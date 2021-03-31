More Safe and Secure Housing for Youth Coming to Brandon

BRANDON, MB, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada is funding new affordable homes for at-risk and homeless youth recovering from addiction in Brandon.

Today, Parliamentary Secretary Adam Vaughan, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), alongside Parliamentary Secretary Kevin Lamoureux, Rochelle Squires, Manitoba Families Minister and Mayor of Brandon Rick Chrest announced a total of $5.25 million in funding for Common Spaces.

Of this amount, $3.3 million is being provided by the Government of Canada through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) and $1.95 million from the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) Agreement with the Government of Manitoba.

Utilizing two buildings on a single site, Common Spaces consists of 30 housing units with nearly half designated for at-risk youth recovering from addiction. The building is operated and managed by the Brandon and area Youth for Christ Inc.

This project will help to foster safe and secure living space and provide support services for youth transitioning from addictions or homelessness into independent living.

The building is located in the core of Brandon and is close to support agencies, stores and public transit to help young people in their recovery journey and to lead safe and healthier lives.

CMHC's National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) supports new construction and repairs of mixed-income and mixed-use affordable housing and is a key pillar of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS).

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to our investment in this project, more youth in Brandon now have a safe and secure place to call home as they continue their recovery journey from addiction to lead safe and healthier lives. This is the National Housing Strategy at work!" – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"This investment is a crucial step towards ensuring that the most vulnerable among us have access to the housing and supports that meet their needs. Thanks to this funding, more at-risk youth in Brandon will be able to have access to the support services they need for secure housing and to lead safe and healthier lives. That is why our Government's National Housing Strategy prioritizes those in the most housing need, including investing in our youth." – Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Spadina–Fort York

"The Government of Canada is prioritizing Canadians in the most housing need, including our youth. Investments in projects such as Common Spaces in the core of Brandon demonstrates our Government's commitment to providing access to safe and affordable homes for youths in our community."- Kevin Lamoureux, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"A safe place to call home is an important part of recovery for youth facing the challenges of addiction. The Manitoba government is proud to have provided almost $2 million, through the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement, to support the development of Common Spaces, which will create access to safe and affordable housing for youth at risk in Brandon, and provide them with the stability needed to overcome their challenges and lead healthy, productive lives." - Rochelle Squires, Manitoba Families Minister

"The City of Brandon is most honoured to once again partner in another very impactful community project led by Westman Youth for Christ. I believe this may be the largest project to date for YFC who continue to show tremendous leadership in providing facilities and services for a broad spectrum of community needs in our region." – Rick Chrest, Mayor of the City of Brandon

"Westman Youth for Christ is grateful to partner with CMHC, the province of Manitoba, the City of Brandon, and the many businesses and individuals who share our vision of providing safe spaces for young people to heal. We're excited to serve our community by providing both second-stage recovery housing and supports for young people through our newest program, Common Spaces, and additional affordable housing for our city."– Dwayne Dyck, Executive Director, Westman Youth for Christ.

Quick facts:

$880,000 of the total loan amount of $3,311.250 under NHCF will be forgivable.





of the total loan amount of under NHCF will be forgivable. 14 affordable units in this project will be maintained at 66.7% of Median Market Rent for the area over 20 years and are designated for at-risk youth recovering from addiction.





Close to 27% or 8 of the 30 units will meet NHCF accessibility requirements.





The building aims to improve energy efficiency by 55%.





With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.





, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.





will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.





Since 2011 and to March 2019 , most of the federal funding for affordable housing has been provided through the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH).





, most of the federal funding for affordable housing has been provided through the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH). Under the Investment in Affordable Housing, provinces and territories are responsible for choosing the programs they design and deliver, and also has the flexibility to invest in a range of affordable housing programs to meet local needs and pressures.





Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

