http://www.morguard.com

