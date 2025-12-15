Housing starts for November 2025 Français

Dec 15, 2025

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts decreased (1.7%) in November (264,445 units), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Actual housing starts were down 3% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 21,870 units recorded in November, compared to 22,501 units in November 2024. The year-to-date total was 219,077 units, up 4% from the same period in 2024.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was up 9.4% in November (254,058 units) compared to October (232,245 units).

"Both the six-month trend and actual starts fell in November, showing signs of slowing momentum in residential construction. This was driven by lower monthly starts in Ontario, BC, and Alberta," said Kevin Hughes, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist. "However, on a year-to-date basis, starts are still elevated compared to last year and remain on pace to surpass the 2024 total. Regional differences are driving this outcome, with Ontario and BC below their 2024 housing starts levels, while the Prairie provinces, Québec and the Atlantic provinces have all pushed national year-to-date starts higher."

Key Facts:

  • New: As part of the Modernizing Housing Data initiative, new housing completions data for centres with a population of 10,000+ and absorptions data for centres with a population of 50,000+ is now available on the Housing Market Information Portal.
  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 20,485 units.
  • Among Canada's big three cities, Montreal posted a 24% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit and single-detached starts. Vancouver recorded a 1% decrease in starts due to fewer multi-unit and single-detached starts. Toronto declined 11% with both multi-unit and single-detached starts lower.
  • CMHC's Starts and Completions Survey provides Canadians with objective, accurate and timely information on actual new residential construction in Canada. Read more about why housing starts matter on CMHC's Housing Observer.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the December housing starts data, and total starts data for 2025, on January 16 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Table 1: Housing Start - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates - 6 Month Moving Average (Trend)
November 2025

 

 

Single-Detached 

 		  

All Others

 		  

Total

 

October 2025

November 2025

%

October 2025

November 2025

%

October 2025

November 2025

%

 Provinces (10,000+) 








Nfld.Lab.

689

712

3

375

428

14

1,064

1,140

7

P.E.I.    

362

352

-3

880

886

1

1,242

1,238

0

N.S.    

1,721

1,735

1

7,323

6,988

-5

9,044

8,723

-4

N.B.    

949

996

5

5,424

6,065

12

6,373

7,061

11

Que.   

4,847

4,976

3

46,873

46,292

-1

51,720

51,268

-1

Ont.    

10,043

10,038

0

53,298

50,531

-5

63,341

60,569

-4

Man.    

2,248

2,223

-1

5,232

6,060

16

7,479

8,283

11

Sask.    

1,781

1,731

-3

4,046

3,696

-9

5,826

5,427

-7

Alta. 

14,843

14,262

-4

40,717

38,815

-5

55,560

53,076

-4

B.C.    

4,106

4,156

1

40,142

40,529

1

44,249

44,686

1

Canada (10,000+)

41,588

41,180

-1

204,311

200,290

-2

245,899

241,470

-2

 

Canada (All Areas) 

 

