Leger Survey Commissioned by 123Dentist Highlights How Oral Health Impacts Confidence, Daily Behaviour, and Well-Being

TORONTO, ON, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - To mark World Smile Day, 123Dentist, one of Canada's fastest-growing dental support organizations, ran a national survey on Canadians' smiles. Conducted in August by Leger Marketing, the survey polled approximately 1,500 Canadians from coast to coast and found that one in three are dissatisfied with their smile, while 97% agree oral health is essential to overall health. The findings highlight how oral health influences confidence, daily behaviour, and overall well-being.

Key Findings from the Survey include:

A new national survey commissioned by 123Dentist found that more than half of Canadians would smile more often if their teeth were healthier or better-looking. (CNW Group/123Dentist)

More than half of Canadians (51%) say they would smile more often if their teeth were healthier or better-looking. This number rises to 66% among those dissatisfied with their smile.

Nearly four in ten Canadians (38%) avoid smiling in photos or social settings because of self-consciousness about their teeth. This number climbed to 64% among respondents dissatisfied with their smile.

One-third of Canadians report smiling less than they did two years ago, while only 20% say they smile more.

90% believe a confident smile shapes first impressions.

84% say a great smile contributes to self-esteem and overall well-being.

Something to Smile About

To get Canadians smiling again, 123Dentist has launched a national brand campaign, Smiles Across Canada, becoming the first dental support organization in Canada to introduce an initiative of this kind. The campaign features a never-before-released song called "Smile" and will include national broadcast, digital, and outdoor advertising, along with the introduction of a new "Smiley" mascot. Patients will be invited to visit the newly revamped 123Dentist.com, which helps Canadians find and access quality, patient-centred dental care close to home.

The campaign also includes community events in ten cities across Canada that spread joy and support families. These activities range from neighbourhood giveaways and charitable initiatives to partnerships with community organizations, highlighting 123Dentist's commitment to bringing smiles across the nation.

"At 123Dentist, we believe that lifelong health begins with a smile. These survey results show that Canadians smile less than they used to. We're dedicated to reversing that trend, by launching the Smiles Across Canada campaign and by continuing to elevate patient-centered care at our dental clinics across the country," says Jeff Leger, CEO at 123Dentist.

"My strong belief as a dentist since when we started 123Dentist was that dentistry was not just about teeth, it's about people. Over the years, 123Dentist has been able to assemble an amazing network of dental professionals in our 450+ clinics who deeply care about their patients and aim to make them smile," said Dr. Amin Shivji, Founder and Executive Chairman at 123Dentist.

