OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts decreased (1.7%) in November (264,445 units), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Actual housing starts were down 3% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 21,870 units recorded in November, compared to 22,501 units in November 2024. The year-to-date total was 219,077 units, up 4% from the same period in 2024.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was up 9.4% in November (254,058 units) compared to October (232,245 units).

"Both the six-month trend and actual starts fell in November, showing signs of slowing momentum in residential construction. This was driven by lower monthly starts in Ontario, BC, and Alberta," said Kevin Hughes, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist. "However, on a year-to-date basis, starts are still elevated compared to last year and remain on pace to surpass the 2024 total. Regional differences are driving this outcome, with Ontario and BC below their 2024 housing starts levels, while the Prairie provinces, Québec and the Atlantic provinces have all pushed national year-to-date starts higher."

Key Facts:

As part of the Modernizing Housing Data initiative, new housing completions data for centres with a population of 10,000+ and absorptions data for centres with a population of 50,000+ is now available on the Housing Market Information Portal. The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 20,485 units.

Among Canada's big three cities, Montreal posted a 24% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit and single-detached starts. Vancouver recorded a 1% decrease in starts due to fewer multi-unit and single-detached starts. Toronto declined 11% with both multi-unit and single-detached starts lower.

Among Canada's big three cities, Montreal posted a 24% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit and single-detached starts. Vancouver recorded a 1% decrease in starts due to fewer multi-unit and single-detached starts. Toronto declined 11% with both multi-unit and single-detached starts lower.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the December housing starts data, and total starts data for 2025, on January 16 at 8:15 AM ET .

. CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Table 1: Housing Start - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates - 6 Month Moving Average (Trend)

November 2025



Single-Detached All Others Total

October 2025 November 2025 % October 2025 November 2025 % October 2025 November 2025 % Provinces (10,000+)

















Nfld.Lab. 689 712 3 375 428 14 1,064 1,140 7 P.E.I. 362 352 -3 880 886 1 1,242 1,238 0 N.S. 1,721 1,735 1 7,323 6,988 -5 9,044 8,723 -4 N.B. 949 996 5 5,424 6,065 12 6,373 7,061 11 Que. 4,847 4,976 3 46,873 46,292 -1 51,720 51,268 -1 Ont. 10,043 10,038 0 53,298 50,531 -5 63,341 60,569 -4 Man. 2,248 2,223 -1 5,232 6,060 16 7,479 8,283 11 Sask. 1,781 1,731 -3 4,046 3,696 -9 5,826 5,427 -7 Alta. 14,843 14,262 -4 40,717 38,815 -5 55,560 53,076 -4 B.C. 4,106 4,156 1 40,142 40,529 1 44,249 44,686 1 Canada (10,000+) 41,588 41,180 -1 204,311 200,290 -2 245,899 241,470 -2 Canada (All Areas) 55,393 54,822 -1 213,669 209,622 -2 269,063 264,445 -2 Metroplitan Areas



















Abbotsford-Mission 168 182 8 2,080 2,044 -2 2,248 2,226 -1 Barrie 181 212 17 922 976 6 1,103 1,188 8 Belleville - Quinte West 179 181 1 430 472 10 609 653 7 Brantford 309 367 19 1,498 834 -44 1,806 1,201 -33 Calgary 6,348 6,177 -3 22,260 21,336 -4 28,608 27,513 -4 Chilliwack 138 134 -3 290 384 32 428 518 21 Drummondville 202 223 10 1,200 1,380 15 1,402 1,603 14 Edmonton 6,453 6,065 -6 16,640 16,062 -3 23,093 22,127 -4 Fredericton 274 316 15 1,508 1,738 15 1,782 2,054 15 Greater/Grand Sudbury 119 127 7 256 326 27 375 453 21 Guelph 24 26 8 238 226 -5 262 252 -4 Halifax 863 876 2 6,272 5,956 -5 7,135 6,832 -4 Hamilton 364 401 10 2,532 2,468 -3 2,896 2,869 -1 Kamloops 49 61 24 396 440 11 446 501 12 Kelowna 270 258 -4 2,856 2,476 -13 3,126 2,734 -13 Kingston 212 262 24 1,154 1,158 0 1,366 1,420 4 Kitchener-Cambridge-