55,393

54,822

-1

213,669

209,622

-2

269,063

264,445

-2

 Metroplitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

168

182

8

2,080

2,044

-2

2,248

2,226

-1

Barrie

181

212

17

922

976

6

1,103

1,188

8

Belleville - Quinte West

179

181

1

430

472

10

609

653

7

Brantford

309

367

19

1,498

834

-44

1,806

1,201

-33

Calgary

6,348

6,177

-3

22,260

21,336

-4

28,608

27,513

-4

Chilliwack

138

134

-3

290

384

32

428

518

21

Drummondville

202

223

10

1,200

1,380

15

1,402

1,603

14

Edmonton

6,453

6,065

-6

16,640

16,062

-3

23,093

22,127

-4

Fredericton

274

316

15

1,508

1,738

15

1,782

2,054

15

Greater/Grand Sudbury

119

127

7

256

326

27

375

453

21

Guelph

24

26

8

238

226

-5

262

252

-4

Halifax

863

876

2

6,272

5,956

-5

7,135

6,832

-4

Hamilton

364

401

10

2,532

2,468

-3

2,896

2,869

-1

Kamloops

49

61

24

396

440

11

446

501

12

Kelowna

270

258

-4

2,856

2,476

-13

3,126

2,734

-13

Kingston

212

262

24

1,154

1,158

0

1,366

1,420

4

Kitchener-Cambridge-
Waterloo

512

524

2

4,550

4,584

1

5,062

5,108

1

Lethbridge

390

354

-9

118

46

-61

508

400

-21

London

417

415

0

3,946

4,492

14

4,363

4,907

12

Moncton

284

304

7

2,842

3,146

11

3,126

3,450

10

Montréal

1,299

1,326

2

28,168

29,380

4

29,467

30,706

4

Nanaimo

87

103

18

408

434

6

495

537

8

Oshawa

402

364

-9

832

938

13

1,234

1,301

5

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,508

1,654

10

9,502

9,558

1

11,010

11,212

2

  Gatineau

419

433

3

1,904

1,258

-34

2,323

1,691

-27

  Ottawa

1,089

1,221

12

7,598

8,300

9

8,687

9,521

10

Peterborough

89

87

-2

28

28

-

117

115

-2

Québec

706

700

-1

10,206

7,652

-25

10,912

8,352

-23

Red Deer

152

140

-8

450

116

-74

602

256

-57

Regina

380

390

3

1,084

1,108

2

1,464

1,498

2

Saguenay

236

231

-2

438

460

5

674

691

3

St. Catharines-Niagara

464

450

-3

1,788

2,038

14

2,252

2,488

10

Saint John

249

247

-1

466

594

27

715

841

18

St. John's

649

674

4

384

450

17

1,033

1,124

9

Saskatoon

1,334

1,279

-4

2,890

2,514

-13

4,224

3,793

-10

Sherbrooke

253

246

-3

1,426

1,864

31

1,679

2,110

26

Thunder Bay

94

89

-5

206

196

-5

300

285

-5

Toronto

3,593

3,405

-5

24,550

21,540

-12

28,143

24,945

-11

Trois-Rivières

134

145

8

1,768

1,342

-24

1,902

1,487

-22

Vancouver

2,213

2,213

-

25,700

26,934

5

27,913

29,147

4

Victoria

324

353

9

5,914

5,672

-4

6,238

6,025

-3

Windsor

318

306

-4

1,090

1,426

31

1,408

1,732

23

Winnipeg

1,956

1,905

-3

4,494

5,140

14

6,450

7,045

9

Data based on 2021 Census Definitions

Source : Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

Table 2









Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over














January - November 2024 - 2025






Area
Province

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total













2024

2025

%

2024

2025

%

2024

2025

%

N.L.

590

644

9

330

371

12

920

1,015

10

P.E.I.    

237

300

27

985

872

-11

1,222

1,172

-4

N.S.    

1,465

1,524

4

4,738

6,269

32

6,203

7,793

26

N.B.    

910

910

-

3,678

4,276

16

4,588

5,186

13

Atlantic

3,202

3,378

5

9,731

11,788

21

12,933

15,166

17

Que.   

4,228

4,580

8

34,352

45,148

31

38,580

49,728

29

Ont.    

12,219

9,180

-25

54,956

45,454

-17

67,175

54,634

-19

Man.    

1,591

2,100

32

4,180

4,714

13

5,771

6,814

18

Sask.    

1,226

1,643

34

2,500

3,613

45

3,726

5,256

41

Alta.    

14,445

14,258

-1

28,701

35,665

24

43,146

49,923

16

Prairies

17,262

18,001

4

35,381

43,992

24

52,643

61,993

18

B.C.    

