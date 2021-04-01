More Affordable Housing for Seniors Coming to Portage la Prairie

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada is funding new affordable homes for seniors in Portage la Prairie.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), alongside Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, Irvine Ferris, Mayor of the City of Portage la Prairie and Al Braun, Chair of the Portage la Prairie Assisted Living Corporation, announced nearly $16.8 million in federal funding for Dufferin Villa.

Dufferin Villa will provide 53 new safe and affordable homes for seniors. As an assisted living complex, the three storey building is designed to accommodate the social, recreational, accessibility, and mobility needs of seniors. It will be the first project of its kind in the community.

The assisted living services at Dufferin Villa will include meals, housekeeping, garbage collection, social/recreational activities and personal emergency response services.

This funding is being delivered through CMHC's National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), which supports new construction and repairs of mixed-income and mixed-use affordable housing. The NHCF is a key pillar of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS).

"Canada's seniors have shaped this country and contribute to our communities every day. Thanks to this investment by our government, more seniors in Portage la Prairie now have a place to call home that is accessible and meets their needs. Thanks also to the collaboration and dedication of community partners, more seniors in Portage la Prairie will be able to live independently. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Seniors deserve a healthy and affordable place to call home. Through the co-investment fund, our Government is working hand in hand with our partners to ensure an increased stock of affordable housing are made available for our seniors in Portage la Prairie."- Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South.

"The new Dufferin Villa assisted living complex will make a real difference in the lives of many seniors in Portage la Prairie. Our investment will help meet their needs by providing them with a safe and affordable home to live in. The Government of Canada will continue to support assisted living to help ensure every Canadian has a place to call home." – Minister of Seniors, Deb Schulte

"Our Government recognizes the importance of caring for our aging citizens and the value of seniors to be able to live independently close to their families and friends. Dufferin Villa in Portage la Prairie is another example of our Government taking action to ensure senior citizens are cared for in a safe and stable environment while still being connected to their communities." - The Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies and Member of Parliament of Winnipeg South Centre

"The City of Portage la Prairie is very excited to see this Assisted Living facility become a reality in our community. Dufferin Villa will be the first of its kind in our city. Today's announcement is the result of many years of hard work by the board members and the support of our citizens and donors. We want to thank CMHC for supporting this very worthwhile project in our community." - Irvine Ferris, Mayor of the City of Portage la Prairie

"Dufferin Villa will provide seniors in our community with access to much needed appropriately designed and affordable assisted living housing. It will be the first of its kind in Portage la Prairie and will provide seniors the opportunity to continue to live close to family and friends as opposed to moving to another community. We are grateful for the financial support provided by CMHC and look forward to completing construction and welcoming seniors to their new home" – Al Braun, Chair of Portage la Prairie Assisted Living Corporation

Quick facts:

$1,442,484 of the total loan amount of $16,792,720 under NHCF will be forgivable.





of the total loan amount of under NHCF will be forgivable. 17 of the units will be leased at 80% of the Median Market Rent for the area with the financial assistance from CMHC.





The proposed building design will exceed NHCF minimum reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions and features 100% accessible units.





With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.





, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.





will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.





Seniors are the fastest-growing demographic age group in Canada . By 2030, the number of seniors is expected to reach 9.6 million, representing close to one quarter of Canada's population.





. By 2030, the number of seniors is expected to reach 9.6 million, representing close to one quarter of population. The Government of Canada has a broad national seniors agenda which includes initiatives that:

a. improve the income security of seniors;

b. improve seniors' access to affordable housing;

c. promote healthy aging and improve access to health care; and

d. foster the social inclusion and engagement of seniors.





has a broad national seniors agenda which includes initiatives that: a. improve the income security of seniors; b. improve seniors' access to affordable housing; c. promote healthy aging and improve access to health care; and d. foster the social inclusion and engagement of seniors. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

