TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - For many young Canadians, building a life after graduation comes with pressure to "fake it till you make it". A new TD survey reveals that more than half of Gen Z (53%) respondents feel compelled to maintain a successful image on social media, while nearly two in three (65%) believe they're falling behind their peers financially.

"Gen Z is under constant pressure to appear financially secure as soon as they begin their careers, while many are struggling behind the scenes with stress, debt and uncertainty," said Kristy Irwin, Product Group Owner, Youth & Student. "The pressure to look like they have it all together--for friends, family and social media--only adds to the real financial challenges they already face in today's tough economy."

The Off-Screen Reality

Almost half of Gen Z (47%) point to the cost of living as their biggest barrier to reaching their financial goals, while more than a third (36%) say their income isn't enough to get ahead.

One in five (20%) don't know where to start when it comes to managing their money.

73% worry that a single financial misstep could set them back and 66% feel pressure to hit financial milestones like buying a home or building wealth by a certain age.

Redefining Financial Success

The survey also found that Gen Z Canadians are defining their success through present-day freedom, stability and quality of life – but their goals are varied:

Gen Z is twice as likely as older generations to want to save for a better lifestyle (Gen Z: 17% vs. Millennials: 10%, Gen X: 5% and Boomers: 4%).

Gen Z is also pursuing long-term milestones, such as homeownership (19%) and financial independence (17%).

Only one in two (55%) believe they'll be able to retire comfortably, while 50% say they prefer splurging more regularly now (i.e. travel, eating out) than saving for the future.

Top barriers prohibiting Gen Z from reaching their financial goals include the high cost of living (47%) and low income (36%).

Yet beneath those aspirations lie significant financial anxiety. Fewer than two in five (37%) Gen Z Canadians feel in control of their money, while nearly two in three (64%) say they experience financial stress multiple times a week – more than any other generation (Millennials: 55%, Gen X: 42% and Boomers: 27%).

"The mounting pressures don't mean that there aren't real ways to make progress towards your financial goals," said Irwin. "Even taking small steps can add up to big wins in both the near-term and the long run – and young Canadians are at the perfect stage of life to build these savings habits."

Relatable Advice for Real Life

