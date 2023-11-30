MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Transat, named World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023, is pleased to announce two enhancements to its network. Its popular routes between Montreal and San Salvador, El Salvador, and Liberia, Costa Rica, which were previously operated only during the winter season, will now be available year-round.

"This service extension is a reflection of our commitment to offer our customers flexible and varied travel options," said Michèle Barre, Transat's chief revenue officer. "The annualization of these routes is a direct response to the growing interest in Latin American destinations, and we are proud to now offer these exclusive nonstop flights from Montreal year-round."

As of May 1, 2024, flights to San Salvador will be operated every Wednesday, and flights to Liberia will be operated every Sunday. These new frequencies will provide travellers with a unique opportunity to discover these destinations outside of the peak winter travel season. At the same time, they provide greater flexibility for Salvadoran and Costa Rican communities settled in Canada, making it easier to reunite with loved ones at any time of the year.

"This expansion of operations will have an important impact on our tourism and economy through an increase in the flow of nationals and foreigners visiting our country," said El Salvador Deputy Foreign Minister Adriana Mira. "It will also allow for a closer relationship between El Salvador and Canada and the strengthening of trade and investment relations between our countries."

"We are very pleased with the increase in frequencies announced by Air Transat," added Ange Croci, Chief Commercial and Communication Officer at Guanacaste Airport (LIR), member of VINCI Airports. "The addition of VINCI Airports' air service development strategy and key partnerships with the public and private sectors has allowed Guanacaste to consolidate in Canada. One of the most impressive phenomena that we have witnessed in the last few years is the increase in the number of Canadian arrivals. We are now looking to break the record for tourist arrivals with the addition of this year-round flight option from Montreal to Liberia, Costa Rica."

This exclusive expansion at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport reinforces Air Transat's position in the Canadian market for travel to Latin America.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 36 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean and the East and West coasts of the U.S. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, Air Transat is committed to a more sustainable travel industry. Based in Montreal with major hubs in Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has near 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

