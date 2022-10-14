AgroBoréal receives $150,000 in financial assistance from CED

ALMA, QC, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting business growth contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $150,000 for AgroBoréal. This CED support will enable the organization to stimulate competitiveness among the region's agri-food SMEs by optimizing available resources at all levels of their innovation process.

AgroBoréal specializes in the strategic development and promotion of northern industries through mobilization, networking and support for businesses and partners through collaborative projects. Its actions help position the Saguenay–Lac‑Saint‑Jean region as a leader in sustainable northern food development.

This Government of Canada support will enable AgroBoréal to develop and pilot a mentoring model focused on collaborative innovation.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"SMEs are at the core of regional development and are part of our government's economic recovery plan. That is why our government is assisting them in their efforts to increase their productivity, develop new products, and improve their existing products and services. AgroBoréal's support services for northern agri-food businesses contribute to the Saguenay–Lac‑Saint‑Jean region's economic vitality and positioning as a leader in this sector."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Innovation enables the region's agri-food businesses to adapt to an ever-changing context. CED's financial support represents and important lever that will enable us to optimize our mentoring around innovation and access to available resources based on businesses' needs."

Isabelle T. Rivard, Director General, AgroBoréal

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.







SMEs represent 99.7% of Quebec businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP.







businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

