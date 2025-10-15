TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - 123Dentist, one of Canada's fastest growing dental support organizations (DSO), announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MCA Dental Group Limited, an Ottawa-based DSO with 27 locations across Ontario and Québec. The acquisition expands 123Dentist's commitment to elevating dental care and helping Canadians achieve lifelong health through an enhanced patient experience.

"As we continue to grow, we are committed to elevating dental care for patients across Canada," said Jeff Leger, Chief Executive Officer of 123Dentist. "MCA Dental Group's clinics, teams and reputation strengthen our ability to make dentistry the gateway to better health."

"Joining 123Dentist means our patients will continue to receive the same excellent care, while also benefiting from new resources and innovations that keep dentistry at the centre of lifelong health," said Dr. Mahmood Khedmatgozar, Chief Executive Officer of MCA Dental Group.

Founded by dentists, 123Dentist supports more than 5,000 clinicians across 450-plus clinics in Canada that serve over two million patients every year. The company is delivering industry-leading revenue growth, fueled by both same-store performance and disciplined acquisitions, including 35 clinics in the last 12 months.

In parallel with the company's growth, 123Dentist has invested significantly to pursue best-in-class capabilities across patient acquisition, clinical service, operational excellence and partner support. With a consistent record of sustainable growth, the company is positioning itself as a leader in patient-centred care and financial performance within Canadian dentistry.

Following the completion of the transaction, the MCA Dental Group corporate brand will be retired and operations will transition to 123Dentist under a unified brand. Patients will continue to receive the same high level of care -- with the added support of 123Dentist's systems, resources and operational expertise.

Advisors

KPMG LLP and EY LLP acted as accounting and tax advisors to 123Dentist. Aird & Berlis LLP and De Grandpré Chait LLP acted as legal advisors to 123Dentist on the transaction.

TD Securities acted as exclusive financial advisor to MCA Dental Group. Borden Ladner Gervais LLP acted as legal advisor to MCA Dental Group.

About 123Dentist

Committed to elevating dental care and helping Canadians achieve lifelong health, 123Dentist supports more than 5,000 clinicians across 450-plus clinics in Canada that serve over two million patients every year. The company empowers clinical teams through a centralized support model, allowing dental teams to focus on delivering excellent care while providing the systems, resources, and operational expertise that make clinics stronger. 123Dentist operates support centres in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal. Visit 123Dentist.com/partners to learn more about partnership opportunities.

