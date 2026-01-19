OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - In 2025, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada and its portfolio partners made generational investments to build the strong communities Canadians need. These investments are building the housing and community infrastructure families rely on.

These investments resulted in almost 59,000 housing units and billions of dollars of contributions and low-interest loans invested in communities from coast to coast to coast.

The federal government made significant investments in core public infrastructure projects that improve Canadians' quality of life and make our communities more resilient, accessible, and inclusive, while creating jobs and supporting economic growth.

Together, we are building an economy by Canadians, for Canadians.

These investments are already supporting our communities. Canadians can see most announced projects in their community on the housing and infrastructure project map. Please note that not all federally funded projects can be mapped. More information is available at the project map page.

Ontario 2025 Snapshot

In Ontario, approximately $3.29 billion was invested to support the construction and renewal of almost 30,000 homes.

More than $309 million was invested to support transit projects that will help Canadians commute or move in their community thanks to more sustainable options. This includes more than $50 million to construct the Kitchener Central Transit Hub, a major transit facility that will support increased use of public transit in Waterloo Region

Nearly $173 million was invested to support green projects that will make buildings more energy efficient and climate resilient and will allow the communities to stay active and connected. This includes $800,000 invested in a green space with a focus on bird life in Casselman.

Over $451 million was invested to expand and upgrade housing-enabling water and solid waste infrastructure. This includes providing up to $283 million to expand capacity in Toronto's Black Creek sewer system once an agreement with the city is finalized. The upgrades will support population growth, reduce risk of flooding, and catalyze the construction of up to 63,000 homes.

Over $5 million will be invested over the next three years to address homelessness in our communities. This includes projects such as Veterans' House Canada and the Lawson Research Institute.

Over $932 million was invested in Canada Community Building Fund (CCBF) allocations for 2025-26 to help communities fund the infrastructure they need. This included celebrating the completion of accessible upgrades at Glencairn Station in Toronto.

More than 1,600 housing units announced through Build Canada Homes for the development of Arbo in Toronto and 1495 Heron Rd in Ottawa.

the development of Arbo in Toronto and 1495 Heron Rd in Ottawa. More than $50 million will be invested over two years (2024-25 and 2025-26) through the Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative (UHEI) to support the implementation of Community Encampment Response Plans (CERP) and provide additional support to people experiencing homelessness in various communities in Ontario. This includes $10.8 million over two years through the UHEI to support the implementation of York Region's CERP. The Regional Municipality of York Region will cost-match the federal funding.

Canada Infrastructure Bank

In 2025, the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) has committed $4.875 billion in loans for clean power, green infrastructure, public transit, trade and transportation, broadband and Indigenous infrastructure projects across Canada.

In Ontario, this includes a loan of $31.3 million to support broadband infrastructure through the Northumberland Universal Broadband Fund project.

This year demonstrated our commitment to investing in communities, which is why Budget 2025 is guided by the conviction that Canada must remain a nation of builders – of infrastructure and innovation, of trust in public institutions, and of hope for generations to come. As we enter 2026, the Government of Canada will continue to work closely with our provincial, territorial, municipal, and Indigenous partners to build connected, liveable communities with the support of Build Canada Homes and investments through the Building Communities Strong Fund.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is making generational investments that will build our economy and make our communities stronger. We will empower Canadians by making life more affordable and ensuring every generation can get ahead."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Quick Facts

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency that will build and finance affordable housing at scale, while catalysing a more innovative housing industry and increasing its productivity

With an initial investment of $13 billion over five years, Build Canada Homes will transform public-private collaboration and deploy modern methods of construction, as it catalyzes the creation of a more productive Canadian housing industry. It will leverage public lands, offer flexible financial incentives, attract private capital, facilitate large portfolio projects, and support modern manufacturers to build the homes that Canadians need.

Announced in Budget 2025, the new Build Communities Strong Fund will invest $51 billion over 10 years, and $3 billion per year ongoing, to build and revitalize a wide range of local infrastructure across the country.

Building on the Government's $32 billion investment in more than 2,500 public transit and active transportation projects across Canada, the permanent Canada Public Transit Fund is building core city infrastructure across the country, helping more people to benefit from living near public transit. This includes $5 billion over ten-years in stable and predictable investments under the Baseline funding stream.

Associated Links

HICC funding programs

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/prog/index-eng.html

CMHC funding programs

https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/professionals/project-funding-and-mortgage-financing/funding-programs

Build Canada Homes

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/bch-mc/index-eng.html

Canada's National Housing Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/ptch-csd/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]