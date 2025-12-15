News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Dec 15, 2025, 08:15 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts decreased (1.7%) in November (264,445 units), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.
Actual housing starts were down 3% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 21,870 units recorded in November, compared to 22,501 units in November 2024. The year-to-date total was 219,077 units, up 4% from the same period in 2024.
The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was up 9.4% in November (254,058 units) compared to October (232,245 units).
"Both the six-month trend and actual starts fell in November, showing signs of slowing momentum in residential construction. This was driven by lower monthly starts in Ontario, BC, and Alberta," said Kevin Hughes, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist. "However, on a year-to-date basis, starts are still elevated compared to last year and remain on pace to surpass the 2024 total. Regional differences are driving this outcome, with Ontario and BC below their 2024 housing starts levels, while the Prairie provinces, Québec and the Atlantic provinces have all pushed national year-to-date starts higher."
Key Facts:
- New: As part of the Modernizing Housing Data initiative, new housing completions data for centres with a population of 10,000+ and absorptions data for centres with a population of 50,000+ is now available on the Housing Market Information Portal.
- The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 20,485 units.
- Among Canada's big three cities, Montreal posted a 24% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit and single-detached starts. Vancouver recorded a 1% decrease in starts due to fewer multi-unit and single-detached starts. Toronto declined 11% with both multi-unit and single-detached starts lower.
- CMHC's Starts and Completions Survey provides Canadians with objective, accurate and timely information on actual new residential construction in Canada. Read more about why housing starts matter on CMHC's Housing Observer.
- Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
- Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the December housing starts data, and total starts data for 2025, on January 16 at 8:15 AM ET.
- CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
- Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.
Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.
CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.
|
Table 1: Housing Start - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates - 6 Month Moving Average (Trend)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
October 2025
|
November 2025
|
%
|
October 2025
|
November 2025
|
%
|
October 2025
|
November 2025
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
Nfld.Lab.
|
689
|
712
|
3
|
375
|
428
|
14
|
1,064
|
1,140
|
7
|
P.E.I.
|
362
|
352
|
-3
|
880
|
886
|
1
|
1,242
|
1,238
|
0
|
N.S.
|
1,721
|
1,735
|
1
|
7,323
|
6,988
|
-5
|
9,044
|
8,723
|
-4
|
N.B.
|
949
|
996
|
5
|
5,424
|
6,065
|
12
|
6,373
|
7,061
|
11
|
Que.
|
4,847
|
4,976
|
3
|
46,873
|
46,292
|
-1
|
51,720
|
51,268
|
-1
|
Ont.
|
10,043
|
10,038
|
0
|
53,298
|
50,531
|
-5
|
63,341
|
60,569
|
-4
|
Man.
|
2,248
|
2,223
|
-1
|
5,232
|
6,060
|
16
|
7,479
|
8,283
|
11
|
Sask.
|
1,781
|
1,731
|
-3
|
4,046
|
3,696
|
-9
|
5,826
|
5,427
|
-7
|
Alta.
|
14,843
|
14,262
|
-4
|
40,717
|
38,815
|
-5
|
55,560
|
53,076
|
-4
|
B.C.
