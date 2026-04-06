TORONTO, April 6, 2026 /CNW/ - It is a moment worth celebrating. Sunwing is spotlighting the growing demand for guests choosing sunny destinations to mark life's most meaningful milestones. From destination weddings to birthdays, anniversaries and multi generational gatherings, Canadians are increasingly trading traditional venues for unforgettable moments in paradise.

Research shows that emotional events experienced in distinctive settings create stronger, more vivid memories, which helps explain why an "I do" on a Caribbean beach is remembered differently than one celebrated closer to home. This shift is redefining how guests approach major milestones, with destination weddings evolving into immersive, multi day celebrations where family and friends come together to share an entire vacation.

Building on this, guests are increasingly choosing sunny destinations to celebrate other meaningful occasions. Birthdays marked against sunset skies, bachelor and bachelorette gatherings, anniversaries celebrated over private dinners, and family reunions under palm trees are becoming more common. Across Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America, hotels have adapted their offerings to support these moments, transforming traditional spaces into personalized venues suited for both intimate gatherings and larger group celebrations.

At Sunwing Weddings and Events, guests benefit from seamless planning support, allowing them to focus on what matters most, celebrating. From coordinating flights and accommodations to managing in destination details, these services ensure that every event is executed with care and ease.

With destination celebrations on the rise, a few key highlights include:

A wide range of tropical destinations offering customizable venues for milestone events

Hotel partners equipped to host both intimate gatherings and large group celebrations

Flexible event options tailored to birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and family reunions

Expert planning support through Sunwing Weddings and Events

Picture perfect settings that create lasting, meaningful memories

Sunwing remains committed to delivering exceptional event experiences that transform life's milestones into memories that last a lifetime.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

Media Contact: Victoria Bakos, PR Manager, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]