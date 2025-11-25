TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD") (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) is proud to announce an expansion of its low-cost and no-cost banking options for Indigenous Peoples from Canada, reinforcing the bank's ongoing commitment to fostering financial inclusion and strengthening economic reconciliation.

As part of these enhancements, the TD Minimum Chequing Account will now be available with no monthly fee for Indigenous Peoples from Canada, starting November 28, 2025. Key features include:

12 debit transactions per month, including up to 2 completed in a TD branch or through EasyLine Telephone banking

Unlimited public transit transactions at most Canadian public transit agencies/merchants

No Interac e-Transfer ® fee when sending funds

e-Transfer fee when sending funds Free digital monthly statements

No minimum balance requirement

$0 monthly fee on TD Monthly Plan Overdraft Protection

This announcement builds upon TD's ongoing efforts toward Truth and Reconciliation. In TD and Indigenous Communities in Canada 2025 Update Report, TD has prioritized eliminating barriers to financial services, supporting affordable housing, and expanding opportunities in education and employment for Indigenous Peoples across the country.

Advancing Access for Indigenous Communities

This expanded access reflects TD's ongoing commitment to strengthening economic participation and reducing systemic barriers that continue to impact First Nation, Inuit and Métis people.

"We know that meaningful access to banking services plays a crucial role in building financial well-being," said Doris Bear, Vice President, Indigenous Banking, TD. "By broadening our no-cost offering, we're taking another step forward in our work to support Indigenous communities' financial goals and promote reconciliation in a tangible way."

The no-monthly-fee option will be available to Indigenous Peoples from Canada, complementing TD's ongoing initiatives to provide enhanced access to advice, and increased opportunities for economic inclusion.

More Flexibility for Public Transit Users

TD is also expanding the convenience of everyday banking by exempting most public transit purchases from your transaction count on both the TD Minimum Chequing Account and the TD Every Day Chequing Account.

"Access to a basic bank account is the foundation for building financial confidence and creating opportunities," said Lina Hanna, Vice President, Everyday Banking, TD. "These enhancements are designed to make everyday banking more flexible, affordable, and responsive to the needs of Canadians."

A Commitment Aligned with National Standards

These updates support TD's participation in the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada's updated voluntary Commitment on Low-Cost and No-Cost Accounts, which comes into effect December 1, 2025.

More information about TD's accounts, including full eligibility details and features, is available at https://www.td.com/ca/en/personal-banking/products/bank-accounts/browse-all-bank-accounts and learn more about Indigenous Banking with TD at https://www.td.com/ca/en/personal-banking/indigenous-banking

