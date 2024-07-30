More Than Half of Canadian Companies Plan to Add New Positions in the Second Half of 2024

58% plan to increase the number of contract professionals

90% of managers face challenges finding skilled talent

TORONTO, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - New research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half suggests hiring will keep pace for the remainder of the year. According to the company's State of Canadian Hiring Survey, 52 per cent of companies report plans to add new permanent positions in the second half of the year. Another 41 per cent plan to fill vacated positions and 58 per cent said they plan to increase the number of contract and project-based professionals to close out 2024.

Companies' Plans for Hiring Permanent Staff

First Half 2024 Second Half 2024 Adding new positions 54 % 52 % Filling vacated positions 40 % 41 % Not adding new or filling vacated

positions 4 % 5 % Eliminating positions 1 % 1 %

Top Factors Influencing Hiring Decisions

Surveyed managers indicated that company growth (50%) was the primary factor influencing hiring decisions in the second half of the year. 41 per cent said employee turnover, 39 per cent said project-based work has their company on the lookout for skilled professionals, and 38 per cent cited the lack of requisite skills among current employees.

Hiring Challenges Persist

While hiring is expected to remain robust, finding the right talent may not be easy. According to the survey, 90 per cent of hiring managers report difficulty finding skilled professionals, and 32 per cent anticipate it taking longer to hire between now and the end of 2025 than it did in the first half of 2024, while another 45 per cent expect it to take about the same amount of time.

Other top hiring challenges managers anticipate include:

Lack of applicants with the required skill sets (51%)

Finding candidates who align with company culture (49%)

Hiring quickly enough to land the best talent (46%)

Meeting candidates' salary expectations (46%)

"Hiring challenges and subsequent lengthy hiring cycles can have a big impact on projects and business priorities", said Koula Vasilopoulos, Senior Managing Director of Robert Half, Canada. "Employers have crucial roles that need filling, and need to ensure they have strategic hiring strategies in place to attract talent and keep projects on track."

Managers get flexible to attract talent

To help attract and hire top talent, managers are:

Willing to bend on years of experience if the candidate possesses the required skills (59%)

Offering hybrid work options (39%)

Offering flexible schedules (37%)

Vasilopoulos added: "Flexibility continues to be a major priority for professionals, and offering some autonomy over when and where team members work can give companies an edge in securing top talent."

For more information about The Demand for Skilled Talent, visit our report here.

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm during the first two weeks of June 2024. It includes responses from 1,800 managers with hiring responsibilities in finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, and human resources at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada.