Waterloo 512 524 2 4,550 4,584 1 5,062 5,108 1 Lethbridge 390 354 -9 118 46 -61 508 400 -21 London 417 415 0 3,946 4,492 14 4,363 4,907 12 Moncton 284 304 7 2,842 3,146 11 3,126 3,450 10 Montréal 1,299 1,326 2 28,168 29,380 4 29,467 30,706 4 Nanaimo 87 103 18 408 434 6 495 537 8 Oshawa 402 364 -9 832 938 13 1,234 1,301 5 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,508 1,654 10 9,502 9,558 1 11,010 11,212 2 Gatineau 419 433 3 1,904 1,258 -34 2,323 1,691 -27 Ottawa 1,089 1,221 12 7,598 8,300 9 8,687 9,521 10 Peterborough 89 87 -2 28 28 - 117 115 -2 Québec 706 700 -1 10,206 7,652 -25 10,912 8,352 -23 Red Deer 152 140 -8 450 116 -74 602 256 -57 Regina 380 390 3 1,084 1,108 2 1,464 1,498 2 Saguenay 236 231 -2 438 460 5 674 691 3 St. Catharines-Niagara 464 450 -3 1,788 2,038 14 2,252 2,488 10 Saint John 249 247 -1 466 594 27 715 841 18 St. John's 649 674 4 384 450 17 1,033 1,124 9 Saskatoon 1,334 1,279 -4 2,890 2,514 -13 4,224 3,793 -10 Sherbrooke 253 246 -3 1,426 1,864 31 1,679 2,110 26 Thunder Bay 94 89 -5 206 196 -5 300 285 -5 Toronto 3,593 3,405 -5 24,550 21,540 -12 28,143 24,945 -11 Trois-Rivières 134 145 8 1,768 1,342 -24 1,902 1,487 -22 Vancouver 2,213 2,213 - 25,700 26,934 5 27,913 29,147 4 Victoria 324 353 9 5,914 5,672 -4 6,238 6,025 -3 Windsor 318 306 -4 1,090 1,426 31 1,408 1,732 23 Winnipeg 1,956 1,905 -3 4,494 5,140 14 6,450 7,045 9

Data based on 2021 Census Definitions

Source : Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

Table 2



















Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over





























January - November 2024 - 2025













Area

Province



Single-Detached

All Others Total

























2024 2025 % 2024 2025 % 2024 2025 % N.L.

590 644 9 330 371 12 920 1,015 10 P.E.I.

237 300 27 985 872 -11 1,222 1,172 -4 N.S.

1,465 1,524 4 4,738 6,269 32 6,203 7,793 26 N.B.

910 910 - 3,678 4,276 16 4,588 5,186 13 Atlantic

3,202 3,378 5 9,731 11,788 21 12,933 15,166 17 Que.

4,228 4,580 8 34,352 45,148 31 38,580 49,728 29 Ont.

12,219 9,180 -25 54,956 45,454 -17 67,175 54,634 -19 Man.

1,591 2,100 32 4,180 4,714 13 5,771 6,814 18 Sask.

1,226 1,643 34 2,500 3,613 45 3,726 5,256 41 Alta.

14,445 14,258 -1 28,701 35,665 24 43,146 49,923 16 Prairies

17,262 18,001 4 35,381 43,992 24 52,643 61,993 18 B.C.

4,119 3,764 -9 35,711 33,792 -5 39,830 37,556 -6 Canada



41,030 38,903 -5 170,131 180,174 6 211,161 219,077 4 Metropolitan Areas









































Abbotsford-Mission 169 168 -1 884 1,924 118 1,053 2,092 99 Barrie

422 183 -57 504 609 21 926 792 -14 Belleville - Quinte West

206 152 -26 153 401 162 359 553 54 Brantford

196 277 41 150 1,350 ## 346 1,627 370 Calgary

6,586 6,328 -4 16,066 20,111 25 22,652 26,439 17 Chilliwack

138 125 -9 415 433 4 553 558 1 Drummondville

155 213 37 837 1,027 23 992 1,240 25 Edmonton

6,408 6,211 -3 10,531 13,412 27 16,939 19,623 16 Fredericton

294 276 -6 428 1,103 158 722 1,379 91 Greater/Grand Sudbury

122 91 -25 488 237 -51 610 328 -46 Guelph

57 31 -46 378 138 -63 435 169 -61 Halifax

738 758 3 4,015 5,533 38 4,753 6,291 32 Hamilton

385 322 -16 1,758 1,925 9 2,143 2,247 5 Kamloops

85 77 -9 540 330 -39 625 407 -35 Kelowna

345 243 -30 3,426 2,285 -33 3,771 2,528 -33 Kingston

207 209 1 325 797 145 532 1,006 89 Kitchener-Cambridge-

Waterloo

349 396 13 2,399 3,347 40 2,748 3,743 36 Lethbridge

250 325 30 439 203 -54 689 528 -23 London

514 421 -18 3,195 2,497 -22 3,709 2,918 -21 Moncton

262 284 8 2,447 2,382 -3 2,709 2,666 -2 Montréal

1,055 1,255 19 15,475 24,207 56 16,530 25,462 54 Nanaimo

163 95 -42 806 340 -58 969 435 -55 Oshawa

407 341 -16 1,162 615 -47 1,569 956 -39 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,724 1,634 -5 9,010 9,383 4 10,734 11,017 3 Gatineau

