Morguard Corporation Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Morguard Corporation ("Morguard"), (TSX: MRC) announced today that it has filed a (final) base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec. The base shelf prospectus is valid for a 25-month period, during which Morguard may offer common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants and units, or any combination thereof, having an aggregate offering price of up to $600 million. Any issue of securities under the base shelf prospectus will require the filing of a prospectus supplement that will include specific terms of the securities being offered.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and the securities referred to in this news release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent a registration or an exemption from registration.

About Morguard Corporation

Morguard Corporation is a real estate company, with total assets owned and under management valued at $19.2 billion. Morguard owns a diversified portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial and hotel properties comprised of 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space and 5,517 hotel rooms. Morguard also currently owns a 60.9% interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and a 44.7% effective interest in Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. Morguard also provides advisory and management services to institutional and other investors. For more information, visit Morguard's website at www.morguard.com.

Forward–Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Morguard's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Morguard's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the factors discussed in Morguard's current Annual Information Form and MD&A, which are both available on Morguard's website at www.Morguard.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Morguard does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.



SOURCE Morguard Corporation

For further information: Morguard Corporation, Paul Miatello, Chief Financial Officer, T 905-281-3800; Beverley G. Flynn, Secretary, T 905-281-3800