4,119

3,764

-9

35,711

33,792

-5

39,830

37,556

-6

Canada

41,030

38,903

-5

170,131

180,174

6

211,161

219,077

4

Metropolitan Areas




















Abbotsford-Mission

169

168

-1

884

1,924

118

1,053

2,092

99

Barrie

422

183

-57

504

609

21

926

792

-14

Belleville - Quinte West

206

152

-26

153

401

162

359

553

54

Brantford

196

277

41

150

1,350

##

346

1,627

370

Calgary

6,586

6,328

-4

16,066

20,111

25

22,652

26,439

17

Chilliwack

138

125

-9

415

433

4

553

558

1

Drummondville

155

213

37

837

1,027

23

992

1,240

25

Edmonton

6,408

6,211

-3

10,531

13,412

27

16,939

19,623

16

Fredericton

294

276

-6

428

1,103

158

722

1,379

91

Greater/Grand Sudbury

122

91

-25

488

237

-51

610

328

-46

Guelph

57

31

-46

378

138

-63

435

169

-61

Halifax

738

758

3

4,015

5,533

38

4,753

6,291

32

Hamilton

385

322

-16

1,758

1,925

9

2,143

2,247

5

Kamloops

85

77

-9

540

330

-39

625

407

-35

Kelowna

345

243

-30

3,426

2,285

-33

3,771

2,528

-33

Kingston

207

209

1

325

797

145

532

1,006

89

Kitchener-Cambridge-
Waterloo

349

396

13

2,399

3,347

40

2,748

3,743

36

Lethbridge

250

325

30

439

203

-54

689

528

-23

London

514

421

-18

3,195

2,497

-22

3,709

2,918

-21

Moncton

262

284

8

2,447

2,382

-3

2,709

2,666

-2

Montréal

1,055

1,255

19

15,475

24,207

56

16,530

25,462

54

Nanaimo

163

95

-42

806

340

-58

969

435

-55

Oshawa

407

341

-16

1,162

615

-47

1,569

956

-39

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,724

1,634

-5

9,010

9,383

4

10,734

11,017

3

   Gatineau

365

376

3

3,072

1,644

-46

3,437

2,020

-41

   Ottawa

1,359

1,258

-7

5,938

7,739

30

7,297

8,997

23

Peterborough

129

75

-42

179

17

-91

308

92

-70

Québec

577

686

19

6,171

7,750

26

6,748

8,436

25

Red Deer

89

119

34

253

255

1

342

374

9

Regina

270

367

36

853

1,275

49

1,123

1,642

46

Saguenay

181

214

18

580

431

-26

761

645

-15

St. Catharines-Niagara

623

393

-37

1,071

1,487

39

1,694

1,880

11

Saint John

215

221

3

490

374

-24

705

595

-16

St. John's

506

597

18

294

360

22

800

957

20

Saskatoon

887

1,211

37

1,607

2,225

38

2,494

3,436

38

Sherbrooke

287

236

-18

1,506

1,367

-9

1,793

1,603

-11

Thunder Bay

81

89

10

208

129

-38

289

218

-25

Toronto

4,395

3,086

-30

32,343

20,539

-36

36,738

23,625

-36

Trois-Rivières

189

160

-15

1,360

1,210

-11

1,549

1,370

-12

Vancouver

2,020

1,979

-2

23,702

22,405

-5

25,722

24,384

-5

Victoria

262

264

1

3,406

4,132

21

3,668

4,396

20

Windsor

443

307

-31

1,614

852

-47

2,057

1,159

-44

Winnipeg

1,325

1,817

37

3,555

4,051

14

4,880

5,868

20

Total

33,716

32,236

-4

155,023

163,448

5

188,739

195,684

4

1Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over 

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total


November
2024

November
2025

%

November
2024

November
2025

%

November
2024

November
2025

%

Provinces (10,000+)

N.-L.

78

73

-6

43

64

49

121

137

13

P.E.I.    

9

10

11

3

11

267

12

21

75

N.S.    

136

150

10

335

410

22

471

560

19

N.B.    

