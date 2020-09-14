LEDUC, AB, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Alberta are supporting safe, quality affordable housing for Leduc residents with the grand opening of 36 more units.

Designed to meet the needs of families with low income, the 36 units complete the 64-unit Linsford Gardens apartment complex. Residents have moved into their new homes. A relocated and redesigned City of Leduc park, adjacent to the apartment complex, is set to open later this month.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and Seniors and Housing Minister, the Honourable Josephine Pon, announced the grand opening.

The governments of Alberta and Canada provided $15.8 million, through the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement, for the Linsford Gardens project. The total project created approximately 115 jobs.

"Home is a place of safety and refuge. Our government is dedicated to housing more Canadians, which is why we are proud to have invested in these wonderful homes in Leduc, especially at a time when housing is so central to our well-being. These new units are more than just safe and affordable places to live, they are key to a better life for the residents who call them home." — The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"This is an important day for Leduc, and we commend all those who have worked to provide affordable housing for individuals and families in this community. Alberta's government is proud to contribute to this project, and committed to working with other orders of government, nonprofit and private-sector partners to better support the housing needs of Albertans who live in rural or remote communities." – The Honourable Josephine Pon, Provincial Minister of Seniors and Housing

"Leduc is a caring, thriving and inclusive community, and as such we are very pleased to celebrate the opening of these affordable housing units in Linsford Park. Everyone deserves a comfortable and safe place to call home, and we are grateful for the support and collaboration between the Government of Canada, the Province of Alberta, and the Leduc Regional Housing Foundation in making this project possible for those members of our community who need stable, secure housing." – Bob Young, Mayor, City of Leduc

"Leduc Regional Housing Foundation is excited to welcome the addition of three buildings with a total of 36 new units at Linsford Gardens. Growing the housing portfolio through the expansion of Linsford Gardens provides additional housing options for low- to moderate-income families of the Leduc region. We thank the City of Leduc for agreeing to a land swap that permitted housing to be built on park land." – Kathy Barnhart, Chair, Leduc Regional Housing Foundation

Since 2011 and to March 2019 , most of the federal funding for affordable housing has been provided through the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH).

, most of the federal funding for affordable housing has been provided through the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH). Under the Investment in Affordable Housing, provinces and territories are responsible for choosing the programs they design and deliver, and also has the flexibility to invest in a range of affordable housing programs in order to meet local needs and pressures.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

Alberta's Recovery Plan is a bold, ambitious long-term strategy to build, diversify, and create tens of thousands of jobs now. By building schools, roads and other core infrastructure, we are benefiting our communities. By diversifying our economy and attracting investment with Canada's most competitive tax environment, we are putting Alberta on a path for a generation of growth. Alberta came together to save lives by flattening the curve and now we must do the same to save livelihoods, grow and thrive.