|
4,106
|
4,156
|
1
|
40,142
|
40,529
|
1
|
44,249
|
44,686
|
1
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
41,588
|
41,180
|
-1
|
204,311
|
200,290
|
-2
|
245,899
|
241,470
|
-2
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
55,393
|
54,822
|
-1
|
213,669
|
209,622
|
-2
|
269,063
|
264,445
|
-2
|
Metroplitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
168
|
182
|
8
|
2,080
|
2,044
|
-2
|
2,248
|
2,226
|
-1
|
Barrie
|
181
|
212
|
17
|
922
|
976
|
6
|
1,103
|
1,188
|
8
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
179
|
181
|
1
|
430
|
472
|
10
|
609
|
653
|
7
|
Brantford
|
309
|
367
|
19
|
1,498
|
834
|
-44
|
1,806
|
1,201
|
-33
|
Calgary
|
6,348
|
6,177
|
-3
|
22,260
|
21,336
|
-4
|
28,608
|
27,513
|
-4
|
Chilliwack
|
138
|
134
|
-3
|
290
|
384
|
32
|
428
|
518
|
21
|
Drummondville
|
202
|
223
|
10
|
1,200
|
1,380
|
15
|
1,402
|
1,603
|
14
|
Edmonton
|
6,453
|
6,065
|
-6
|
16,640
|
16,062
|
-3
|
23,093
|
22,127
|
-4
|
Fredericton
|
274
|
316
|
15
|
1,508
|
1,738
|
15
|
1,782
|
2,054
|
15
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
119
|
127
|
7
|
256
|
326
|
27
|
375
|
453
|
21
|
Guelph
|
24
|
26
|
8
|
238
|
226
|
-5
|
262
|
252
|
-4
|
Halifax
|
863
|
876
|
2
|
6,272
|
5,956
|
-5
|
7,135
|
6,832
|
-4
|
Hamilton
|
364
|
401
|
10
|
2,532
|
2,468
|
-3
|
2,896
|
2,869
|
-1
|
Kamloops
|
49
|
61
|
24
|
396
|
440
|
11
|
446
|
501
|
12
|
Kelowna
|
270
|
258
|
-4
|
2,856
|
2,476
|
-13
|
3,126
|
2,734
|
-13
|
Kingston
|
212
|
262
|
24
|
1,154
|
1,158
|
0
|
1,366
|
1,420
|
4
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-
|
512
|
524
|
2
|
4,550
|
4,584
|
1
|
5,062
|
5,108
|
1
|
Lethbridge
|
390
|
354
|
-9
|
118
|
46
|
-61
|
508
|
400
|
-21
|
London
|
417
|
415
|
0
|
3,946
|
4,492
|
14
|
4,363
|
4,907
|
12
|
Moncton
|
284
|
304
|
7
|
2,842
|
3,146
|
11
|
3,126
|
3,450
|
10
|
Montréal
|
1,299
|
1,326
|
2
|
28,168
|
29,380
|
4
|
29,467
|
30,706
|
4
|
Nanaimo
|
87
|
103
|
18
|
408
|
434
|
6
|
495
|
537
|
8
|
Oshawa
|
402
|
364
|
-9
|
832
|
938
|
13
|
1,234
|
1,301
|
5
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
1,508
|
1,654
|
10
|
9,502
|
9,558
|
1
|
11,010
|
11,212
|
2
|
Gatineau
|
419
|
433
|
3
|
1,904
|
1,258
|
-34
|
2,323
|
1,691
|
-27
|
Ottawa
|
1,089
|
1,221
|
12
|
7,598
|
8,300
|
9
|
8,687
|
9,521
|
10
|
Peterborough
