New TD Insurance survey reveals three quarters of Gen Z and Millennial Canadians avoid reviewing their policies, overlooking possible savings wins

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians are hustling harder than ever to stretch their budgets, but when it comes to saving smarter, many are missing out. A new survey from TD Insurance reveals a surprising blind spot: only one-in-four Canadians (24 per cent) have reviewed their home and auto insurance policies for potential savings this year, though many could be eligible for discounts or savings.

The poll found that not only are Canadians overlooking opportunities to save on their insurance, they often turn to a host of other unpleasant options rather than review their policies. More than half (52 per cent) say they would rather assemble furniture than review their home or auto policies, while others would sooner delete their favourite social app or mobile game (57 per cent), call their boss "Mom" (45 per cent), do their taxes (43 per cent) or even sit in traffic (37 per cent).

Younger Canadians are particularly likely to avoid reviewing their insurance coverage, with three-quarters of Gen Z (76 per cent) and Millennials (74 per cent) respondents saying they avoid reviewing their home or auto policies, compared to 57 per cent of Canadians.

Nearly all Gen Z (93 per cent) participants said they hesitate to contact their insurance provider about savings, far more than the general population (77 per cent). The reason? 34 per cent say they simply dislike "adulting."

"We know Canadians work hard and are feeling stretched financially. That's why we want to make them aware of the many ways they could save on their insurance," said Bruno Jauernig, Vice President, Executive Journey Product Owner, TD Insurance. "Being more informed about insurance options can help our clients feel more financially resilient, protect what matters most and discover new ways to save money."

The savings struggle is real

Despite their best efforts, just over half (58 per cent) of Canadians admit they are tired of worrying about budgeting and feel finding ways to save takes up too much time. The survey found many households are resorting to time-consuming measures or sacrificing daily pleasures to save money:

have taken on a side hustle to supplement their income; 30 per cent are selling unused clothes or belongings, while 27 per cent are returning purchases they don't need; and,

are selling unused clothes or belongings, while are returning purchases they don't need; and, 1-in-4 (24 per cent) are growing their own food to offset grocery costs.

When asked how they would save extra money each month, almost half of respondents (46 per cent) said they would cut back on dinner delivery or takeout and 38 per cent would skip their morning matcha or daily coffee.

We're here to help

There are many creative ways to save, and including insurance in that mix can help make your monthly budget go further.

TD Insurance offers more than 30 ways to save on home and auto insurance, many of which only require a simple, one-time change to deliver ongoing savings without sacrificing coverage that's important to you. Whether it's bundling and/or saving with the Claims Free Reward on your home and auto coverage, or taking advantage of preferred rates for Alumni and Professionals, these savings can really add up. In today's economy, that extra breathing room can make a real difference for Canadians.

About the survey

This survey was undertaken by The Harris Poll Canada. It ran October 8th to October 10th, 2025, with 1527 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists. The results have been weighted by age, gender, and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

