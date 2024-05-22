MONTREAL, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Last Friday, over 1,200 individuals from the arts and business world gathered at the iconic Arsenal art contemporain for the 16th Printemps du MAC, themed ICÔNES. Through ticket sales, donations, partners, sponsors, and a silent auction, the event raised over $520,000 in support of La Fondation du MAC and contemporary art. This was a truly exceptional achievement for the 60th anniversary of the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal, and one that inspires feelings of pride and accomplishment in Les Printemps du MAC committee co-chairs Charles Lemay and Allison Forbes, along with the rest of their team.

credits : Karel Chladek (CNW Group/Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal)

A GREAT SUCCESS FOR CONTEMPORARY ART

Anne Lebel, Executive Director of La Fondation du MAC, emphasizes that the amount raised will enable the foundation to continue fulfilling its mission: "Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the success of this evening, we will be able to offer even more support to artists and make contemporary art accessible to an ever wider public. Thank you to our donors and partners. My warmest gratitude to the committee for their time, creativity, and contagious energy in making the event such a sparkling success!"

The evening's auction, presented by EY with honorary patron Simon Beaulieu of EY Canada, and curated by Erika Del Vecchio (Arsenal art contemporain), was a resounding success, raising over $120,000. For the fifth consecutive year, La Fondation du MAC will donate a third of the proceeds from artwork sales to the artists, illustrating its commitment to supporting their creative practice.

ICÔNES: A UNIQUE ATMOSPHERE

Les Printemps du MAC once again proved its ability to organize spectacular, avant-garde events, celebrating freedom of expression and diversity of genres and styles. This edition was made possible thanks to the co-presidency of Allison Forbes (Raisonnable) and Charles LeMay (Sphere Media). Under the artistic direction of Allison and her Raisonnables team, the fundraiser shone brightly under its ICÔNES theme, with all participants invited to dress in inspiration from one of the MAC's iconic works.

For the first time this year, a star-studded line-up including Catherine Brunet, Catherine Saint-Laurent, Marina Bastarache, Lou-Pascal Tremblay, Lolitta Dandoy, Julie-Ann Ho, and Gisèle Lullaby had the chance to don pieces made by renowned Quebec designers such as MRKNTN, Lucas Stowe, LAMARQUE, Marie Saint Pierre, Tristain Réhel, LAKUACHIMOTO, Caroline Monnet, and more, on the famous MAC gala des Printemps red carpet, a nod to the renowned MET gala red carpet.

Emotional highlights included a performance by Coeur de Pirate, Naomi, and l'Isle, courtesy of Bravo Musique, making for a stirring and memorable evening. Guests were also treated to a number of unique experiences, including an immersive make-up retouching station by Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, not to mention an enhanced VIP experience provided by Banque Nationale Gestion Privée 1859 and Bajouk Signature. Guests were also able to take their own photos in a red-lined photo booth presented by Porsche Lauzon. BonLook was on hand to offer celebrity eyewear to attendees, while Ville de pluie enhanced the red carpet experience by capturing polaroid highlights. To top it all off, a saxophone performance was arranged by Simons. Balnea spa + reserve also contributed to the overall experience through its financial support.

Lots of delicious food was available, supplied by Billio, Brera, La Diperie, Doordash, Jacopo, Nibbl, Restaurant La Fleur, and Le Rougié. And no one was left thirsty thanks to Aupale Vodka, Balthazar wines, BleuRoyal gin, Chandon Spritz, Cidre Intrus, Eska, Fin Soda, Mate Libre, Moët & Chandon, Vins Passage, and Wills.