|
89
|
87
|
-2
|
28
|
28
|
-
|
117
|
115
|
-2
|
Québec
|
706
|
700
|
-1
|
10,206
|
7,652
|
-25
|
10,912
|
8,352
|
-23
|
Red Deer
|
152
|
140
|
-8
|
450
|
116
|
-74
|
602
|
256
|
-57
|
Regina
|
380
|
390
|
3
|
1,084
|
1,108
|
2
|
1,464
|
1,498
|
2
|
Saguenay
|
236
|
231
|
-2
|
438
|
460
|
5
|
674
|
691
|
3
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
464
|
450
|
-3
|
1,788
|
2,038
|
14
|
2,252
|
2,488
|
10
|
Saint John
|
249
|
247
|
-1
|
466
|
594
|
27
|
715
|
841
|
18
|
St. John's
|
649
|
674
|
4
|
384
|
450
|
17
|
1,033
|
1,124
|
9
|
Saskatoon
|
1,334
|
1,279
|
-4
|
2,890
|
2,514
|
-13
|
4,224
|
3,793
|
-10
|
Sherbrooke
|
253
|
246
|
-3
|
1,426
|
1,864
|
31
|
1,679
|
2,110
|
26
|
Thunder Bay
|
94
|
89
|
-5
|
206
|
196
|
-5
|
300
|
285
|
-5
|
Toronto
|
3,593
|
3,405
|
-5
|
24,550
|
21,540
|
-12
|
28,143
|
24,945
|
-11
|
Trois-Rivières
|
134
|
145
|
8
|
1,768
|
1,342
|
-24
|
1,902
|
1,487
|
-22
|
Vancouver
|
2,213
|
2,213
|
-
|
25,700
|
26,934
|
5
|
27,913
|
29,147
|
4
|
Victoria
|
324
|
353
|
9
|
5,914
|
5,672
|
-4
|
6,238
|
6,025
|
-3
|
Windsor
|
318
|
306
|
-4
|
1,090
|
1,426
|
31
|
1,408
|
1,732
|
23
|
Winnipeg
|
1,956
|
1,905
|
-3
|
4,494
|
5,140
|
14
|
6,450
|
7,045
|
9
|
Data based on 2021 Census Definitions
|
Source : Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
|
Table 2
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
January - November 2024 - 2025
|
Area
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
2024
|
2025
|
%
|
2024
|
2025
|
%
|
2024
|
2025
|
%
|
N.L.
|
590
|
644
|
9
|
330
|
371
|
12
|
920
|
1,015
|
10
|
P.E.I.
|
237
|
300
|
27
|
985
|
872
|
-11
|
1,222
|
1,172
|
-4
|
N.S.
|
1,465
|
1,524
|
4
|
4,738
|
6,269
|
32
|
6,203
|
7,793
|
26
|
N.B.
|
910
|
910
|
-
|
3,678
|
4,276
|
16
|
4,588
|
5,186
|
13
|
Atlantic
|
3,202
|
3,378
|
5
|
9,731
|
11,788
|
21
|
12,933
|
15,166
|
17
|
Que.
|
4,228
|
4,580
|
8
|
34,352
|
45,148
|
31
|
38,580
|
49,728
|
29
|
Ont.
|
12,219
|
9,180
|
-25
|
54,956
|
45,454
|
-17
|
67,175
|
54,634
|
-19
|
Man.
|
1,591
|
2,100
|
32
|
4,180
|
4,714
|
13
|
5,771
|
6,814
|
18
|
Sask.
|
1,226
|
1,643
|
34
|
2,500
|
3,613
|
45
|
3,726
|
5,256
|
41
|
Alta.
|
14,445
|
14,258
|
-1
|
28,701
|
35,665
|
24
|
43,146
|
49,923
|
16
|
Prairies
|
17,262
|
18,001
|
4
|
35,381
|
43,992
|
24
|
52,643
|
61,993
|
18
|
B.C.
