OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - In 2025, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada and its portfolio partners made generational investments to build the strong communities Canadians need. These investments are building the housing and community infrastructure families rely on.

These investments resulted in almost 59,000 housing units and billions of dollars of contributions and low-interest loans invested in communities from coast to coast to coast.

The federal government made significant investments in core public infrastructure projects that improve Canadians' quality of life and make our communities more resilient, accessible, and inclusive, while creating jobs and supporting economic growth.

Together, we are building an economy by Canadians, for Canadians. These investments are already supporting our communities. Canadians can see most announced projects in their community on the housing and infrastructure project map. Please note that not all federally funded projects can be mapped. More information is available at the project map page.

Prairies Region 2025 Snapshot

In the Prairies, approximately $878 million was invested to support the construction and renewal of almost 10,000 homes.

More than $50 million will be invested over two years (2024-25 and 2025-26) through the Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative (UHEI) to support the implementation of Community Encampment Response Plans (CERP) and provide additional support to people experiencing homelessness in Regina, Saskatoon, Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Red Deer and Winnipeg. This initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the government of Alberta and Manitoba, as well as with the Cities of Saskatoon and Regina.

$21.2 million in transit projects that will help Canadians commute or move in their community thanks to more sustainable options, such as investments in rural communities across Alberta to expand fleets, transit services, and plan for the future.

$60.2 million to support green projects that will make buildings more energy efficient and climate resilient and will allow the communities to stay active and connected, such as $7.5 million for the Dakota Community Centre New Arena and Facility Expansion in Winnipeg, to improve accessibility, recreation, and energy efficiency.

$36 million invested to expand and upgrade housing-enabling water, wastewater, storm water and solid waste infrastructure, including over $3 million to improve treatment services at the Conklin Water Treatment Plant in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, Alberta.

Addressing homelessness in our communities, such as the Leave the Streets Behind project delivered by the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command in Regina to support Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Over $428 million in Canada Community-Building Fund allocations to help communities in the Prairies to fund the infrastructure they need.

675 housing units announced through Build Canada Homes for the development of projects through Build Canada Homes such as the Naawi-Oodena Redevelopment in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and the Village at Griesbach Northeast corner in Edmonton, Alberta.

Canada Infrastructure Bank

In 2025, the Canada Infrastructure Bank committed $4.875 billion in loans for clean power, green infrastructure, public transit, trade and transportation, broadband and Indigenous infrastructure projects, including a $100 million loan for the Sturgeon Terminal expansion in Alberta.

The federal government acknowledges the valuable support of Manitoba, which has recently completed its two-year term as co-chair of the Federal, Provincial-Territorial Forum on Housing and Homelessness.

This year demonstrated our commitment to investing in communities, which is why Budget 2025 is guided by the conviction that Canada must remain a nation of builders – of infrastructure and innovation, of trust in public institutions, and of hope for generations to come. As we enter 2026, the Government of Canada will continue to work closely with our provincial, territorial, municipal, and Indigenous partners to build connected, liveable communities with the support of Build Canada Homes and investments through the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is making generational investments that will build our economy and make our communities stronger. We will empower Canadians by making life more affordable and ensuring every generation can get ahead."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Quick Facts

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency that will build and finance affordable housing at scale, while catalysing a more innovative housing industry and increasing its productivity

With an initial investment of $13 billion over five years, Build Canada Homes will transform public-private collaboration and deploy modern methods of construction, as it catalyzes the creation of a more productive Canadian housing industry. It will leverage public lands, offer flexible financial incentives, attract private capital, facilitate large portfolio projects, and support modern manufacturers to build the homes that Canadians need.

Announced in Budget 2025, the new Build Communities Strong Fund will invest $51 billion over 10 years, and $3 billion per year ongoing, to build and revitalize a wide range of local infrastructure across the country.

Building on the Government's $32-billion investment in more than 2,500 public transit and active transportation projects across Canada, the permanent Canada Public Transit Fund is building core city infrastructure across the country, helping more people to benefit from living near public transit. This includes $5 billion over ten years in stable and predictable investments under the Baseline funding stream.