PARTNER RECOGNITION

The honorary presidents of the 16th Printemps du MAC, Claudia Girard (KPMG) and Alexandre Reise Filteau (Le Groupe Reise | RBC Dominion valeurs immobilières), were instrumental in making the event a success. The Foundation warmly thanks the organizing committee who brought the event to life: co-presidents Allison Forbes, Founder & President of Raisonnable, and Charles Lemay, Director, External Communications / Public Relations, Sphere Media, as well as board members Andy Barril, Experiential Creative Director, YHP Group, Simon Bellemare, Residential Real Estate Broker, Sotheby's International Realty Québec, David-Marc Bouchard, Headhunter, General Manager and Partner, TROUVÉ MTL, Erika Del Vecchio, Curator, Special Projects Director, Arsenal art contemporain, Théo Dupuis-Carbonneau, Editor-in-Chief, Magazine VÉRO (KO Média), Katherine Gervais, Lawyer, Trivium Avocats Notaires Conseils, Olivier Lapierre, Communications Consultant, Citizen and Media Relations, Catherine Martel, Business Lead, Gamification, Alice & Smith Studio, Laura-Michelle Marcogliese, Advisor, Public Affairs and Development, Energir, Vincent Morel, Consultant, Communications, Image & Marketing, Marc-Étienne Nolin, Senior Advisor, Public Relations - Groupe Cirque du Soleil, Aurélie Christina Pierre, Master's candidate in Strategy, Research Assistant, HEC, Marjorie Roux, Founder & President, MATINÉE STUDIO public relations, Antoine Sabourin, Lawyer at Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, Stefanie Stergiotis, Digital Marketing Specialist and E-Commerce Strategist, and Maximiliano Tyrawskyj, Senior Manager, Commercial Credit Card Strategy and Development, National Bank of Canada.

We would also like to thank our many external partners for ensuring that this event reached its full potential. Les Printemps du MAC counted on the support of Baillat Studio for visual identity, BROUILLARD for press relations, Forand événement for service, Humankind for models and make-up artists, Matinée Studio and Sotheby's x Simon Bellemare for champagne, Moonstruhk for the wrap-up video, Publicité Sauvage for city signage, Rodeo Production for the photo shoot location, and Raisonnable for evening production.

ABOUT LES PRINTEMPS DU MAC 2024

Les Printemps du MAC is a major annual charity event devoted to introducing newcomers to the MAC . Over 1,000 philanthropists gather each year to celebrate contemporary art from here and abroad in support of the MAC . The visual identity for this 2024 event was designed by Baillat Studio, while the photo shoot, overseen by Baillat Studio, is the work of photographer Lian Benoit and talent from Humankind and Folio.

The evening's spectacular production is courtesy of RAISONNABLE and supported by the Printemps du MAC committee. This committee is co-chaired by Allison Forbes (Founder & President, Raisonnable) and Charles LeMay (Director, External Communications / Public Relations, Sphere Media), and includes a number of volunteer members who contribute their time and energy to ensure the event's success. And let's not forget the generous involvement of this year's honorary co-presidents, Claudia Girard (KPMG) and Alexandre Reise Filteau (Le Groupe Reise | RBC Dominion valeurs mobilières).

ABOUT LA FONDATION DU MAC

The mission of the Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain is to support the museum in its various activities, including collection development, exhibition production, promotion, and educational programs. Its mandate is to solicit funds from companies and individuals interested in the dissemination and conservation of contemporary Quebec, Canadian, and international art. The foundation thus contributes to the development of the collection of Canada's first major institution devoted entirely to contemporary art: the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal.

ABOUT THE MUSÉE D'ART CONTEMPORAIN DE MONTRÉAL

For sixty years, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal has been bringing together local and international artists, their works, and diverse audiences, championing art as an essential part of life in Montreal and Quebec. The MAC 's head office, located in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles, is set to benefit from a major architectural overhaul. In the meantime, the MAC has temporarily relocated its operations to Place Ville Marie, a landmark in Montreal's business district. From December 1, 2021, and for the duration of the expansion and refurbishment work, the museum will continue to engage the public with temporary exhibitions highlighting exceptional artists and showcasing a wide variety of practices. In addition to two major exhibitions per year, the MAC at PVM will continue to offer public programs as well as a host of educational services and community outreach activities.