|
4,119
|
3,764
|
-9
|
35,711
|
33,792
|
-5
|
39,830
|
37,556
|
-6
|
Canada
|
41,030
|
38,903
|
-5
|
170,131
|
180,174
|
6
|
211,161
|
219,077
|
4
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
169
|
168
|
-1
|
884
|
1,924
|
118
|
1,053
|
2,092
|
99
|
Barrie
|
422
|
183
|
-57
|
504
|
609
|
21
|
926
|
792
|
-14
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
206
|
152
|
-26
|
153
|
401
|
162
|
359
|
553
|
54
|
Brantford
|
196
|
277
|
41
|
150
|
1,350
|
##
|
346
|
1,627
|
370
|
Calgary
|
6,586
|
6,328
|
-4
|
16,066
|
20,111
|
25
|
22,652
|
26,439
|
17
|
Chilliwack
|
138
|
125
|
-9
|
415
|
433
|
4
|
553
|
558
|
1
|
Drummondville
|
155
|
213
|
37
|
837
|
1,027
|
23
|
992
|
1,240
|
25
|
Edmonton
|
6,408
|
6,211
|
-3
|
10,531
|
13,412
|
27
|
16,939
|
19,623
|
16
|
Fredericton
|
294
|
276
|
-6
|
428
|
1,103
|
158
|
722
|
1,379
|
91
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
122
|
91
|
-25
|
488
|
237
|
-51
|
610
|
328
|
-46
|
Guelph
|
57
|
31
|
-46
|
378
|
138
|
-63
|
435
|
169
|
-61
|
Halifax
|
738
|
758
|
3
|
4,015
|
5,533
|
38
|
4,753
|
6,291
|
32
|
Hamilton
|
385
|
322
|
-16
|
1,758
|
1,925
|
9
|
2,143
|
2,247
|
5
|
Kamloops
|
85
|
77
|
-9
|
540
|
330
|
-39
|
625
|
407
|
-35
|
Kelowna
|
345
|
243
|
-30
|
3,426
|
2,285
|
-33
|
3,771
|
2,528
|
-33
|
Kingston
|
207
|
209
|
1
|
325
|
797
|
145
|
532
|
1,006
|
89
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-
|
349
|
396
|
13
|
2,399
|
3,347
|
40
|
2,748
|
3,743
|
36
|
Lethbridge
|
250
|
325
|
30
|
439
|
203
|
-54
|
689
|
528
|
-23
|
London
|
514
|
421
|
-18
|
3,195
|
2,497
|
-22
|
3,709
|
2,918
|
-21
|
Moncton
|
262
|
284
|
8
|
2,447
|
2,382
|
-3
|
2,709
|
2,666
|
-2
|
Montréal
|
1,055
|
1,255
|
19
|
15,475
|
24,207
|
56
|
16,530
|
25,462
|
54
|
Nanaimo
|
163
|
95
|
-42
|
806
|
340
|
-58
|
969
|
435
|
-55
|
Oshawa
|
407
|
341
|
-16
|
1,162
|
615
|
-47
|
1,569
|
956
|
-39
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
1,724
|
1,634
|
-5
|
9,010
|
9,383
|
4
|
10,734
|
11,017
|
3
|
Gatineau
|
365
|
376
|
3
|
3,072
|
1,644
|
-46
|
3,437
|
2,020
|
-41
|
Ottawa
|
1,359
|
1,258
|
-7
|
5,938
|
7,739
|
30
|
7,297
|
8,997
|
23
|
Peterborough
|
129
|
75
|
-42
|
179
|
17
|
-91
|
308
|
92
|
-70
|
Québec
|
577
|
686
|
19
|
6,171
|
7,750
|
26
|
6,748
|
8,436
|
25
|
Red Deer
|
89
|
119
|
34
|
253
|
255
|
1
|
342
|
374
|
9
|
Regina
|
270
|
367
|
36
|
853
|
1,275
|
49
|
1,123
|
1,642
|
46
|
Saguenay
|
181
|
214
|
18
|
580
|
431
|
-26
|
761
|
645
|
-15
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
623
