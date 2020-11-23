Morguard Corporation Announces Full Repayment of Series B Senior Unsecured Debentures

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Morguard Corporation ("Morguard" or the "Company") (TSX:MRC) announced that it has fully repaid the $200 million 4.013% Series B senior unsecured debentures on maturity. Proceeds for repayment of the Series B senior unsecured debentures were generated by Morguard issuing $175 million 4.402% Series G senior unsecured debentures, as previously announced, with the balance funded from available cash on hand.

About Morguard Corporation

Morguard Corporation is a major North American real estate and property management company. It has extensive retail, office, industrial, hotel and residential holdings owned directly and through its investment in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Morguard North American Residential REIT. Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional and other investors. Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets is valued at $19.4 billion.

SOURCE Morguard Corporation

For further information: Morguard Corporation, K. Rai Sahi, Chief Executive Officer, T 905-281-3800; Paul Miatello, Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, T 905-281-3800

