More housing for Cold Lake, Bonnyville seniors

The Bonnyville Phase 3 project involves the development of new seniors lodge units, and the renovation of several main areas. Phase 3 also marks the completion of the Bonnylodge development, connecting the main Bonnylodge to an existing seniors housing complex to offer a total of 181 lodge and apartment units for Bonnyville seniors. Occupancy for Bonnylodge Phase 3 is expected to begin in October 2020.

In Cold Lake, there are 61 more housing units for seniors after the redevelopment of an existing lodge.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and Seniors and Housing Minister Josephine Pon announced the Bonnyville grand opening and offered congratulations for the Cold Lake project.

The governments of Canada and Alberta jointly contributed $35.5 million through IAH for the Bonnylodge project, and $16 million through IAH for the Cold Lake redevelopment. Since planning for both projects began in 2009, the Bonnyville project created about 259 jobs, while there were 117 new jobs created in Cold Lake.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. With investments like these we will help create new jobs and stimulate the economy, while providing access to safe, affordable homes for well-deserving seniors." — The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Alberta's government is addressing the need for more seniors' housing in rural communities through the completion of the Cold Lake Seniors Lodge and Bonnylodge Phase 3. We know that seniors want to stay in their community, close to family and friends. This is exciting news for Cold Lake, Bonnyville and the seniors who call these communities home." – Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

"This beautiful facility is the result of passionate work by the Lakeland Lodge and Housing Foundation and crucial support from the Government of Alberta. It will serve our region's seniors well into the future, and stands as a strong commitment to support those who have helped to build our community, our region, and our great province." – Craig Copeland, Mayor, Cold Lake

"On behalf of all of our seniors in the region, current resident's of the lodge, future resident's and our town council, I am elated to see that we are seeing the light at the end of this very long tunnel. This journey involved several preceding provincial government's foresight and initiative to achieve the facility we now have. I am excited that the latest phase will be opening for residents in the next few months." – Gene Sobolewski, Mayor, Bonnyville

"Lakeland Lodge and Housing Foundation is excited to announce the completion of our revitalization projects for the Cold Lake Lodge and Bonnylodge. The foundation identified a need to revitalize and increase our seniors housing in Bonnylodge and Cold Lake Lodge in 2009. After working with Seniors and Housing, we secured funding and our vision of modernizing our lodges and increasing our senior housing units for the area was accomplished. A big thanks from our foundation and seniors to the many people involved in overseeing these projects to a successful ending." - Chris Vining, chair, Lakeland Lodge and Housing Foundation

The Government of Canada acknowledges that these projects are developed on the unceded and traditional territories of the Beaver Lake Cree, Plains Cree, Métis, and Cree peoples.

Phase 1 involved the demolition of 20 existing seniors' self-contained units, construction of a 30-unit seniors' apartments facility called Villa Ouimet West (attached to the existing lodge), and construction of 22 additional lodge units in the existing seniors' lodge. This phase was completed and occupied in 2015.



Phase 2 involved the construction of a standalone 30-unit seniors' apartment building called Villa Ouimet East. This phase was completed and occupied in 2017. Villa Ouimet West and Villa Ouimet East collectively house a total of 70 tenants.

Phase 3 involves completing the redevelopment of the existing seniors' lodge. This phase comprises the construction of 47 new lodge units, renovation of eight existing lodge units, renovation of the dining and core service areas, construction of a garage, and the joining of the renovated lodge with Villa Ouimet East. The redeveloped lodge will have the capacity to house 113 single individuals and eight couples. Occupancy is expected to begin in October 2020 .

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities. Alberta's Recovery Plan is a bold, ambitious long-term strategy to build, diversify, and create tens of thousands of jobs now. By building schools, roads and other core infrastructure we are benefiting our communities. By diversifying our economy and attracting investment with Canada's most competitive tax environment, we are putting Alberta on a path for a generation of growth. Alberta came together to save lives by flattening the curve and now we must do the same to save livelihoods, grow and thrive.