|
393
|
-37
|
1,071
|
1,487
|
39
|
1,694
|
1,880
|
11
|
Saint John
|
215
|
221
|
3
|
490
|
374
|
-24
|
705
|
595
|
-16
|
St. John's
|
506
|
597
|
18
|
294
|
360
|
22
|
800
|
957
|
20
|
Saskatoon
|
887
|
1,211
|
37
|
1,607
|
2,225
|
38
|
2,494
|
3,436
|
38
|
Sherbrooke
|
287
|
236
|
-18
|
1,506
|
1,367
|
-9
|
1,793
|
1,603
|
-11
|
Thunder Bay
|
81
|
89
|
10
|
208
|
129
|
-38
|
289
|
218
|
-25
|
Toronto
|
4,395
|
3,086
|
-30
|
32,343
|
20,539
|
-36
|
36,738
|
23,625
|
-36
|
Trois-Rivières
|
189
|
160
|
-15
|
1,360
|
1,210
|
-11
|
1,549
|
1,370
|
-12
|
Vancouver
|
2,020
|
1,979
|
-2
|
23,702
|
22,405
|
-5
|
25,722
|
24,384
|
-5
|
Victoria
|
262
|
264
|
1
|
3,406
|
4,132
|
21
|
3,668
|
4,396
|
20
|
Windsor
|
443
|
307
|
-31
|
1,614
|
852
|
-47
|
2,057
|
1,159
|
-44
|
Winnipeg
|
1,325
|
1,817
|
37
|
3,555
|
4,051
|
14
|
4,880
|
5,868
|
20
|
Total
|
33,716
|
32,236
|
-4
|
155,023
|
163,448
|
5
|
188,739
|
195,684
|
4
|
1Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
November
|
November
|
%
|
November
|
November
|
%
|
November
|
November
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
78
|
73
|
-6
|
43
|
64
|
49
|
121
|
137
|
13
|
P.E.I.
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
3
|
11
|
267
|
12
|
21
|
75
|
N.S.
|
136
|
150
|
10
|
335
|
410
|
22
|
471
|
560
|
19
|
N.B.
|
111
|
125
|
13
|
399
|
779
|
95
|
510
|
904
|
77
|
Atlantic
|
334
|
358
|
7
|
780
|
1,264
|
62
|
1,114
|
1,622
|
46
|
Qc
|
561
|
561
|
-
|
5,017
|
5,733
|
14
|
5,578
|
6,294
|
13
|
Ont.
|
1,355
|
1,015
|
-25
|
4,191
|
3,941
|
-6
|
5,546
|
4,956
|
-11
|
Man.
|
135
|
165
|
22
|
514
|
925
|
80
|
649
|
1,090
|
68
|
Sask.
|
142
|
144
|
1
|
269
|
113
|
-58
|
411
|
257
|
-37
|
Alta.
|
1,697
|
1,104
|
-35
|
3,374
|
3,273
|
-3
|
5,071
|
4,377
|
-14
|
Prairies
|
1,974
|
1,413
|
-28
|
4,157
|
4,311
|
4
|
6,131
|
5,724
|
-7
|
B.C.
|
387
|
355
|
-8
|
3,745
|
2,919
|
-22
|
4,132
|
3,274
|
-21
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
4,611
|
3,702
|
-20
|
17,890
|
18,168
|
2
|
22,501
|
21,870
|
-3
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
11
|
26
|
136
|
76
|
27
|
-64
|
87
|
53
|
-39
|
Barrie
|
62
|
54
|
-13
|
32
|
50
|
56
|
94
|
104
|
11
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
29
|
13
|
-55
|
18
|
21
|
17
|
47
|
34
|
-28
|
Brantford
|
24
|
37
|
54
|
58
|
21
|
-64
|
82
|
58
|
-29
|
Calgary
|
717
|
552
|
-23
|
1,831
|
1,936
|
6
|
2,548
|
2,488
|
-2
|
Chilliwack
|
11
|
13
|
18
|
133
|
51
|
-62
|
144
|
64
|
-56
|
Drummondville
|
14
|
31
|
121
|
140
|
173
|
24
|
154
|
