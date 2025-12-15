MONTRÉAL, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, the City of Montréal and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ are joining forces to remind people how important it is to work together to provide the most vulnerable among us with healthy, safe and affordable accommodations. The partners gathered at the Saint-Laurent campus of Old Brewery Mission on Clark Street to announce funding for five housing projects with a total of over 100 new units for people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless in Montréal.

The projects, which are being coordinated by community real estate NPOs, Groupe CDH and Corporation Mainbourg, have received more than $44 million in funding from the governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Montréal. This good news is the result of a lot of hard work and determination on the part of Old Brewery Mission, Maison St-Dominique, L'Artère de l'Est and Ma Chambre.

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Caregivers, Minister Responsible for Social Services and Minister for Health, Chantal Rouleau, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal region, Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for LaSalle–Émard–Verdun, and Claude Pinard, Chair of the Executive Committee of the City of Montréal responsible for homelessness, made the announcement along with numerous partners.

"Our government is committed to helping communities strengthen their capacity to develop local solutions to housing and homelessness needs. This housing project will provide more safe and affordable housing for some of Montréal's most vulnerable residents. It's also another step toward building an economy that works for everyone."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Once again, the winter weather reminds us that homelessness is a concern that calls for a comprehensive response. Clearly, housing is an important part of the solution. We must provide these citizens with a sense of safety and dignity that will have a positive impact on their journey. I'm thrilled to announce that through our combined efforts, we will provide more than 100 new housing units for these individuals in Montréal, and we remain fully committed to stepping up our work to give even more people a place to rebuild their lives with dignity."

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Our government is determined to help municipalities find local solutions to homelessness. This project will quickly address the pressing housing needs of Montréal's most vulnerable residents, including those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. In collaboration with the Government of Quebec, the City of Montréal, Fonds de solidarité FTQ and our many partners, we are helping to build a stronger Canada for everyone."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Papineau

"These projects show how important it is to work together not only to provide people with a place to live but also offer support for people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. Together, we are creating spaces where they can find the stability and support they need to look to the future with hope. Our government has reiterated its steadfast commitment to ensuring that every Quebecer has a home, support and hope of a better future."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Caregivers, Minister Responsible for Social Services and Minister for Health

"The projects we are announcing today will make a real difference for people in difficult situations, in Montréal and in LaSalle–Émard–Verdun. Every project like this draws us closer to the country we want to build--a country where everyone has access to a safe and affordable place to call home."

Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for LaSalle–Émard–Verdun

"Our metropolis must offer everyone safety and dignity. Thanks to the mobilization of partners, Montréal is implementing solutions to support the most vulnerable. Together, we are building a more humane city, where no one is left behind."

Chantal Rouleau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action, Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region and Member for Pointe-aux-Trembles

"Since taking office, with the support of our crisis response team, we have put in place swift and concrete measures while actively working toward long-term solutions. In collaboration with our partners, I am proud to announce the completion of five housing projects aimed at supporting Montréalers who need it most. This announcement fully aligns with our administration's vision: a humane, respectful, and sustainable approach to addressing homelessness."

Claude Pinard, Chair of the Executive Committee of the City of Montréal responsible for homelessness

"The urgency to take action on homelessness is undeniable. Beyond support services, we need to accelerate housing starts to create communities that can offer vulnerable people a new direction. This is what my teams are committed to, through our partnership with the Government of Quebec. The announcement today of these five projects is a concrete example of how we can quickly implement sustainable solutions."

Martin Raymond, President and CEO of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"By investing in social housing, we invest in people's dignity and in stronger, healthier boroughs. Each new unit alters a life path. We see this every day. Four new projects, one each by Ma Chambre and Maison St-Dominique and two by Old Brewery Mission, will provide a home for 101 vulnerable people at risk of becoming homeless. With the help of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, we're taking action and building the future."

Murielle Kwendé, Executive Director, Groupe CDH

"Corporation Mainbourg is proud to contribute its expertise in development and community real estate management to the L'Artère de l'Est project. By combining our strengths with L'Artère de l'Est's specialized support for young people facing housing insecurity, we ensure that the right expertise is in the right place. This collaboration has resulted in the rapid development of a critical project for vulnerable people, and it's exactly the type of partnership we want to see more of."

François Claveau, Executive Director, Corporation Mainbourg

"Today's announcement is a concrete example of what we can achieve when governments, community organizations and financial institutions work together. These two projects are our first housing offerings in Le Sud-Ouest. They will provide people whose life trajectories have been disrupted for various reasons with not just a home, but also a safe and dignified living environment. Each of the 31 units in our Monk Street and De l'Église Street projects represents a real opportunity for them to get back on their feet and build a brighter future. We're proud to contribute to this collective and sustainable response to the Montréal housing crisis. Breaking the cycle of homelessness requires the construction of new housing units like these."

James Hughes, President and CEO, Old Brewery Mission

"The St-André project will help 32 people move out of vulnerable situations as early as March 2026 by adding 32 new rooms to our housing portfolio of 237 units. In the context of the homelessness crisis we are facing, this project will transform 32 life paths. 32 people will regain dignity and hope thanks to this initiative."

Alexandre Corbeil, Executive Director, Ma Chambre

"It's thanks to partners like the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and the Government of Quebec that the L'Artère de l'Est project got off the ground. A team of more than 30 people, mostly volunteers, worked tirelessly on the project that had been eagerly awaited by the East Montréal community, as demonstrated by the hundred or so people who came to the official inauguration in November. In under two months, in a newly renovated 100-year-old home, we welcomed nearly 30 young people aged 16 to 23 for temporary or emergency housing. These young L'Artère de l'Est residents now have a bed, clothing, meals and snacks and are supported in their journey to independence."

Valérie Chrétien, Director, L'Artère de l'Est

"This new 38-unit project will enable Maison St-Dominique to provide stable and secure housing for individuals living with mental health challenges and at risk of homelessness. By combining access to quality housing with personalized community and psychosocial support, we promote residential stability and social inclusion for our residents."

Jessica Soto, Chair of the Board of Directors of Maison St-Dominique

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ-Québec agreement

Under the innovative partnership between the Government of Quebec and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, 2,278 new social and affordable housing units are to be built by 2027. Most of the projects are new builds, but the roadmap also includes the acquisition of existing buildings to renovate them and help keep rents affordable over the long term.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Its mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

