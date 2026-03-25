WestJet Vacations' summer schedule takes flight, with travel options from major Canadian gateways to top sun destinations starting this May

Expanded service from Toronto and Calgary offers Canadians more ways to escape to Mexico, the Caribbean and beyond this summer

TORONTO, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - WestJet Vacations is pleased to announce its 2026 summer schedule, featuring convenient flight options from key gateways across Canada to a wide range of popular sun destinations across Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Beginning in early May 2026, guests can look forward to seamless access to sought-after vacation hotspots including Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos in Mexico, Punta Cana and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Montego Bay in Jamaica, and more.

Key highlights for this summer season include:

Extensive departures from Toronto , including daily flights to Cancun, and Montego Bay, along with multiple weekly flights to destinations such as Punta Cana, Puerto Plata, Sint Maarten and Liberia in Costa Rica

, including daily flights to Cancun, and Montego Bay, along with multiple weekly flights to destinations such as Punta Cana, Puerto Plata, Sint Maarten and Liberia in Costa Rica Broad Caribbean network , with service to destinations including Aruba, Barbados, Antigua, Saint Lucia, Grand Cayman and Nassau, giving guests a wide range of island experiences to choose from

, with service to destinations including Aruba, Barbados, Antigua, Saint Lucia, Grand Cayman and Nassau, giving guests a wide range of island experiences to choose from Strong Western Canada connectivity from Calgary , including daily service to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, plus multiple weekly departures to Los Cabos, Mazatlán and Liberia in Costa Rica

, including daily service to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, plus multiple weekly departures to Los Cabos, Mazatlán and Liberia in Costa Rica New and returning routes, including Mazatlán from Calgary as a year-round service, alongside a robust lineup of sun destinations across the network

With frequent departures and a diverse range of destinations, WestJet Vacations continues to provide Canadians with flexible and accessible options for summer travel.

Guests booking vacation packages with WestJet Vacations can enjoy a seamless travel experience, including convenient flight schedules, a curated selection of accommodations at top-rated resorts, and destination support throughout their journey.

As demand for sun travel remains strong, WestJet Vacations encourages travel advisors and clients to book early to secure preferred travel dates and take advantage of the best available offers.

For more information on WestJet Vacations' 2026 summer schedule and available vacation packages, travel advisors are encouraged to visit the WestJet Vacations Agent Portal.

About WestJet Vacations

WestJet Vacations is committed to offering guests exceptional value on flexible vacation packages, including a wide assortment of all-inclusive vacations, and a seamless travel journey, from the research and booking phase to the flight experience and time in destination. The Canadian tour operator offers great travel deals and featured offers on vacation packages to a wide variety of destinations and carefully curated resorts across the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico, with convenient flight service from several airports. WestJet Vacations is part of Sunwing Vacations Group, home to the largest vacation brands in North America and the vacation division of the WestJet Group. For more information, please visit WestJetVacations.com.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

Media Contact: Victoria Bakos, PR Manager, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]