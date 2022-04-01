The federal funding for the land purchase assists Horizon Housing with their proposed development of a 72-unit residential building at Currie, a Canada Lands Company community, where 20 units will be prioritized for women and children. The Government of Canada is working with Horizon Housing to access funds from the National Housing Strategy to realize the proposed development.

The initiative is receiving funding through the Federal Lands Initiative (FLI), a $200 million fund that supports the transfer of surplus federal lands and buildings to be used as affordable housing. FLI is a National Housing Strategy initiative delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC), Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), and Canada Lands Company..

"The National Housing Strategy continues to ensure more adequate and affordable housing for Canadians. The Federal Lands Initiative repurposes land that previously served Canadians by building housing that meets the needs of communities like Currie in Calgary. Congratulations to all of the future residents of this wonderful development in Calgary. This is the National Housing Strategy at work."– The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

""I am excited to announce another investment in affordable housing in Calgary, this time in the community of Currie. Horizon Housing will soon provide more affordable homes to residents in Calgary. Our government is proud to support this work as we strive toward our shared goals, because all Canadians deserve a safe and affordable home." – George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

This announcement aligns with Canada Lands' commitment to provide affordable housing options within its communities across Canada and we are looking forward to working with Horizon Housing to realize this project within Currie." - Robert Howald, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canada Lands Company

"We are honoured to have been selected for this important investment in the ambitions of the National Housing Strategy. We look forward to bringing our focus on providing affordable homes as a foundation for tomorrow to the vibrant new community of Currie." – Martina Jileckova, CEO, Horizon Housing

Each development awarded under FLI must meet the following minimum requirements:

A ffordability : 30% of units must have rents at less than 80% of local median market rents for a minimum of 25 years.

Energy efficiency: a minimum 25% reduction in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions compared to either national building codes or past performance

Accessibility: 20% of units must meet accessibility standards

20% of units must meet accessibility standards

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