365 376 3 3,072 1,644 -46 3,437 2,020 -41 Ottawa

1,359 1,258 -7 5,938 7,739 30 7,297 8,997 23 Peterborough

129 75 -42 179 17 -91 308 92 -70 Québec

577 686 19 6,171 7,750 26 6,748 8,436 25 Red Deer

89 119 34 253 255 1 342 374 9 Regina

270 367 36 853 1,275 49 1,123 1,642 46 Saguenay

181 214 18 580 431 -26 761 645 -15 St. Catharines-Niagara

623 393 -37 1,071 1,487 39 1,694 1,880 11 Saint John

215 221 3 490 374 -24 705 595 -16 St. John's

506 597 18 294 360 22 800 957 20 Saskatoon

887 1,211 37 1,607 2,225 38 2,494 3,436 38 Sherbrooke

287 236 -18 1,506 1,367 -9 1,793 1,603 -11 Thunder Bay

81 89 10 208 129 -38 289 218 -25 Toronto

4,395 3,086 -30 32,343 20,539 -36 36,738 23,625 -36 Trois-Rivières

189 160 -15 1,360 1,210 -11 1,549 1,370 -12 Vancouver

2,020 1,979 -2 23,702 22,405 -5 25,722 24,384 -5 Victoria

262 264 1 3,406 4,132 21 3,668 4,396 20 Windsor

443 307 -31 1,614 852 -47 2,057 1,159 -44 Winnipeg

1,325 1,817 37 3,555 4,051 14 4,880 5,868 20 Total

33,716 32,236 -4 155,023 163,448 5 188,739 195,684 4

1Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

Single-Detached All Others Total



November

2024 November

2025 % November

2024 November

2025 % November

2024 November

2025 % Provinces (10,000+) N.-L. 78 73 -6 43 64 49 121 137 13 P.E.I. 9 10 11 3 11 267 12 21 75 N.S. 136 150 10 335 410 22 471 560 19 N.B. 111 125 13 399 779 95 510 904 77 Atlantic 334 358 7 780 1,264 62 1,114 1,622 46 Qc 561 561 - 5,017 5,733 14 5,578 6,294 13 Ont. 1,355 1,015 -25 4,191 3,941 -6 5,546 4,956 -11 Man. 135 165 22 514 925 80 649 1,090 68 Sask. 142 144 1 269 113 -58 411 257 -37 Alta. 1,697 1,104 -35 3,374 3,273 -3 5,071 4,377 -14 Prairies 1,974 1,413 -28 4,157 4,311 4 6,131 5,724 -7 B.C. 387 355 -8 3,745 2,919 -22 4,132 3,274 -21 Canada (10,000+)

4,611 3,702 -20 17,890 18,168 2 22,501 21,870 -3 Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission 11 26 136 76 27 -64 87 53 -39 Barrie 62 54 -13 32 50 56 94 104 11 Belleville - Quinte West 29 13 -55 18 21 17 47 34 -28 Brantford 24 37 54 58 21 -64 82 58 -29 Calgary 717 552 -23 1,831 1,936 6 2,548 2,488 -2 Chilliwack 11 13 18 133 51 -62 144 64 -56 Drummondville 14 31 121 140 173 24 154 204 32 Edmonton 789 406 -49 1,354 1,228 -9 2,143 1,634 -24 Fredericton 36 53 47 108 224 107 144 277 92 Greater/Grand Sudbury 33 9 -73 421 104 -75 454 113 -75 Guelph 8 4 -50 32 12 -63 40 16 -60 Halifax 76 68 -11 226 330 46 302 398 32 Hamilton 57 61 7 17 34 100 74 95 28 Kamloops 7 9 29 284 26 -91 291 35 -88 Kelowna 32 25 -22 20 189 ## 52 214 312 Kingston 14 43 207 9 4 -56 23 47 104 Kitchener-Cambridge-

Waterloo 35 33 -6 49 54 10 84 87 4 Lethbridge 37 21 -43 28 2 -93 65 23 -65 London 55 27 -51 136 299 120 191 326 71 Moncton 37 40 8 220 414 88 257 454 77 Montréal 119 142 19 2,530 3,147 24 2,649 3,289 24 Nanaimo 26 16 -38 129 31 -76 155 47 -70 Oshawa 30 12 -60 20 97 385 50 109 118 Ottawa-Gatineau 220 194 -12 905 961 6 1,125 1,155 3 Gatineau 30 37 23 318 66 -79 348 103 -70 Ottawa 190 157 -17 587 895 52 777 1,052 35 Peterborough 19 10 -47 51 0 -100 70 10 -86 Québec 66 95 44 1,011 675 -33 1,077 770 -29 Red Deer 13 2 -85 2 13 ## 15 15 - Regina 25 39 56 17 40 135 42 79 88 Saguenay 20 18 -10 76 61 -20 96 79 -18 St. Catharines-Niagara 75 36 -52 230 203 -12 305 239 -22 Saint John 29 20 -31 46 114 148 75 134 79 St. John's 71 67 -6 43 63 47 114 130 14 Saskatoon 113 100 -12 251 61 -76 364 161 -56 Sherbrooke 48 17 -65 219 274 25 267 291 9 Thunder Bay 11 8 -27 6 6 - 17 14 -18 Toronto 473 354 -25 1,828 1,697 -7 2,301 2,051 -11 Trois-Rivières 15 17 13 68 100 47 83 117 41 Vancouver 200 173 -14 2,478 2,210 -11 2,678 2,383 -11 Victoria 15 26 73 294 241 -18 309 267 -14 Windsor 51 33 -35 126 199 58 177 232 31 Winnipeg 116 132 14 426 822 93 542 954 76 Total 3,839 3,036 -21 15,948 16,214 2 19,787 19,250 -3

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey ## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]