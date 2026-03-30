Expanded service from coast to coast gives Canadians more ways to plan their perfect summer escape

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Sunwing Vacations is pleased to announce its 2026 summer schedule, featuring convenient flight options from key gateways across Canada to a wide range of popular sun destinations across Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Beginning in early May 2026, guests can enjoy seamless access to vacation hotspots including Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Punta Cana, Montego Bay and more.

Highlights of the summer schedule include:

Strong coverage from Toronto, including daily flights to Cancun, multiple weekly flights to destinations such as Montego Bay, Punta Cana and Los Cabos,

Extensive Québec departures from Montréal and Québec City, featuring frequent service to Cancun, Punta Cana and Varadero, plus additional routes including Saint Martin, Montego Bay and Grand Bahama

Dedicated Sunwing flights across Western Canada, with service from Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg to popular Mexican destinations including Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta

New and returning routes, including Puerto Vallarta and Samaná from Toronto, and Mazatlán, Liberia, Samana and Cozumel from Montréal, offering guests even more variety for summer travel

With a wide selection of departure gateways and destinations, Sunwing Vacations continues to offer flexible and accessible vacation options tailored to Canadian travellers.

All Sunwing Vacations packages will be operated on board WestJet aircraft, with select flights reserved exclusively for Sunwing Vacations guests, ensuring a seamless and familiar vacation experience from departure to destination.

Guests booking vacation packages with Sunwing Vacations can enjoy a complete travel experience, including convenient flight schedules, a curated selection of all inclusive resorts, and the support of destination representatives throughout their journey.

As demand for sun travel remains strong, Sunwing Vacations encourages travel advisors and guests to book early to secure preferred travel dates and take advantage of the best available offers.

For more information on Sunwing Vacations' 2026 summer schedule and available vacation packages, travel advisors are encouraged to visit the Sunwing Agent Portal.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

Media Contact: Victoria Bakos, PR Manager, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]