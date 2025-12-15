LIVERPOOL, NS, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to increase the supply of housing in Canada.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding to increase housing supply. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada. To that end the Co-operative Housing Development Program (CHDP) is the largest federal investment in new co-op housing development in more than 30 years, with $1.5 billion in funding.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of Nova Scotia, announced over $11 million in combined funding to help build 30 secure and affordable rental homes in Liverpool. The Lawrence Street Project reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that every resident of Queens County has access to safe, high-quality, and affordable housing, with a strong focus on supporting seniors and promoting independent living. Led by the Queens Neighbourhood Co-operative Housing (QNCH), the initiative introduces a new multi-neighbourhood co-operative housing model that will guide future development across Queens County. More than 100 homes are planned over the next three to five years. Governance will follow a hybrid model, with community members and co-operative residents working together to guide the project. The project was designed using Passive House principles to significantly reduce energy consumption and support Net-Zero performance. Upgrades such as enhanced insulation, improved air sealing, high-efficiency windows and doors, and advanced mechanical systems will cut energy use by 60%. With the addition of rooftop solar panels, the building is expected to achieve Net-Zero energy, reducing annual site emissions from 177 tons of CO₂ to zero.

The announcement was made by Jessica Fancy, Member of Parliament for South Shore--St. Margarets, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside the Honourable Kim Masland, Minister of Natural Resources and of Emergency Management and MLA for Queens-Shelburne, and Scott Christian, Mayor of the Region of Queens Municipality.

The past year has revealed there are limits to Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head on. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves. It is our plan to Build Canada Strong.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to homelessness. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The project we're announcing today will make a real difference for people here in Liverpool. With every project like this one, we're getting closer to the country we want – one where everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home." – Jessica Fancy, Member of Parliament for South Shore--St. Margarets

"The Queens Neighbourhood Co-operative Housing Co-operative project is an example of how, by working with our community partners and all levels of government, we are transforming the affordable housing sector through our shared vision of safe, affordable and sustainable housing and ensuring that everyone in our community has a place to call home." – The Honourable Kim Masland, Minister of Natural Resources and of Emergency Management and MLA for Queens on behalf of John White, Minister of Housing for Nova Scotia

"This cooperative housing development is a step toward a more supportive environment for residents of Queens County who need affordable housing. The members of QNCH have worked tirelessly to see this community-led project become a reality by securing funding support from three orders of government. Contributing to community wellness by addressing housing insecurity is a strategic priority for our Council, so we are very proud to be part of this important initiative. Thanks to the leadership of QNCH, we are working together to provide our residents with accessible, affordable housing" – Scott Christian, Mayor of the Region of Queens Municipality

"Queens Neighbourhood Co-operative Housing (QNCH) acknowledges our partners at all levels of government who are entrusting our not-for-profit to create safe, affordable, barrier-free and energy efficient housing in the Queens County community of Liverpool. The Government of Canada, through CMHC's Co-operative Housing Development Fund, have enabled QNCH to start construction on 30 units in the heart of the town and support from the Co-operative Federation of Housing of Canada has given us valuable tools to set up a community that will be inclusive and supportive of their neighbours. Various funds and support from the Province of Nova Scotia, Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the Region of Queens Municipality have also significantly contributed to improving the lives of our residents, ensuring they have a safe place to call home. Our MLA and Regional Council, as well as the teams at CMHC and NS Department of Growth and Development, have provided incredible support as we achieve our first build as a not-for-profit organization. All levels of government are committed to making communities better and we are grateful for all that has been done. We look forward to the day we see our residents move into quality, accessible and affordable homes." – Patti Pike, President Queens Neighbourhood Co-operative Housing Ltd

Quick Facts:

The Co-operative Housing Development Program (CHDP) is the largest federal investment in new co-op housing development in more than 30 years, with $1.5 billion in funding. The program supports the creation of co-op homes that are more affordable than private market rentals, providing options for middle-income households. The program was co-designed with the Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada and the co-op housing sector to ensure it addresses the sector's unique needs, including capacity-building support for applicants.

is the largest federal investment in new co-op housing development in more than 30 years, with $1.5 billion in funding. The program supports the creation of co-op homes that are more affordable than private market rentals, providing options for middle-income households. Funding provided for the project is as follows: $6.96 million in loans from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Co-operative Housing Development Program $4.95 million from the Department of Growth & Development Nova Scotia $175,000 from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities $343,500 Nova Scotia Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund $203,000 Region of Queens Municipality $400,000 Efficiency Nova Scotia $75,000 NS Community Housing Growth Fund Sale of land $1.00 to QNCH from Region of Queens Municipality



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Follow CMHC on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]