111

125

13

399

779

95

510

904

77

Atlantic

334

358

7

780

1,264

62

1,114

1,622

46

Qc

561

561

-

5,017

5,733

14

5,578

6,294

13

Ont.    

1,355

1,015

-25

4,191

3,941

-6

5,546

4,956

-11

Man.    

135

165

22

514

925

80

649

1,090

68

Sask.    

142

144

1

269

113

-58

411

257

-37

Alta.    

1,697

1,104

-35

3,374

3,273

-3

5,071

4,377

-14

Prairies

1,974

1,413

-28

4,157

4,311

4

6,131

5,724

-7

B.C.    

387

355

-8

3,745

2,919

-22

4,132

3,274

-21

Canada (10,000+)

4,611

3,702

-20

17,890

18,168

2

22,501

21,870

-3

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

11

26

136

76

27

-64

87

53

-39

Barrie

62

54

-13

32

50

56

94

104

11

Belleville - Quinte West

29

13

-55

18

21

17

47

34

-28

Brantford

24

37

54

58

21

-64

82

58

-29

Calgary

717

552

-23

1,831

1,936

6

2,548

2,488

-2

Chilliwack

11

13

18

133

51

-62

144

64

-56

Drummondville

14

31

121

140

173

24

154

204

32

Edmonton

789

406

-49

1,354

1,228

-9

2,143

1,634

-24

Fredericton

36

53

47

108

224

107

144

277

92

Greater/Grand Sudbury

33

9

-73

421

104

-75

454

113

-75

Guelph

8

4

-50

32

12

-63

40

16

-60

Halifax

76

68

-11

226

330

46

302

398

32

Hamilton

57

61

7

17

34

100

74

95

28

Kamloops

7

9

29

284

26

-91

291

35

-88

Kelowna

32

25

-22

20

189

##

52

214

312

Kingston

14

43

207

9

4

-56

23

47

104

Kitchener-Cambridge-
Waterloo

35

33

-6

49

54

10

84

87

4

Lethbridge

37

21

-43

28

2

-93

65

23

-65

London

55

27

-51

136

299

120

191

326

71

Moncton

37

40

8

220

414

88

257

454

77

Montréal

119

142

19

2,530

3,147

24

2,649

3,289

24

Nanaimo

26

16

-38

129

31

-76

155

47

-70

Oshawa

30

12

-60

20

97

385

50

109

118

Ottawa-Gatineau

220

194

-12

905

961

6

1,125

1,155

3

   Gatineau

30

37

23

318

66

-79

348

103

-70

   Ottawa

190

157

-17

587

895

52

777

1,052

35

Peterborough

19

10

-47

51

0

-100

70

10

-86

Québec

66

95

44

1,011

675

-33

1,077

770

-29

Red Deer

13

2

-85

2

13

##

15

15

-

Regina

25

39

56

17

40

135

42

79

88

Saguenay

20

18

-10

76

61

-20

96

79

-18

St. Catharines-Niagara

75

36

-52

230

203

-12

305

239

-22

Saint John

29

20

-31

46

114

148

75

134

79

St. John's

71

67

-6

43

63

47

114

130

14

Saskatoon

113

100

-12

251

61

-76

364

161

-56

Sherbrooke

48

17

-65

219

274

25

267

291

9

Thunder Bay

11

8

-27

6

6

-

17

14

-18

Toronto

473

354

-25

1,828

1,697

-7

2,301

2,051

-11

Trois-Rivières

15

17

13

68

100

47

83

117

41

Vancouver

200

173

-14

2,478

2,210

-11

2,678

2,383

-11

Victoria

15

26

73

294

241

-18

309

267

-14

Windsor

51

33

-35

126

199

58

177

232

31

Winnipeg

116

132

14

426

822

93

542

954

76

Total

3,839

3,036

-21

15,948

16,214

2

19,787

19,250

-3

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

