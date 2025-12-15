GASPÉ, QC, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, the City of Gaspé and Les Habitations de la Montagne announced today the start of construction of Quartier du Havre, an 86 social and affordable housing unit project for families, individuals and workers in Gaspé. The total investment for this project is just over $41 million.

The event was attended by Stéphane Sainte-Croix, Member of the National Assembly for Gaspé, on behalf of Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, by Daniel Côté, Mayor of Gaspé, and by Claude Fortin, President of Les Habitations de la Montagne.

The governments of Canada and Quebec are contributing more than $20 million to the project through the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Programme d'habitation abordable Québec and the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).

The City of Gaspé is giving the organization a $450,000 contribution, as well as providing $580,000 in municipal services and a 35-year tax credit.

Quartier du Havre will feature two four-storey buildings with 43 one- to three-bedroom units each. About 10% of units will be fully adapted for people with reduced mobility. The project will include parking, green spaces and play areas and will be located in the heart of town near services.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's announcement shows what can be done when governments work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build a strong Canada."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Investing outside urban hubs makes Quebec stronger and improves the quality of life for local inhabitants. Projects like Quartier du Havre are a concrete example of our government's commitment to providing affordable housing adapted to the needs of communities across Quebec."

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"This project perfectly illustrates our determination to provide concrete solutions to the housing shortage in the area. Through strong partnerships and major investments, we are helping create accessible and sustainable communities for local families and workers."

Amélie Dionne, Member of the National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata–Les Basques, Quebec Minister of Tourism and Quebec Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

"With Quartier du Havre, Gaspé is taking an important step to address a real housing need. These 86 units will provide families, individuals and workers with a stable and accessible place to live right in the heart of their community. Through the shared commitment of the partners, this large-scale project will boost local development and make our area more attractive."

Stéphane Sainte-Croix, Member of the National Assembly for Gaspé and Temporary Chair

"Quartier du Havre marks a major turning point, as it's the largest affordable housing project in Gaspé's recent history. By adding 86 units for families, workers, seniors and low-income households, this initiative will be a breath of fresh air for the local rental market. With its generous financial assistance and 35-year property tax credit, the City of Gaspé is taking positive action to support residential construction. I want to congratulate Les Habitations de la Montagne for its leadership and hard work in making this vital project a reality."

Daniel Côté, Mayor of Gaspé

"We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Société d'habitation du Québec and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation for their financial support for the Quartier du Havre project. We would also like to thank the City of Gaspé and the La Côte-de-Gaspé RCM for their key contribution to this project. Today, we have reached an important milestone as we begin construction of this eagerly awaited project that will provide 86 households in our community with a dignified, stable and affordable place to live. We couldn't be any prouder."

Claude Fortin, President, Les Habitations de la Montagne

Highlights:

No less than 30 eligible households could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Gaspé (10%).

The Côte-de-Gaspé RCM also supported the project through various contributions totalling $180,000.

This project stemmed from a desire to provide practical solutions to the current housing shortage in Gaspé. With over 40 years of property management experience, Les Habitations de la Montagne was the perfect fit. Quartier du Havre will include environmental measures to optimize system performance and reduce operating costs, among other benefits.