204
|
32
|
Edmonton
|
789
|
406
|
-49
|
1,354
|
1,228
|
-9
|
2,143
|
1,634
|
-24
|
Fredericton
|
36
|
53
|
47
|
108
|
224
|
107
|
144
|
277
|
92
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
33
|
9
|
-73
|
421
|
104
|
-75
|
454
|
113
|
-75
|
Guelph
|
8
|
4
|
-50
|
32
|
12
|
-63
|
40
|
16
|
-60
|
Halifax
|
76
|
68
|
-11
|
226
|
330
|
46
|
302
|
398
|
32
|
Hamilton
|
57
|
61
|
7
|
17
|
34
|
100
|
74
|
95
|
28
|
Kamloops
|
7
|
9
|
29
|
284
|
26
|
-91
|
291
|
35
|
-88
|
Kelowna
|
32
|
25
|
-22
|
20
|
189
|
##
|
52
|
214
|
312
|
Kingston
|
14
|
43
|
207
|
9
|
4
|
-56
|
23
|
47
|
104
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-
|
35
|
33
|
-6
|
49
|
54
|
10
|
84
|
87
|
4
|
Lethbridge
|
37
|
21
|
-43
|
28
|
2
|
-93
|
65
|
23
|
-65
|
London
|
55
|
27
|
-51
|
136
|
299
|
120
|
191
|
326
|
71
|
Moncton
|
37
|
40
|
8
|
220
|
414
|
88
|
257
|
454
|
77
|
Montréal
|
119
|
142
|
19
|
2,530
|
3,147
|
24
|
2,649
|
3,289
|
24
|
Nanaimo
|
26
|
16
|
-38
|
129
|
31
|
-76
|
155
|
47
|
-70
|
Oshawa
|
30
|
12
|
-60
|
20
|
97
|
385
|
50
|
109
|
118
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
220
|
194
|
-12
|
905
|
961
|
6
|
1,125
|
1,155
|
3
|
Gatineau
|
30
|
37
|
23
|
318
|
66
|
-79
|
348
|
103
|
-70
|
Ottawa
|
190
|
157
|
-17
|
587
|
895
|
52
|
777
|
1,052
|
35
|
Peterborough
|
19
|
10
|
-47
|
51
|
0
|
-100
|
70
|
10
|
-86
|
Québec
|
66
|
95
|
44
|
1,011
|
675
|
-33
|
1,077
|
770
|
-29
|
Red Deer
|
13
|
2
|
-85
|
2
|
13
|
##
|
15
|
15
|
-
|
Regina
|
25
|
39
|
56
|
17
|
40
|
135
|
42
|
79
|
88
|
Saguenay
|
20
|
18
|
-10
|
76
|
61
|
-20
|
96
|
79
|
-18
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
75
|
36
|
-52
|
230
|
203
|
-12
|
305
|
239
|
-22
|
Saint John
|
29
|
20
|
-31
|
46
|
114
|
148
|
75
|
134
|
79
|
St. John's
|
71
|
67
|
-6
|
43
|
63
|
47
|
114
|
130
|
14
|
Saskatoon
|
113
|
100
|
-12
|
251
|
61
|
-76
|
364
|
161
|
-56
|
Sherbrooke
|
48
|
17
|
-65
|
219
|
274
|
25
|
267
|
291
|
9
|
Thunder Bay
|
11
|
8
|
-27
|
6
|
6
|
-
|
17
|
14
|
-18
|
Toronto
|
473
|
354
|
-25
|
1,828
|
1,697
|
-7
|
2,301
|
2,051
|
-11
|
Trois-Rivières
|
15
|
17
|
13
|
68
|
100
|
47
|
83
|
117
|
41
|
Vancouver
|
200
|
173
|
-14
|
2,478
|
2,210
|
-11
|
2,678
|
2,383
|
-11
|
Victoria
|
15
|
26
|
73
|
294
|
241
|
-18
|
309
|
267
|
-14
|
Windsor
|
51
|
33
|
-35
|
126
|
199
|
58
|
177
|
232
|
31
|
Winnipeg
|
116
|
132
|
14
|
426
|
822
|
93
|
542
|
954
|
76
|
Total
|
3,839
|
3,036
|
-21
|
15,948
|
16,214
|
2
|
19,787
|
19,250
|
-3
|
Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]
