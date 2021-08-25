Morguard and Earth Rangers Team Up to Support Youth and their Families with 'Got Your Ears On' Campaign

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Morguard Corporation ("Morguard") (TSX: MRC) announced that their National Retail Program "OnePlanet," part of Sustainable Morguard, is teaming up with Earth Rangers for the "Got Your Ears On" campaign. This environmental awareness initiative will be promoted by Morguard's 19 Canadian retail centres from August 23 – September 6, 2021, both online and in the shopping centres.

"Collaborating on this retail campaign demonstrates our commitment to sustainability by helping to empower young people and their families to take sustainable action," said Andrea Tushingham, Director, National Retail Marketing. "By working with incredible organizations such as Earth Rangers, we can raise awareness and further educate our communities on the importance of protecting our environment."

Earth Rangers is a kids' conservation organization committed to sustainable practices. The focus of this project is to instill environmental knowledge, positivity, and confidence in kids ages 6-12 to take action. Parents and children will have access to a handy guide with tangible, effective, and fun ways to turn environmental concerns into sustainable action.

"Together with Morguard's retail team, we have a unique opportunity to engage youth in environmental action," states Tovah Barocas, President of Earth Rangers. "We know kids across Canada are concerned about the future of the planet. We need to put our ears on and listen, and ensure they are equipped with the tools and knowledge to make a difference, and the confidence to create change."

The "Got Your Ears On" initiative will include a contest to win a $1,000 shopping spree and online activities for the whole family. To support the initiative, OnePlanet is also running a TikTok and Instagram campaign, partnering with content creators to reach a large audience of parents and their children.

For more details or to learn how to get involved, please visit Earth Rangers.com/EarsOn (https://www.earthrangers.com).

About Earth Rangers

Earth Rangers is the kids' conservation organization, committed to instilling environmental knowledge, positivity, and the confidence to take action in every child. We do this through a suite of free, educational, and engaging programming that children can participate in at school, at home, and in their communities. To learn more about Earth Rangers, please visit www.earthrangers.org

About Sustainable Morguard

Sustainable Morguard, our company-wide sustainability program, guides our efforts to operate an environmentally, socially, and economically responsible business. As part of Sustainable Morguard, OnePlanet is Morguard's National Retail Program. To learn more about Sustainable Morguard, please visit, https://www.morguard.com/company/sustainability

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation is a major North American real estate company. It has extensive retail, office, industrial, multi–suite residential, and hotel holdings owned directly, or through its investment in Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSX: MRG.UN), and Morguard REIT (TSX: MRT.UN). Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional and other investors. Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets is valued at $19.2 billion. Please visit www.morguard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For further information: K. Rai Sahi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Andrea Tushingham, Director, National Retail Marketing; T 905-281-3800 or email [email protected]

