TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - From covering the weekly grocery bill to paying off a recent trip, Canadians want their rewards programs to deliver value. But many feel today's programs are restrictive, complicated or too slow to deliver benefits.

A new TD survey of 1,527 Canadians found four in five Canadians (78%) want more flexible redemption options. TD is responding with a new way for eligible TD Rewards and Cash Back Credit Cardholders to use their rewards, allowing them to redeem TD Rewards Points or Cash Back Dollars toward anything they buy on their TD Credit Card. This includes everyday purchases like groceries, gas, as well as travel expenses such as flights and hotels. This new redemption option makes rewards redemptions more versatile, valuable, and tailored to how Canadians actually live and spend.

"Canadians told us they want more flexibility and choice in how they use their rewards," said Anne-Lynne Davidson, Vice President, Loyalty Canadian Personal Bank, TD. "This new way to pay off purchases makes that possible. It puts the power directly in customers' hands, so they can redeem their TD Rewards Points or Cash Back Dollars for what matters most to them, from everyday essentials to dream getaways."

Redefining Rewards: What Canadians Want

( Source: TD Survey, September 2025)

4 in 5 Canadians (80%) are interested in using rewards to pay off past purchases, which signal a strong appetite for more control and flexibility in their loyalty programs.

(80%) are interested in using rewards to pay off past purchases, which signal a strong appetite for more control and flexibility in their loyalty programs. Nearly seven in ten (69%) rank rewards that never expire as a top priority, yet fewer than half (48%) say their program delivers.

(69%) rank rewards that never expire as a top priority, yet fewer than half (48%) say their program delivers. 65% would redeem rewards for groceries, followed by gas and transportation (37%) and online shopping (33%).

would redeem rewards for groceries, followed by gas and transportation (37%) and online shopping (33%). 1 in 3 (33%) save rewards for bigger goals such as travel or electronics, while 36% prefer to use them more spontaneously as a bonus or freebie.

Freedom, Flexibility, and Everyday Value

TD's new redemption feature is designed to be easy and flexible, allowing customers to redeem TD Rewards Points or Cash Back Dollars in just 3 clicks for part of a purchase or to pay it off entirely.

TD Reward Points can be used to pay off purchases at a rate of $1 for every 225 TD Reward Points on travel and $1 for every 400 TD Rewards points on everyday purchases. Customers can also start redeeming Cash Back Dollars starting at just $1, offering even more choice in how they use their rewards.

All loyalty features are available in the Rewards section of the TD app and EasyWeb, making it simple to manage, track, and redeem, from daily essentials to their next getaway.

Eligible TD customers include:

TD Travel or Rewards TD Credit Cards TD First Class Travel® Visa Infinite* Card TD Business Travel Visa* Card TD Platinum Travel Visa* Card TD Rewards Visa* Card

TD Cash Back Credit Cards

TD Cash Back Visa Infinite* Card TD Cash Back Visa* Card TD Business Cash Back Visa*



*Trademark of Visa International Service Association and used under license.

To learn more about how to pay off purchases using TD Rewards Points or Cash Back Dollars, visit td.com/PayWithTDRewardsPoints or td.com/PayWithCashbackDollars.

About the TD Survey

This survey was undertaken by The Harris Poll Canada from September 3-4, 2025, with a nationally representative sample of 1,527 Canadians. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error of 2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

